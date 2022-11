LIVE Pakistan vs South Africa Score, T20 WC 2022: Rossouw Wicket Put PAK On Top

Live Score PAK vs SA T20 World Cup And Latest Match Updates: Pakistan have lost Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam and Shan Masood inside the first 10 overs. They are in a miserable situation and will need something special from Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz to reach a respectable total.

Pakistan got off to a poor start as Mohammad Rizwan was bowled by Wayne Parnell in the first over. Since then, Mohammad Haris has hit a flurry of boundaries to bring Pakistan. Babar Azam is looking stable at the other end.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bat. Mohammad Haris has replaced Fakhar Zaman in the playing 11. Meanwhile, South Africa made a big change as David Miller was ruled out of the match due to injury. Heinrich Klaassen replaced him in the team.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan face a stern challenge against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa. The Proteas are undefeated in the T20 World Cup so far and a win against Pakistan will set them up nicely for a place in the semis.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to India and Zimbabwe thus a win is mandatory against South Africa. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not been able to score runs in the tournament which has been the biggest setback for Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi is also not at his peak fitness and has looked rusty. The likes of Shan Masood has played a couple of good knocks but as a team, Pakistan has been a failure.

South Africa boast of a strong batting lineup comprising Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram. Aiden Markram and David Miller scored half centuries against India which is a big positive. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje form a lethal pace attack.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks