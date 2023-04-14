Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st T20I match Live cricket score at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

99/2 (10.3 Ovs)
Saim Ayub 45*(25) 6x4, 2x6
Fakhar Zaman 28*(22) 3x4, 1x6
Adam Milne 2.3 - 0 - 29 - 2
Ish Sodhi 2 - 0 - 18 - 0
99/2 (10.3 Ovs)
Saim Ayub 45*(25) 6x4, 2x6
Fakhar Zaman 28*(22) 3x4, 1x6
Adam Milne 2.3 - 0 - 29 - 2
Ish Sodhi 2 - 0 - 18 - 0
22:27 PM
10.3 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, 2 runs, 2 runs.
22:26 PM
10.2 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, SIX, SIX! HAMMERED! Length ball, outsideÂ off. Ayub skips down and slams it over extra cover for a biggie.Â
22:26 PM
10.1 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, no run, This is short and on off. Ayub evades it well.
22:22 PM
9.6 Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, SIX, SIX! Massive over! 16 off this one!Â Zaman gets one now. Flat and on off.Â Zaman goes back and tonks it over long on for a six.
22:22 PM
9.5 Ish Sodhi to Saim Ayub, 1 run, On middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket for one.
22:21 PM
9.4 Ish Sodhi to Saim Ayub, 2 runs, Around off, pushed through covers for a couple.
22:21 PM
9.3 Ish Sodhi to Saim Ayub, SIX, SIX! MUSCLED! Tossed up on middle. Ayub slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
22:20 PM
9.2 Ish Sodhi to Saim Ayub, no run, Short and on off, slower one. Ayub looks to pull but mistimes and gets hit on the pads.
22:20 PM
9.1 Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, On off, worked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
22:19 PM
8.6 James Neesham to Saim Ayub, FOUR, FOUR! Ayub is playing some beautiful shots! Length ball, wide of off. Ayub cuts it past point for four.
22:18 PM
8.5 James Neesham to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, Full and outside off, pushed to mid off for a single.
22:17 PM
8.4 James Neesham to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller and outside off.Â Zaman swings his bat wildly and gets a topÂ edge over third man for four.
22:17 PM
8.3 James Neesham to Fakhar Zaman, no run, Fuller and outside off.Â Zaman looks to push but misses.
22:16 PM
8.2 James Neesham to Saim Ayub, 1 run, Full and on off, pushed to cover for one.
22:15 PM
8.1 James Neesham to Saim Ayub, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Length ball, outside off. Ayub stesp across and slaps it wide of mid off for a boundary.
22:14 PM
7.6 Ish Sodhi to Saim Ayub, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Floated on middle. Ayub misses his flick again. An appeal but that was outside the line.Â
22:14 PM
7.5 Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, On the pads, nudged to deep square leg for a single.
22:13 PM
7.4 Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, byes, 4 runs, FOUR BYES! What a delivery! Quicker, around leg.Â Zaman again tries to slog-sweep but misses. It goes through his legs and through the keeper as well for four.
22:13 PM
7.3 Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, no run, Flighted, full on the pads.Â Zaman tries to slog-sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
22:13 PM
7.2 Ish Sodhi to Saim Ayub, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Floated on the pads. Ayub misses his flick and it goes off the pads to short fine leg.
22:12 PM
7.1 Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, On middle, this is tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
22:11 PM
6.6 James Neesham to Saim Ayub, no run, This is excellent bowling from Neesham! Just one of his over. Length ball, outside off. Ayub looks to cut but misses.
22:10 PM
6.5 James Neesham to Saim Ayub, no run, On a length and outside off. Ayub knocks it but to point.
22:09 PM
6.4 James Neesham to Saim Ayub, no run, Outside off, pushed through covers.
22:09 PM
6.3 James Neesham to Saim Ayub, no run, Length and on off, kept out.Â
22:08 PM
6.2 James Neesham to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, Outside off, this is guided to point for a single.
22:07 PM
6.1 James Neesham to Fakhar Zaman, no run, Fuller and outside off.Â Zaman looks to drive but misses.
22:06 PM
5.6 Benjamin Lister to Saim Ayub, no run, On middle. Ayub helps it to short fine leg.
22:05 PM
5.5 Benjamin Lister to Saim Ayub, FOUR, FOUR! 50 up! Not good from Lister! Too short and too wide. Ayub cuts it over point for four.
22:05 PM
5.4 Benjamin Lister to Saim Ayub, FOUR, FOUR! Ayub is playing with the field! Outside off, Ayub carves it past backward point for a boundary.
22:04 PM
5.3 Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, On off, pushed to mid off for a single.
22:03 PM
5.2 Benjamin Lister to Saim Ayub, 1 run, Length ball on off. Ayub nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
22:03 PM
5.1 Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket for one.
22:02 PM
4.6 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, FOUR, FOUR! Very clever! Length and outside off. Ayub plays it very late past short third man for a boundary. Not the ending Milne would have wanted.Â
22:01 PM
4.5 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, FOUR, FOUR! Ayub makes the most of it. Length and on middle, it is pulled over mid-wicket.
22:01 PM
4.5 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, no ball, 2 runs, Full ball on off. Ayub tries to work it across on the leg side but gets a top edge over point for a couple. Adam MilneÂ has overstepped. Free-hit next.
22:00 PM
4.4 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, no run, Full and slanting on the pads again. Ayub misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. This is turning out to be a very good over from Milne.
21:59 PM
4.3 Adam Milne to Saim Ayub, no run, On the pads. Ayub helps it to short fine leg.
21:56 PM
4.2 Adam Milne to Babar Azam, out, OUT! BOWLED! Adam MilneÂ gets the Pakistani skipper. What a delivery! On a length and on middle, this one swings in off the deck. Azam tries to take on as he dances down the track to heave only to miss and the ball hits the top of middle.Â Â
21:56 PM
4.1 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, Length ball on the pads.Â Zaman mistimes his flick to point for a single.
21:54 PM
3.6 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, Slower ball on off, pushed to covers for a single. 10 off the over.Â
21:53 PM
3.5 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR, FOUR! Glorious shot! Matt HenryÂ goes very full, outside off.Â Zaman drives it through covers.
21:53 PM
3.4 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR, FOUR! Shot! Length ball, outside off.Â Zaman comes down the track and slaps it past mid off for four.Â
21:52 PM
3.3 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, no run, On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
21:51 PM
3.2 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, no run, Beaten again! Matt HenryÂ drags his length back and pushes it wide.Â Zaman looks to push but misses.
21:51 PM
3.1 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, no run, Length ball, outside off and it swings away.Â Zaman tries to drive but misses.
21:50 PM
2.6 Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, no run, Length and outside off, Azam looks to punch but misses.
21:48 PM
2.5 Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, no run, Short and outside off. Azam was not quite sure if he wants to play and just opens the face of the bat. It goes to the man at first slip on a bounce. It went of the gloves and Babar AzamÂ is feeling something on the right index finger.
21:48 PM
2.4 Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, FOUR, FOUR! That was close! Length ball, angling on middle. Azam tries to flick but gets a leading edge, just wide of the diving point fielder for a boundary.
21:47 PM
2.3 Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, Length ball, close to off.Â Zaman gets off the mark as he tucks it to mid-wicket.
21:46 PM
2.2 Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, no run, Length and on off, kept out.
21:46 PM
2.1 Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, 1 run, Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for one.
21:43 PM
1.6 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, out, OUT! LBW! This timeÂ Rizwan has to go but he takes it upstairs. Looks out though. This is full and on middle, a bit of swing.Â Rizwan is struck in his crease as he tries to work it away but gets beaten on the inside edge. No bat. Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS.Â Rizwan was struggling to hit the ball. A good end to the over by Adam Milne.
21:42 PM
1.5 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, Fuller ball on off,Â Rizwan looks to defend but gets an outside edge to short third man.Â
21:41 PM
1.5 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, wide, 1 run, Wide! Milne gets it to swing away but this is too wide.Â Rizwan leaves.Â
21:41 PM
1.4 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, Adam MilneÂ bangs it short and it swings away.Â Rizwan lets it go.Â
21:40 PM
1.3 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR, FOUR! Too straight this time on the pads.Â Rizwan helps it to fine leg for a boundary.
21:39 PM
1.2 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR, EDGED AND FOUR! Full and outside off, swings away.Â Rizwan looks to drive it straight but gets an outside edge, wide of short third man for four.
21:38 PM
1.1 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, Short ball, outside off,Â Rizwan is a bit late as he tries to ramp it away.
21:38 PM
Adam MilneÂ to bowl from the other end.
21:37 PM
0.6 Matt Henry to Babar Azam, FOUR, FOUR! A bit of width and Azam finds the gap! This is outside off, it is stroked through covers for a boundary.
21:37 PM
0.5 Matt Henry to Babar Azam, no run, On a length and on off, kept out.
21:35 PM
0.4 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, leg byes, 1 run, A huge appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. New ZealandÂ have taken the review. Height might be a big factor. No bat clearly. Ball Tracking shows it is umpire's call on wickets hitting. Just! Length ball, around off, nips in and shoots a bit off the deck.Â Rizwan steps across to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
21:33 PM
0.3 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, Beauty of a delivery! Length ball, outside off and this one swings in.Â Rizwan tries to push away from the body and gets beaten on the inside edge.
21:33 PM
0.2 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, Fuller again, outside off.Â Rizwan looks to drive but inside edges it onto the pads.
21:33 PM
0.1 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, This is full and outside off.Â Rizwan drives it firmlyÂ but finds mid off.
21:25 PM
We are all set. It is time for the national anthems first. It will be the Kiwis first followed by Pakistan's. All set for action now.Â Babar AzamÂ and Mohammad RizwanÂ to open for the hosts. Matt HenryÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
21:08 PM
New Zealand (PLAYING XI) - Tom Latham (C/WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Benjamin Lister.
21:08 PM
Pakistan (PLAYING XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.
COMMENTS