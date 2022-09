LIVE PAK vs SL Asia Cup Final Dubai: Rajapaksa's King Knock Help SL Post 170

PAK vs SL T20 Asia Cup Final Live Score And Live Match Updates: Sri Lanka were in all sorts of trouble when they had lost half their side inside 10 overs for 58 runs. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa stood tall for the team and helped them recover to post 170 on the board. He got good support from Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne as they scored 36 and 14 respectively. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 28 at the start of the innings. Bhanuka Rajapaksa remained unbeaten on 71 off 45.

A brilliant counter-attack by Wanindu Hasaranga and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have brought Sri Lanka back in the game after Pakistan pacers run as rattle Sri Lanka’s top order. If these two players can play the remaining overs, Sri Lanka will end up with a good score.

Sri Lanka have lost five wickets and their innings look in jeopardy. Naseem Shah removed Kusal Mendis for a golden duck before Haris Rauf removed Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka. Dhananjaya de Silva played a good hand but was dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed before Shadab Khan gave Sri Lanka their fifth blow as he clean bowled Dasun Shanaka. Bhanuka RFajapaksa is the key for Sri Lanka now.

The powerplay is over and it’s Pakistan who are bossing the game. Pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are bowling thunderbolts and have rattled the Sri Lanka top order. Naseem started the carnage as he clean bowled Kusal Mendis for a golden duck before Haris Rauf removed Pathum Nissanka and Danuska Gunathilaka. Dhananjaya de Silva has played some crisp shots but he now needs to build a partnership with Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Pakistan get off to a brilliant start as Naseem Shah clean bowled Kusal Mendis for a golden duck. Mendis has been in good form in Asia Cup thus him getting out for no score is a massive blow. Mohammad Hasnain has also bowled with great pace from the other end. Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva are at the crease and will have to stabilize the innings with a steady partnership.

Babar Azam has won the toss as Pakistan opt to chase in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka. Babar Azam made two changes in the team as Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah was brought back in the team.

Sri Lanka will be batting first and they will need a good start from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Bhauka Rajapaksa has played some blazing short cameos and if the openers can give a good start, Rajapaksa and Shanaka can help Sri Lanka post a big first inning total.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium today, September 11. Pakistan have enjoyed a good run in the tournament as players like Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have done well.

While Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have not scored many runs, they are match-winners on their day and Pakistan will have high hopes from them.

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka has led Sri Lanka brilliant. Having lost to Afghanistan in the first match of Asia Cup, Sri Lanka bounced back to beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan in consecutive games. The win over Pakistan in the final Super 4 game will be a massive confidence booster ahead of the final.

Sri Lanka will be delighted that players like Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, and Dasun Shanaka have done well for the team. With the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga has been brilliant along with Maheesh Theekshana.

PAK vs SL T20 Asia Cup Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani