LIVE Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Karachi Score: Leach Removes Shafique, Azhar Ali Arrives In His Last T

Live Score Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Karachi And Latest Match Updates: The Babar-Azam-led Pakistan will be eyeing redemption against England in the third Test in Karachi after losing the first two games of the series in Rawalpindi and Multan. Having lost the series, Pakistan will be playing for pride and will aim to avoid a clean sweep. The third Test will also be the final game for veteran Azhar Ali, who has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

England, on the other hand, have been brilliant in the series. Their aggressive gameplay has put Pakistan under tremendous pressure and they will be keen to continue the winning momentum. England have announced their playing XI. Teen leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will be making his debut for England today. Ahmed is one of two changes to the England side for the third and final Test. The leg-spinner Rehan and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes come into the XI, in place of seamer James Anderson and off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed