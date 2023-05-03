Advertisement

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Updated: May 3, 2023 4:08 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

  • Live Blog
PAK

1/0 (1.4 Ovs)

Fakhar Zaman 0*(5) 0x4, 0x6

Imam-ul-Haq 0*(5) 0x4, 0x6

Adam Milne 0.4 - 0 - 0 - 0

Matt Henry 1 - 1 - 0 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

16:08 PM

1.3 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, No run.

1.3 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, No run.

16:07 PM

1.2 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, No run.

1.2 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, No run.

16:07 PM

1.1 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, no run, A length ball, angling outside off. Zaman shoulders arms.

1.1 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, no run, A length ball, angling outside off.Â Zaman shoulders arms.

16:05 PM

Adam Milne to bowl now.

Adam MilneÂ to bowl now.

16:05 PM

0.6 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, This is full and around off, Imam-ul-Haq pushes it to mid off this time.

0.6 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, This is full and around off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ pushes it to mid off this time.

16:04 PM

0.5 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.

0.5 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.

16:03 PM

0.4 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.

0.4 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.

16:03 PM

0.3 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, Length and outside off, Imam-ul-Haq taps it to point.

0.3 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, Length and outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ taps it to point.

16:02 PM

0.2 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.

0.2 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.

16:02 PM

0.1 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Starts with a length ball on the pads. Zaman fails to flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg. Pakistan are underway.

0.1 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Starts with a length ball on the pads.Â Zaman fails to flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg. PakistanÂ are underway.

16:00 PM

We are all set. Tom Latham leads his team out in the middle. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq to open for Pakistan.

We are all set. Tom LathamÂ leads his team out in the middle. Fakhar ZamanÂ and Imam-ul-HaqÂ to open for Pakistan.Â 

15:42 PM

Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

15:42 PM

New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

