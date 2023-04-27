Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Updated: April 27, 2023 4:18 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

  • Live Blog
NZ

11/0 (4.1 Ovs)

Chad Bowes 6*(11) 1x4, 0x6

Will Young 5*(14) 0x4, 0x6

Shaheen Afridi 2.1 - 0 - 8 - 0

Naseem Shah 2 - 1 - 3 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

16:18 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

3.6 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, No run.

16:18 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

3.5 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, Good length delivery around off, Chad BowesÂ punches this of his back foot towards short cover.

16:17 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

3.4 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, Back of a length around middle, Chad BowesÂ blocks this out.

16:17 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

3.3 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, On a length around middle, Chad BowesÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.

16:16 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

3.2 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, Good length delivery wide of off, Chad BowesÂ defends this near the square on off for no run.

16:16 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

3.1 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, On a length on top of off, Chad BowesÂ defends this back towards the bowler.

16:14 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

2.6 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, On a length around off, Will YoungÂ gets behind this and defends well towards the off side.

16:14 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

2.5 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Fuller one in middle, Will YoungÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.

16:13 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

2.4 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, back of a length on top of off, Will YoungÂ defends this for no run.

16:13 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

2.3 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Fuller one wide of off, Chad BowesÂ gets tempted for a drive and gets a thickish edge that runs past Agha SalmanÂ at first slip for a single towards third man.

16:12 PM

FOUR

2.2 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! First one of he game. Overpiched outside off, Chad BowesÂ opens up the face of his bat and lofts this over the fielder at point for a boundary.

16:11 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

2.1 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, no run, Good length delivery just outside off, Chad BowesÂ drives this to the fielder at cover for no run.

16:10 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

1.6 Naseem Shah to Will Young, no run, Back of a length angling in towards the batter, Will YoungÂ looks to play this down to off but gets beaten on his inside edge. Mohammad RizwanÂ does well to collect this behind the wicket.

16:09 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

1.5 Naseem Shah to Will Young, no run, On a length around off, Will YoungÂ gets an inside edge back onto his pads for no run.

16:09 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

1.4 Naseem Shah to Will Young, 2 runs, Fuller one drifting down leg, Will YoungÂ clips this wide of fine leg for a couple of runs.

16:08 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

1.3 Naseem Shah to Will Young, no run, Good length delivery around pads, Will YoungÂ tucks this to short mid-wicket fielder for no run.

16:07 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

1.2 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, 1 run, On a length around the pads, Chad BowesÂ rolls this to square leg and takes a single.

16:06 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

1.1 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, On a length just outside off, Chad BowesÂ gets beaten as he looks to defend this. It was a beautyÂ from Naseem ShahÂ to start his spell.

16:06 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Naseem ShahÂ to operate with the second new ball from the other end.

16:06 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

0.6 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, On a length around off, Will YoungÂ stands tall and defends this to the off side for no run.

16:05 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

0.5 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, 2 runs, Fuller one outside off, Will YoungÂ drives through the cover region and runs a couple to start off in this game.

16:04 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

0.4 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Fuller one wide of off, Will YoungÂ drives this straight to extra cover for no run.

16:03 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

0.3 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.

16:03 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

0.2 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Fuller one on off, Will YoungÂ gets behind this and defends this right underneath his eyeline.

16:02 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

0.1 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Good length delivery outside off, Will YoungÂ lets it go for the keeper to collect.

15:59 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Right then, done with all the pre-match proceedings. Pakistan players now make their way out on the field. Followed by Chad BowesÂ and Will YoungÂ who walk out to open for the visitors. It will be Shaheen AfridiÂ to start with the new ball.

15:55 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

The match is set to begin. Both the sides first line-up in the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be New Zealand's first followed by Pakistan's.

15:43 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

New Zealand (Playing XI) - Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom LathamÂ (C/ WK), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt HenryÂ and Blair Tickner.

15:36 PM

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PakistanÂ (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar AzamÂ (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad RizwanÂ (WK), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Hong Kong vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: HK vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 20 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Live Score-Nepal vs Qatar Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs QAT Live Cricket Score, 19 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4:00 PM IST
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs KKR 36 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Score-Hong Kong vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: HK vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 20 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-Hong Kong vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Update...

Live Score JIB vs FT Fancode ECS Milan T10, Match 16: Full Scorecard

Live Score JIB vs FT Fancode ECS Milan T10, Match 16: Full S...

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Player Misbehaves With Woman At Party, Franchise Roll Out 'Code Of Conduct'

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Player Misbehaves With Woman At Par...

KL Rahul As WK-Batter, No Axar As Rahane Returns: India’s Likely XI For WTC Final

KL Rahul As WK-Batter, No Axar As Rahane Returns: India’s Li...

Advertisement