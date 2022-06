Load More

Live Match Score PAK vs WI 2nd ODI Updates From Multan

Check Live Cricket Score and Updates PAK vs WI 2022, Pakistan vs West Indies Score 2nd ODI. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of Pakistan vs West Indies 2022, 2nd ODI Live Score match between Pakistan and West Indies being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. Pakistan captain Babar Azam have won the toss and have elected to bat first on a pitch that is more likely to assist the batters. “It’s a new pitch, but looks as good as the pitch used in the first ODI,” reckons Ian Bishop on air. It is a must-win game for the West Indies, having lost the first ODI even after scoring a big total, thanks to a brilliant inning from Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan on the other hand would look to seal the series by winning the second ODI as well in the three-match series. Check Live Cricket Score and Updates PAK vs WI 2022, Pakistan vs West Indies Score 2nd ODI straight from Multan.