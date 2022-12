LIVE Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Karachi Score: Nauman Ali Traps Ben Duckett LBW

Live Score Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Karachi And Latest Match Updates: The Babar-Azam-led Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision didn’t turn out so favorable for them as they lost both their openers on the score of 46 by the 13th over.

Pakistan kept on losing wickets on one end while Babar Azam was anchoring their innings single-handedly. He smashed a crucial half-century of 78 runs before getting run out. Although, just when everyone thought it was England, Salman Agha also scored a crucial half-century and helped PAK reach over 300.

Jack Leach was the most successful English bowler he grabbed 4 wickets and helped in restricting PAK on 304 runs.

England came out to bat but didn’t get a perfect start as they lost Zack Crawley in the first over itself. Abrar Ahmed dismissed him on duck.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed