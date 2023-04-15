Advertisement
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
21:12 PM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham(C/WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score - Match 19 - ODI
14 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs
PBKS Vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score - Match 18 - ODI
13 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score - Match 17 - ODI
12 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs
Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score - Match 16 - ODI
11 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
