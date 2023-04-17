Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16/1 (3.2 Ovs)
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 5*(9) 0x4, 0x6
Fakhar Zaman 7*(5) 0x4, 1x6
Matt Henry 1.2 - 0 - 6 - 0
Benjamin Lister 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
23:47 PM
3.2 Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, 1 run.
23:46 PM
3.1 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run, On a length outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ carves this to third man for a single.
23:45 PM
2.6 Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, no run, On a length around off, Fakhar ZamanÂ taps this to point and looks for a single but denied by the non-striker.
23:44 PM
2.5 Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, SIX, SIX! On a length around middle, Fakhar ZamanÂ advances down the track and smashes this over the long on fence for a huge six. 86m long maximum from the bat of Fakhar Zaman
23:44 PM
2.4 Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, no run, On a length outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ slices this to point for no run.
23:43 PM
2.3 Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run, Yorker nailed to perfection as Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes this to mid on. Daryl MitchellÂ fields well and takes a sigh at the stumps and the ball deflects of the stumps and they take a single.
23:42 PM
2.2 Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, Back of a length angling away, Mohammad RizwanÂ chops it back onto his pads for no run.
23:42 PM
2.1 Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, no run, Fuller one angling away from the batter, Mohammad RizwanÂ defends this back to the bowler for no run.
23:41 PM
1.6 Adam Milne to Fakhar Zaman, no run, Fuller one in middle, Fakhar ZamanÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
23:40 PM
Fakhar ZamanÂ is the new batter in.
23:39 PM
1.5 Adam Milne to Babar Azam, out,Â OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN OUTSTANDINGLY IN THE DEEP! Fuller one shaping away from off, Babar AzamÂ looks to go big over cover but gets a thickish outside edge that travels all the way to the third man as Rachin RavindraÂ takes an outstanding catch diving low and in front of him.
23:38 PM
1.4 Adam Milne to Babar Azam, no run, Fuller one wide of off, Babar AzamÂ goes for a drive but misses out.
23:37 PM
1.3 Adam Milne to Babar Azam, no run, Back of a length outside off, Babar AzamÂ looks to defend but gets beaten by the away swing on this.
23:37 PM
1.2 Adam Milne to Babar Azam, no run, Full and wide angling away from off, Babar AzamÂ looks to drive but misses out.
23:36 PM
1.1 Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run, Fuller on in middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes this to mid-wicket for a single.
23:35 PM
Adam Milne to share the new ball.Â
23:34 PM
0.6 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Fuller one on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets pinged on his pads. The ball rolls out and they collect another leg bye to end the over.
23:33 PM
0.5 Matt Henry to Babar Azam, leg byes, 1 run, On a length around pads, Babar AzamÂ nudges this to square leg for a single. It comes off his pads and the umpire signals leg byes.
23:33 PM
0.4 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run, Fuller one in middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes this to mid on and takes a single.
23:33 PM
0.3 Matt Henry to Babar Azam, 1 run, On a length outside off, Babar AzamÂ taps this to third man for a single.
23:32 PM
0.2 Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run, 1 run.
23:27 PM
... The Run Chase ...
23:27 PM
PakistanÂ were incredible with the ball! It was a complete team performance.Â
23:27 PM
New ZealandÂ were off to a promising start, but once Chad BowesÂ departed, the run flow took a major blow as well. Will YoungÂ took his time to settle-in but departed after playing a few good-looking shots. It was then a stand between Tom LathamÂ and Daryl MitchellÂ that helped the Kiwis to get their inning back on track. Latham recorded his half-century and the two stitched a stand of 65 runs. The highest of this inning for the visitors. Although, the two lost their wicket in quick succession just when they started to take on the bowlers. Later James Neesham, Mark ChapmanÂ and Rachin RavindraÂ hit a few lusty-blows to add some impetus to the scoreboard.Â
23:22 PM
Phew! What an entertaining contest between bat and ball this first inning was filled with! Tom LathamÂ said at the start that they would love to get near the 160-run mark and the batters have managed to do exactly that. Although, New ZealandÂ would feel they are 15-20 runs short, looking at the way they batted. Yet another solid day at the office for the Pakistan bowlers.
23:20 PM
19.6 Shaheen Afridi to Rachin Ravindra, byes, 1 run, Bye! Fuller one wide of off, Rachin RavindraÂ looks to go big but misses out. Mohammad RizwanÂ collects this cleanly and throws it on the stumps but misses out as the take a single.
23:19 PM
19.5 Shaheen Afridi to Rachin Ravindra, 2 runs, Back of a length around middle, Rachin RavindraÂ has pulled this to deep square leg for a couple.
23:18 PM
19.4 Shaheen Afridi to Rachin Ravindra, no run, Wide yorker, Rachin RavindraÂ looks to slice but fails to connect at this.
23:18 PM
19.3 Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Fuller one in middle, Mark ChapmanÂ plays the ramp stroke but Naseem ShahÂ fields well at fine leg to keep it down to a single.
23:17 PM
19.2 Shaheen Afridi to Rachin Ravindra, 1 run, Yorker nailed in perfectly, Rachin RavindraÂ keeps this out and runs a single.
23:16 PM
19.1 Shaheen Afridi to Rachin Ravindra, FOUR, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery around the badge, Rachin RavindraÂ swirls and pulls this for a boundary towards fine leg.
23:15 PM
18.6 Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller in around pads, Mark ChapmanÂ flicks this past the diving deep square leg fielder for a boundary.
23:14 PM
18.5 Haris Rauf to Rachin Ravindra, 1 run, Fuller one in middle, Rachin RavindraÂ pushes this to long off for a single.
23:13 PM
Rachin RavindraÂ is the new batter in.
23:13 PM
18.4 Haris Rauf to James Neesham, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Haris RaufÂ picks up his second of the night. No one can keep him away from the wickets at this point of his career. Short pitched delivery angling in toward the batter, James NeeshamÂ looks to pull but gets undone by the pace off this one. Shadab KhanÂ charges in from the deep and takes a solid running catch.Â
23:12 PM
18.3 Haris Rauf to James Neesham, no run, Short-pitched delivery on top of middle, James NeeshamÂ looks to play the pull but misses out.
23:11 PM
18.2 Haris Rauf to James Neesham, FOUR, FOUR! Low full-toss wide of off, James NeeshamÂ edges this past the fielder at third man for a boundary.
23:10 PM
18.1 Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Yorker nailed to perfection as Mark ChapmanÂ managesÂ to keep this out near the stumps and takes a single.
23:09 PM
17.6 Naseem Shah to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, Mark ChapmanÂ toe-poked this to short third man for a single.
23:08 PM
17.5 Naseem Shah to Mark Chapman, no run, Short-pitched delivery body bound, Mark ChapmanÂ looks to play the upper cut but misses out.
23:08 PM
17.4 Naseem Shah to Mark Chapman, SIX, SIX! Fuller one in the slot for Mark ChapmanÂ and he has slogged this over the fielder at long on for a maximum.Â
23:07 PM
17.3 Naseem Shah to Mark Chapman, 2 runs, Short-pitched delivery in middle, Mark ChapmanÂ pulls this to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple.
23:06 PM
17.2 Naseem Shah to James Neesham, 1 run, Short-pitched delivery with fingers rolled over this, James NeeshamÂ has pulled this to deep square leg for a single.
23:05 PM
17.1 Naseem Shah to James Neesham, FOUR, FOUR! Low full toss outside off-stump line, James NeeshamÂ has driven this past the point fielder for a boundary.
23:04 PM
16.6 Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, no run, Too quick for Mark ChapmanÂ to pull. Short-pitched delivery zips past Mark ChapmanÂ in a flash as he gets beaten by the pace on this.
23:03 PM
16.5 Haris Rauf to James Neesham, 1 run, Back of a length around off, James NeeshamÂ taps this to short mid-wicket and takes a single.
23:03 PM
16.5 Haris Rauf to James Neesham, wide, 1 run, Wide! Full and wide but way too wide of off.
23:02 PM
16.4 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Haris RaufÂ gets rid of the big fish, just when it matteresÂ the most. Back of a length around off, Tom LathamÂ looks to go big but gets an outside edge that lands in the hands of Mohammad RizwanÂ and the Kiwi skipper walks back after a brilliant knock.
23:02 PM
James NeeshamÂ is the new man in.
23:00 PM
16.4 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, wide, 1 run, Wide! He will have to re-bowl this as this has gone down leg.
23:00 PM
16.3 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Back of a length around middle, Tom LathamÂ walks down the track and pulls this over short fine leg for a boundary.
22:59 PM
16.2 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, no run, Full toss wide of off, Tom LathamÂ advances down the track and looks to slice but fails to get any bat on this.
22:58 PM
16.1 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, no run, Fuller one in middle, Tom LathamÂ pushes this to the off side for no run.
22:57 PM
15.6 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, 1 run, On a length around middle, Tom LathamÂ pushes this to long on for a single.
22:56 PM
15.5 Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Fuller one around off, Mark ChapmanÂ drives this to long off for a single.
22:55 PM
Mark ChapmanÂ is the new man in.
22:55 PM
15.4 Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell, out, OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Fuller one in middle, Daryl MitchellÂ advances down the track and slogs one in the hands of Fakhar ZamanÂ at deep mid-wicket fence for a soft dismissal. He did the right thing tough by taking the aggressive approach.
22:54 PM
15.3 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, 1 run, On a length around off, Tom LathamÂ pushes this to mid off for a single.
22:53 PM
15.2 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, 2 runs, SLower one fuller in middle, Tom LathamÂ pushes this to long on and collects a couple.
22:52 PM
15.1 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, SIX, SIX! Innovation at its best. Fuller one outside off, Tom LathamÂ gets into the position early and ramps this over fine leg for a maximum.
22:51 PM
14.6 Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Fuller, on off. Daryl MitchellÂ defends it back to the bowler.
22:50 PM
14.5 Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, 2 runs, Shah dishes an inswinger, full and on leg. Daryl MitchellÂ digs it out through mid on. The batters take two runs.
22:50 PM
14.4 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, 1 run, FIFTY FOR LATHAM! Truly a captain's knock, right when his team needed it the most. He knows that his job is still half done. Tom LathamÂ pulls this short ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
22:49 PM
14.3 Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Daryl MitchellÂ flicks this length ball into mid-wicket and crosses.
22:47 PM
14.2 Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, no run, A dot now! Shah dishes a bumper, outside off, a slower one as well. Daryl MitchellÂ tries to play the ramp shot but misses. He is asking the square leg umpire for a wide for height but he isn't getting the decision in his favour.
22:47 PM
14.1 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, 1 run, Good length, outside off. Latham punches it through point for one.
22:45 PM
13.6 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, 1 run, Full length, on off. Latham flicks it through mid-wicket but only for a single.
22:44 PM
13.5 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, no run, Very full, outside off. Tom LathamÂ digs it out to backward point.
22:44 PM
13.4 Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Short and on off. Daryl MitchellÂ pulls it into the leg side and gets a single for it.
22:43 PM
13.3 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, 1 run, Another single now as Latham chips this length ball from outside out into mid-wicket.
22:42 PM
13.2 Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, A length ball, tucking into the pads. Daryl MitchellÂ drags his flick to short fine leg. One taken.
22:41 PM
13.1 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, 1 run, Tom LathamÂ taps this full-length ball to mid off. He scampers across for a quick single.
22:40 PM
12.6 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, 2 runs, Full and on off. Daryl MitchellÂ plays it towards sweeper cover and collects a brace. New ZealandÂ are right back in the contest. The stand moves to 46 runs.
22:39 PM
12.5 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR, FOUR! Shadab KhanÂ once again goes short and wide. Way outside the tramline as well. Daryl MitchellÂ is not here to sit around, he shuffles across, frees his arm and smacks it through the gap at backward point for four runs.
22:39 PM
12.4 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Daryl MitchellÂ stays back to this short ball and tries to smack it through the line but gets beaten once again.Â
22:38 PM
12.3 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Slower ball, wide outside off, turning further away. Daryl MitchellÂ shuffles way across but is unable to cut it away.
22:38 PM
12.2 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR, FOUR! Daryl MitchellÂ goes straight down the ground once again and gets four runs this time. Pitched up, on off. Daryl MitchellÂ gets under it and lofts it down to long off. He hits it in the gap and finds the boundary.Â
22:37 PM
12.1 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, SIX, Well, Daryl MitchellÂ thinks he can! SIX! ALL THE WAY! It is tossed up, full and on off. It is in the arc for Daryl MitchellÂ and he dispatches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
22:36 PM
11.6 Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, SIX, SIX! BOOM! Tom LathamÂ is in the mood now. Short ball, outside off. Latham shuffles and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence. 15 runs off the over. Can New ZealandÂ use this as a platform?
22:35 PM
11.5 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, A single now as this full ball is pushed into the off side.
22:35 PM
11.4 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, 2 runs, Angles it in, full and on leg. Daryl MitchellÂ clips it through the gap at mid-wicket. They push hard for the first one and agree for the second one. Tom LathamÂ puts in a dive at the non-striker's end, and is safe.Â
22:34 PM
11.3 Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, 1 run, Short, on off. Latham whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
22:33 PM
11.2 Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! A much-needed boundary. Tom LathamÂ puts his hand up here for his side. It is tossed up, Latham gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the bowler's head. One bounce and over the ropes.
22:33 PM
11.1 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Floated and full, on off. Daryl MitchellÂ knocks it into covers for one.
22:32 PM
10.6 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, New Zealand are made to work really hard to get runs on the board. It is full and on off. Daryl MitchellÂ taps it to point and retains the strike with a single.
22:32 PM
10.5 Shadab Khan to Tom Latham, 1 run, A googly, full and on off. Latham uses his feet and dabs it out to point for a single.
22:31 PM
10.4 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Back of a length, turning further away. Daryl MitchellÂ frees his arms and cuts it through covers for one more.
22:30 PM
10.3 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, 2 runs, Very full, wide of off. Daryl MitchellÂ shuffles and knocks it to deep point. The batters take two runs.Â
22:30 PM
10.2 Shadab Khan to Tom Latham, 1 run, Flatter and on off. Latham pulls it to deep square leg for one more.
22:30 PM
10.1 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Short, outside off. Daryl MitchellÂ cuts it past point for a single.
22:28 PM
Drinks break! Tom LathamÂ managed to get his side off to a solid start but since the wicket of Chad BowesÂ they have found it difficult to find the boundaries. Then the wicket of Will YoungÂ surely has the visitors on the back foot. New Zealand need a solid partnership from hereon and post a challenging total on the board.Â
22:26 PM
9.6 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Short in length around off, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
22:26 PM
9.5 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Imad WasimÂ floats one on off, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this to cover for no run.
22:26 PM
9.4 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Tossed up in middle, Daryl MitchellÂ defends this off the front foot.
22:25 PM
9.3 Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, 1 run, Fuller in middle, Tom LathamÂ budges this to mid-wicket for a single.
22:23 PM
9.2 Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller one in the middle, Tom LathamÂ picks it up early and reverse sweeps this through Naseem ShahÂ at short third man for a boundary. He misfiled this initially but recovers well and flicks it back in the playing area with his feet touching the ropes. Boundary signaled by the umpire.
22:22 PM
9.1 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Short an wide outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ cuts this to backward point for a single.
22:22 PM
Change. Imad WasimÂ now being introduced into the attack now.
22:22 PM
8.6 Shadab Khan to Tom Latham, no run, Short in length on leg, Tom LathamÂ looks to flick this but gets hit on his pads.
22:21 PM
8.5 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Fuller one in middle, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this to long on for a single.
22:21 PM
8.4 Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Short in length on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this to point and looks for a single but denied by his partner on the other end.
22:19 PM
Daryl MitchellÂ is the new batter in.
22:19 PM
8.3 Shadab Khan to Will Young, out, OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Tossed up outside off, Will Young's eyes litÂ up and he reachesÂ out to slog but gets a connection from the toe end of his bat as the ball has traveled in the bucket arms of Fakhar ZamanÂ at long off who makes no mistake and collects this cleanly.
22:18 PM
8.2 Shadab Khan to Will Young, no run, Flighted one outside off, Will YoungÂ looks to drive but misses out.
22:18 PM
8.1 Shadab Khan to Will Young, no run, Tossed up in middle, Will YoungÂ pushes this back to the bowler for no run.
22:17 PM
7.6 Faheem Ashraf to Tom Latham, no run, On a length around middle, Tom LathamÂ defends this back to the bowler for no run.
22:16 PM
7.5 Faheem Ashraf to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Risk and reward for the Kiwi skipper. Fuller one well outside off, Tom LathamÂ reads this early and shuffles to his off and ramps this over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
22:16 PM
7.4 Faheem Ashraf to Will Young, 1 run, Overpitched in middle, Will YoungÂ tucks this to mid-wicket for a single.
22:15 PM
7.3 Faheem Ashraf to Will Young, FOUR, FOUR! Brilliantly placed for a boundary. Fuller one outside off, Will YoungÂ gets behind this and works this in the gap at deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
22:15 PM
7.2 Faheem Ashraf to Tom Latham, 1 run, Back of a length around off, Tom LathamÂ flicks this to mid-wicket for a single.
22:14 PM
7.1 Faheem Ashraf to Will Young, 1 run, On a length around middle, Will YoungÂ rolls this to the on side for a single.
22:12 PM
6.6 Shadab Khan to Will Young, 1 run, Short in length on middle, Will YoungÂ pushes this to long on for a single.
22:12 PM
6.5 Shadab Khan to Will Young, SIX, SIX! Beautifully struck for a maximum. Tossed up in middle, Will YoungÂ advances down the track and smashes this over the sight screen for a maximum.
22:11 PM
6.4 Shadab Khan to Will Young, no run, Quicker and flatter around off, Will YoungÂ punches this to short cover for no run.
22:11 PM
6.3 Shadab Khan to Tom Latham, 1 run, Fuller one in middle, Tom LathamÂ pushes this back past the bowler for a single.
22:10 PM
6.2 Shadab Khan to Tom Latham, 2 runs, On a length in middle, Tom LathamÂ milks this to long leg and collects a couple.
22:09 PM
6.1 Shadab Khan to Tom Latham, no run, Short in length pitching around leg, and turning towards his leg, Tom LathamÂ hops on his back foot and looks to nudge but the ball has hit his pads. Loud appeal by Shadab KhanÂ and the keeper but the umpire turns this down. Skipper Babar AzamÂ has asked for a review here. but the ball tracker shows the ball pitched outside leg and the decision stays.
22:07 PM
5.6 Haris Rauf to Will Young, no run, Back of a length on middle, Will YoungÂ defends this on the on side for no run.
22:07 PM
5.5 Haris Rauf to Will Young, FOUR, FOUR! Good length delivery just outside off, Will YoungÂ slices this side of the keeper for a boundary toward third man.
22:06 PM
5.4 Haris Rauf to Will Young, no run, Fuller one on pads, Will YoungÂ flicks this to short mid-wicket for no run.
22:05 PM
5.3 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, 1 run,Â On a length around the pads, Tom LathamÂ nudges this to square leg for a single.
22:05 PM
5.2 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, no run, Short and on off, defended back to Rauf.
22:02 PM
5.1 Haris Rauf to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Good looking stroke for four. On a length around off, Tom LathamÂ stands tall and punches this piercing the gap at covers for a boundary.
22:01 PM
4.6 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, 1 run, A single to end the over! Another good over for Latham. It is a length ball, around leg. Tom LathamÂ inside edges it to square leg.
22:00 PM
4.5 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, no run, Four dots in a row now! Naseem ShahÂ has pulled things back nicely after going for a boundary off the first one. A length ball, around middle. Tom LathamÂ closes the face of the blade and works it to the leg side.
21:59 PM
4.4 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, no run, A length ball, on leg. Tom LathamÂ misses to flick it away and takes a blow on his thigh pads.
21:59 PM
4.3 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, no run, Swing and a miss! A length ball, angling across, outside off. Tom LathamÂ tries to punch it on his back foot but gets beaten. Naseem ShahÂ thinks he has nicked it but could not convince the skipper to take it upstairs.
21:58 PM
4.2 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, no run, Full length, on off, defended out solidly.
21:57 PM
4.1 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Excellent timing! Naseem ShahÂ overpitches this time, outside off. Tom LathamÂ gets on his front foot and creams it through the gap past extra cover for a cracking boundary.Â
21:57 PM
Naseem Shah (1-0-6-0)Â comes in to replace Shaheen Afridi.
21:56 PM
3.6 Faheem Ashraf to Will Young, no run, Three dots on the trot to end the over! A miserly start for Faheem Ashraf,Â just a single off it. Good length, around off. The ball takes off after hitting the deck. Will YoungÂ defends it out off the top half of the blade.
21:55 PM
3.5 Faheem Ashraf to Will Young, no run, Faheem AshrafÂ now angles in a length ball, on the pads. Young nudges it to the leg side.
21:55 PM
3.4 Faheem Ashraf to Will Young, no run, A bit fuller this time, coming back in from outside off. Will YoungÂ stays back and defends it out watchfully.
21:54 PM
3.3 Faheem Ashraf to Tom Latham, 1 run, Short ball, outside off. Latham shimmies down the wicket and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
21:54 PM
3.2 Faheem Ashraf to Tom Latham, no run, Much fuller, wide outside off. Latham drives it hit it through the line but misses.
21:53 PM
3.1 Faheem Ashraf to Tom Latham, no run, Length and on off. Latham dabs it to point.
21:52 PM
Will YoungÂ walks out next.
21:51 PM
2.6 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, out, OUT! Sound of timber! The crowd is buzzing and so is Shaheen Afridi. A jaffa to get rid of Chad Bowes. Shaheen AfridiÂ hurls in a full-length ball, on middle. The ball comes back into the batter. Chad BowesÂ tries to work it away but without moving his feet. He misses the ball completely and leg pole is sent on a walk.
21:51 PM
2.5 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, 1 run, Tom LathamÂ pulls this short ball behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
21:50 PM
2.4 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, no run, Full length, on off. Tom LathamÂ drives it into covers.
21:49 PM
2.3 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, no run, EDGY! Back of a length, on off. It climbs on the batter. Tom LathamÂ tries to work it on the leg side but it catches the leading edge and lobs into covers. Although, it lands safely.
21:49 PM
2.2 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Pitches it up, Afridi uses the angle coming around the wicket. Bowes hits it on the up towards mid off and scampers across for a quick single.Â
21:48 PM
2.1 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, 1 run, Shaheen AfridiÂ goes full, around off. Tom LathamÂ pushes it gently into covers and crosses.
21:47 PM
1.6 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, Much straighter and full, on off. Bowes blocks it back to the bowler. A great start by Naseem Shah, only six runs off his first over.
21:46 PM
1.5 Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, 1 run, Tom LathamÂ now rotates the strike. Good length, on the body. Shah is able to extract some extra bounce as well. Latham tucks it awkwardly to square leg.
21:45 PM
1.4 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Bit fuller, on off. Chad BowesÂ gives himself some room and strokes it towards mid off. One taken.Â
21:45 PM
1.3 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, Good length delivery on top of off, Chad BowesÂ defends this to the off side for no run.
21:44 PM
1.2 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! On a length around off, Chad BowesÂ gets an outside edge travelling past first slip towards third man for a boundary.
21:43 PM
1.1 Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, no run, On a length pitching in middle and hitting the front pad of Chad BowesÂ as he gets beaten looking to defend this. Loud appeal by Naseem ShahÂ but the umpire turns this down. Skipper Babar AzamÂ has asked for a review and the ball tracker shows it was missing the stumps hence the decision stays.
21:42 PM
Naseem ShahÂ will bowl from the other end.
21:42 PM
Woah! What an eventful over this was. Shaheen AfridiÂ came very close to draw the first blood but they still remain on the hunt.Â
21:41 PM
0.6 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, no run, Length and on off. Tom LathamÂ defends it out solidly to see off the first over.Â
21:39 PM
0.5 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, no run, An appeal for lbw but turned down! On a length, outside off, coming back into the batter. Tom LathamÂ gets on his front foot and tries to defend it out but misses. He takes a blow on his pads. Shaheen AfridiÂ is really interested and he convinces the skipper in no time. The UltraEdge confirms not bat is involved. The Ball Tracking shows that it is umpire's call on impact and the original decision stands. PakistanÂ though do not lose a review here.
21:39 PM
0.4 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, 1 run, This is good running! It is a length ball, that lands on middle and nips back into the batter. Chad Bowes gets an inside edge on his pads and the ball dies just to his right. Tom LathamÂ calls for the single, Bowes hesitates a bit at the start but makes it safely at the other end.
21:38 PM
0.3 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, no run, Swing and a miss! Shaheen AfridiÂ serves it very full, wide of off. Chad BowesÂ tries to chase it but misses.
21:35 PM
Some problem with the sightscreen. A little delay before it gets sorted. The umpire is showing Azam what the issue is. Shaheen AfridiÂ is eagerly waiting with the ball in hand. The captain takes the matter into his own hands and rushes towards the sightscreen to solve the issue. Boy, he is successful in his first try and we are good to go.
21:33 PM
0.2 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, 1 run, I take back my word! The crowd is getting behind every delivery of Afridi here. This is full, on middle. Tom LathamÂ gets it into covers off the outer half. They cross for a single.
21:32 PM
0.1 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Elegant stroke! Tom LathamÂ gets off the mark with a fine boundary. Instant silence across the stadium. It is very full, on the pads. Tom LathamÂ closes the face of the bat and wrists it through the gap at mid-wicket. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
21:31 PM
0.1 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! A dream start for the Kiwis. Shaheen AfridiÂ steams in and dishes a full-length ball, although spills it way down the leg side. It swing further down leg which takes it away from the keeper and it runs down to the fine leg fence.
21:26 PM
The match is set to begin. It is a pleasant night in Lahore, but not so pleasant for the visitors. New ZealandÂ need a win here and their batters would be coming out all guns blazing. Here comes their opening pair of Tom LathamÂ and Chad Bowes. Although, the crowd shows much more love with a loud cheer as the PakistanÂ players make their way out on the field. It is going to be Shaheen AfridiÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
21:11 PM
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem ShahÂ (In for Zaman Khan).
21:11 PM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham(C/ WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam MilneÂ (In for Cole McConchie), Ish SodhiÂ (In for Henry Shipley), Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister.
