LIVE Score Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 Karachi Score: PAK Trail By 29 Runs At End Of Day 2

LIVE Score Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Karachi And Latest Match Updates: England lost a wicket at the end of day 1 and had a score of 304 in front of them. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope joined a crucial 58 runs partnership.

PAK made a comeback with wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root but after that, it was Harry Brook’s show. Ollie Pope completed his half-century before departure and Brook smashed another ton. England’s innings were on track but Nauman Ali’s constant breakthroughs brought PAK back into the game.

Ben Foakes smashed another half century and Mark Wood’s cameo helped England gain 50 runs lead over Pakistan. Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood came out to open the innings for Pakistan and managed to not lose their wickets by the end of the day. PAK is batting on 21 runs at the end of day 2 and are trailing behind by 29 runs.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed