Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

1/0 (1.4 Ovs)
Fakhar Zaman 0*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Imam-ul-Haq 0*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Adam Milne 0.4 - 0 - 0 - 0
Matt Henry 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
16:08 PM
1.3 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, No run.
16:07 PM
1.2 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, No run.
16:07 PM
1.1 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, no run, A length ball, angling outside off.Â Zaman shoulders arms.
16:05 PM
Adam MilneÂ to bowl now.
16:05 PM
0.6 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, This is full and around off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ pushes it to mid off this time.
16:04 PM
0.5 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.
16:03 PM
0.4 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.
16:03 PM
0.3 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, no run, Length and outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ taps it to point.
16:02 PM
0.2 Matt Henry to Imam-ul-Haq, No run.
16:02 PM
0.1 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Starts with a length ball on the pads.Â Zaman fails to flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg. PakistanÂ are underway.
16:00 PM
We are all set. Tom LathamÂ leads his team out in the middle. Fakhar ZamanÂ and Imam-ul-HaqÂ to open for Pakistan.Â
15:42 PM
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah.
15:42 PM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.
