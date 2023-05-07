Advertisement

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Updated: May 7, 2023 4:34 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

NZ

32/0 (7.2 Ovs)

Tom Blundell (W) 15*(21) 2x4, 0x6

Will Young 17*(23) 2x4, 0x6

Mohammad Wasim 0.2 - 0 - 0 - 0

Shaheen Afridi 4 - 0 - 18 - 0

16:34 PM

7.2 Mohammad Wasim to Tom Blundell, No run.

16:34 PM

7.1 Mohammad Wasim to Tom Blundell, no run, Length ball, close to off,Â Blundell knocks it to cover.

16:32 PM

6.6 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run,Length and on off, defended.

16:32 PM

6.5 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Shaheen AfridiÂ looks upset as this over goes! Full and on off, pushed to mid off.

16:31 PM

FOUR

6.4 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, FOUR, FOUR! Two in two! Too full and around off, Will YoungÂ flicks it through mid on and for four.

16:31 PM

FOUR

6.3 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, FOUR, FOUR! Takes on! Shorter and on middle. Will YoungÂ pulls it over square leg and it races to the fence.

16:30 PM

6.2 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, 2 runs, Length and on middle, bunted to square leg for two more.

16:29 PM

6.1 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Fuller and on off, played back to the bowler.

16:28 PM

5.6 Haris Rauf to Will Young, 1 run, On middle, this is driven straight but the man at mid on cuts it off. One.

16:28 PM

5.5 Haris Rauf to Will Young, no run, Full and on off, pushed to mid off.

16:27 PM

5.4 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, 3 runs, On the stumps,Â Blundell tucks it through square leg, in the gap for three.

16:26 PM

5.3 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, no run, Length and on middle, blocked out.

16:25 PM

5.2 Haris Rauf to Will Young, 1 run, A single as this is hit to point.

16:25 PM

5.1 Haris Rauf to Will Young, no run, Pushes it full and well wide. Will YoungÂ slashes and misses.

16:24 PM

4.6 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, no run, On off, pushed to mid on.

16:23 PM

FOUR

4.5 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, FOUR, FOUR! Well played! Shaheen AfridiÂ pitches it up on middle and this is bunted to deep square leg for four.

16:22 PM

4.4 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, no run, Very full and around the 5th stump line.Â Blundell looks to go downtown but is beaten.

16:22 PM

4.3 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, 1 run, Outside off, guided to third man for one.

16:21 PM

4.2 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Fuller and on the pads. Will YoungÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but it was pitching down leg.Â 

16:21 PM

4.1 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, 1 run, On the pads, nudged to square leg for one more.

16:19 PM

3.6 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, 1 run, Length and on off,Â Blundell works it to square leg for one.

16:19 PM

3.5 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, no run, Full and on off, kept out.

16:18 PM

3.4 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, 2 runs, On middle, this is hit through square leg for a couple.

16:17 PM

3.3 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, no run, Shadab KhanÂ certainly saved a boundary! Shorter and outside off.Â Blundell punches it late but cannot go past Khan at point.Â 

16:17 PM

3.2 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, no run, Length and angling on middle.Â Blundell blocks.

16:16 PM

3.1 Haris Rauf to Will Young, 1 run, Outside off, Will YoungÂ knocks it to the right of cover who dives and makes a wonderful stop. A single though.

16:15 PM

2.6 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, no run, This is on top of off,Â Blundell defends.

16:15 PM

2.5 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, no run, On middle, blocked out.

16:14 PM

2.4 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, no run, Length ball, close to off.Â Blundell swings and misses. A muted appeal follows for caught behind.

16:13 PM

2.3 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, 1 run, On middle, nudged to square leg for a single.

16:13 PM

2.2 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, Fuller and on off, dropped to point.

16:12 PM

2.1 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, A length ball, around middle. Will YoungÂ blocks.

16:11 PM

1.6 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, no run, Two dots to end the over! 5 off it! Length and on off, kept out.

16:11 PM

1.5 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, no run, Outside off, punched to cover.

16:10 PM

FOUR

1.4 Haris Rauf to Tom Blundell, FOUR, FOUR!Â Blundell is off the mark! Length and outside off,Â Blundell drives it through covers for a boundary.

16:09 PM

1.3 Haris Rauf to Will Young, 1 run, On off, Will YoungÂ taps it to the left of point for one.

16:08 PM

1.2 Haris Rauf to Will Young, no run, Full again, around off. Will YoungÂ drives it straight back to Haris RaufÂ who stops with his left-hand.

16:08 PM

1.1 Haris Rauf to Will Young, no run, Full and on off, pushed to cover.

16:07 PM

Haris RaufÂ to bowl from the other end.

16:06 PM

0.6 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, no run, Length and on off,Â Blundell punches it to mid off.

16:05 PM

0.5 Shaheen Afridi to Tom Blundell, no run, Length and outside off, left alone.

16:05 PM

0.4 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, 1 run, New ZealandÂ are underway! Full and outside off, this is driven through point for a single.Â 

16:03 PM

0.3 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, This is very full and outside off, Will YoungÂ slashes his blade but misses. Shaheen AfridiÂ puts up an appeal as he thinks there is some bat on it.

16:03 PM

0.2 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, A length ball, outside off, Will YoungÂ shoulders arms.

16:02 PM

0.1 Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, no run, On a length and outside off, Will YoungÂ looks to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.

15:59 PM

We are all set. Babar AzamÂ is felicitated by Mohammad RizwanÂ as a special shirt is given to the skipper who plays hisÂ 100th ODI match. Tom BlundellÂ and Will YoungÂ to open for the Kiwis. Shaheen AfridiÂ to steam in first. Let's play...

15:38 PM

Pakistan (PLAYING XI) - Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.

