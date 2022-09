16.4 Haris Rauf to Alex Hales, out, OUT! CAUGHT! A much-needed wicket for Pakistan. Hales holes out right after recording his half-ton. It is a short ball, outside off. Hales looks to hit it over mid off but miscues it. It goes more off the toe-end towards mid off. Babar Azam runs forward and takes an easy catch. Can Pakistan build on this wicket? Moeen Ali is the new man in.