LIVE Score Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, Karachi: Pakistan Win By 10 Wicket, Babar-Rizwan's Historic Part

LIVE SCORE ENG vs PAK, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming, Karachi: Pakistan is looking to level the series after losing in the first match. England won the toss and invited Pakistan to come and field first. England batting first managed to put a huge total of 199 run on the scoreboard at the loss of 5 wickets. (LIVE SCORE)

Alex Hales and Phil Salt gave team a good start and joined a 42 run opening partnership. Shahnawaz Dahani gave England two huge blows on two consecutive deliveries and dismissed Alex Hales and Dawid Malan in the same over but partnership between Phil Salt and Ben Duckett provided team with stability and a push after two consecutive blows.

Moeen Ali and Harry Brook took the command following the departure of Salt and Duckett in quick successions. Ali played a captain’s knock and stood there to finish the innings even after Brook’s magnificent cameo came to an end.

Pakistan was getting breakthroughs but could never fully capitalize it to put pressure on England’s batter. Even new coming English batters were able to counter the bowling and build quick partnership, as a result England managed 199 runs even on a tough looking pitch. (FULL SCORECARD)

England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, 2022 Squads:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani