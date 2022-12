LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Karachi Score: Shan Out Stumped, Babar Joins Imam

Live PAK vs NZ 1st Test Score and Latest Match Updates: After losing to England 3-0 at home, Pakistan will seek redemption in the Test series against New Zealand. Pakistan were miserable against England and were completely bamboozled by the bazball effect. The challenge against New Zealand won’t be easy for the Babar Azam-men either as New Zealand have arrived with a full strength squad, including Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Tim Southee.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner