Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 4th T20I match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

62/3 (8.2 Ovs)
Mark Chapman 4*(4) 0x4, 0x6
Chad Bowes 33*(24) 5x4, 0x6
Haris Rauf 0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0
Shadab Khan 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
22:07 PM
8.2 Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, 1 run, 1 run.
22:07 PM
8.1 Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, no run, Haris RaufÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on off, Chad BowesÂ bunts it onto the ground to the off side.
22:06 PM
7.6 Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, leg byes, 1 run, Darts this one full and on leg, Chad BowesÂ looks to sweep, but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
22:05 PM
7.5 Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Flighted, full and on off, Mark ChapmanÂ drills it towards long off for one.
22:05 PM
7.4 Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, 2 runs, Short again and outside off, Mark ChapmanÂ cuts it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
22:04 PM
7.3 Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Quicker, short and on middle, keeps low again, Chad BowesÂ flicks it through square leg for another run.
22:04 PM
7.2 Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ drives it towards long on for a run and gets off the mark.
22:03 PM
7.1 Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Shadab KhanÂ begins with a short delievery around off, Chad BowesÂ cuts it towards sweeper covers for a single.
22:02 PM
6.6 Imad Wasim to Mark Chapman, no run, Fires this one full, on middle, angling in, Mark ChapmanÂ blocks it out.
22:01 PM
Mark ChapmanÂ is the next man in.
22:01 PM
6.5 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, out, OUT! STUMPED! Imad WasimÂ strikes for the thrid time! New ZealandÂ in huge trouble now as they lose Daryl MitchellÂ now. Imad WasimÂ bowls this quicker and around off, keeps very low,Â Daryl MitchellÂ comes down the track to play at it, but misses due to the lack of bounce as the ball goes under his bat towards the keeper where Mohammad RizwanÂ does the rest. New ZealandÂ three down now!
22:00 PM
6.4 Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Shorter in length and around leg, Chad BowesÂ flicks it off the back foot through square leg for one.
22:00 PM
6.3 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Flatter, full and on leg, Daryl MitchellÂ uses his feet and tucks it through mid-wicket for another run.
21:59 PM
6.2 Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Shortish and on off, Chad BowesÂ punches it through covers for a run.
21:59 PM
6.1 Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Floated, full and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ drives it towards long on for a single.
21:58 PM
5.6 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! A streaky one! Zaman KhanÂ bangs this short again and on middle, Chad BowesÂ gets hurried and at the last moment opens the face to ramp it over the keeper's head for a boundary. New ZealandÂ are 50/2 at the end of the Powerplay!
21:57 PM
5.5 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, no run, Short of a length and on off, Chad BowesÂ mistimes his punch towards covers.
21:56 PM
5.4 Zaman Khan to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Full again and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ works it off the inner half through square leg for a run.
21:56 PM
5.3 Zaman Khan to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Fuller one and on middle, keeps low, Daryl MitchellÂ defends it out this time.
21:55 PM
5.2 Zaman Khan to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Zaman KhanÂ bangs in a bouncer around off, Daryl MitchellÂ leaves it alone.
21:54 PM
5.1 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, 1 run, On a length and on off, Chad Bowes pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
21:53 PM
4.6 Imad Wasim to Will Young, out, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Imad WasimÂ strikes again! He bowls this flatter, full and around off, keeps low too,Â Will YoungÂ makes room and tries to go hard at it, but only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. PakistanÂ gets another crucial breakthrough as New ZealandÂ are two down now!
21:53 PM
Daryl MitchellÂ comes out to the middle now.
21:52 PM
4.5 Imad Wasim to Will Young, FOUR, FOUR! Excellent shot! Imad WasimÂ lands this short and around off, Will YoungÂ moves back quickly and punches it through covers for a boundary.
21:52 PM
4.4 Imad Wasim to Will Young, no run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Will YoungÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
21:51 PM
4.3 Imad Wasim to Will Young, no run, Floated, full and on middle, Will YoungÂ winds up for the big shot, but decides to defend it in the end as it goes off his leading edge towards point.
21:51 PM
4.2 Imad Wasim to Will Young, no run, Short again and on off, Will YoungÂ pats it towards short covers.
21:51 PM
4.1 Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Short and on middle, Chad BowesÂ works it towards long on for a single.
21:50 PM
3.6 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, On a length and on off, Will YoungÂ steers it towards short third man.
21:49 PM
3.5 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Fullish and on middle, Chad BowesÂ mistimes his drive towards mid on for a run.
21:49 PM
3.4 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! Make that three in a row! Shaheen AfridiÂ lands this short and on off, Chad BowesÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for four more runs.
21:48 PM
3.3 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! Another one! This is fuller and on off, Chad BowesÂ leans on to his drive and shows the full face of the bat to drive it wide of mid off for another boundary.
21:47 PM
3.2 Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! Shaheen AfridiÂ pitches this one up, on off, Chad BowesÂ stays there and carasses it through covers for a boundary as nobody even moved.
21:47 PM
3.1 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, 1 run, Back of a length and around off, Will YoungÂ guides it towards third man for a single.
21:46 PM
2.6 Imad Wasim to Will Young, 1 run, Darts this one full and on leg, Will YoungÂ works it through square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
21:44 PM
Will YoungÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
21:44 PM
2.5 Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, out, OUT! TAKEN! Imad WasimÂ draws first blood! Tom LathamÂ goes back to the hut for a low score. Wasim bowls this a bit quicker, full and on middle, skids through, Tom LathamÂ goes down and sweeps it, but the bat rolls in his hands and he only manages to get an top edge as the ball flies towards deep sqaure leg where Haris RaufÂ settles under it and takes it after fumbling a bit. New ZealandÂ lose their first wicket!
21:43 PM
2.4 Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Floated, full and on leg, angling in, Chad BowesÂ drives it towards long on for a run.
21:43 PM
2.3 Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, no run, Quicker, short and on off, Chad BowesÂ pushes it towards short covers again.
21:42 PM
2.2 Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, no run, Flatter, full and on middle, Chad BowesÂ moves back and manages to keep it out towards short covers.
21:42 PM
2.1 Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, 1 run, Imad WasimÂ starts with a short delivery, on off, Tom LathamÂ moves back and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
21:41 PM
We will see some spin now as Imad WasimÂ replaces Shaheen Afridi.
21:41 PM
1.6 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, no run, Nice change of pace! Zaman KhanÂ lands this short and on middle, slower too, Chad BowesÂ is early through his pull shot, and misses.
21:40 PM
1.5 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, 2 runs, Short and on middle, Chad BowesÂ pulls it towards wide of deep square leg where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop. Two runs taken!
21:39 PM
1.5 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, wide, 1 run, Zaman KhanÂ sprays this full but down the leg side, Chad BowesÂ misses his flick. Wided.
21:39 PM
1.4 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, no run, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Chad BowesÂ knocks it towards mid on.
21:38 PM
1.3 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, no run, Good comeback from Zaman Khan! He bangs in a bouncer around off, Chad BowesÂ leaves it alone.
21:38 PM
1.2 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot! Zaman KhanÂ lands this back of a length and outside off, Chad BowesÂ accepts the width and crunches it through point for a boundary.
21:37 PM
1.1 Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, 2 runs, Zaman KhanÂ begins with a short delivery, on middle, Chad BowesÂ pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace and gets off the mark.
21:36 PM
Zaman KhanÂ to share the attack.
21:36 PM
0.6 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, no run, A dot to end the over! Shaheen AfridiÂ bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Tom LathamÂ ducks under it. 13 runs off the first over then!
21:35 PM
0.5 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FOUR, UPPISH BUT FOUR! Shaheen AfridiÂ bowls a slower delivery, full and on off, Tom LathamÂ is into his drive early, and it goes in the air, but well over extra covers for another boundary.
21:34 PM
0.4 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, no run, This is pitched up, on middle, Tom LathamÂ defends it on the front foot.
21:33 PM
0.3 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! Shaheen AfridiÂ serves this full on middle in search of swing, Tom LathamÂ moves across a bit and tucks it away with good timing past mid-wicket for a boundary.
21:33 PM
0.3 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, wide, 1 run, Another full delivery around leg again, Tom LathamÂ misses his flick. Wided.
21:32 PM
0.2 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, no run, Full again and on middle, shaping away, Tom LathamÂ blocks it down the pitch.
21:32 PM
0.1 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FOUR, FOUR! Tom LathamÂ and New ZealandÂ are underway in style! Shaheen AfridiÂ starts with a full delivery, but down the leg side, Tom LathamÂ glances it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
21:29 PM
The action is all set to begin! The two umpires walk out to the middle with the ball in hand followed by the PakistanÂ players who spread out to take their respective field positions. Tom LathamÂ and Chad BowesÂ are the two openers for New Zealand. Shaheen AfridiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
21:09 PM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C)&(WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie (In place of James Neesham), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley (In for Benjamin Lister), Matt Henry.
21:09 PM
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan (In place of Naseem Shah).Â
