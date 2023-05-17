Advertisement

Live Score-PBKS vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs DC 64 match Live cricket score at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Updated: May 17, 2023 7:14 PM IST
07:10 PM

Impact Players for Delhi -Â Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan.

07:09 PM

Impact Players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee.

07:08 PM

DELHI (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

07:08 PM

PUNJAB (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.Â 

07:08 PM

David WarnerÂ says he would have bowled first. Feels the pitch is going to be the same throughout the match. Adds it's a spectacular ground and they are looking forward to the game. Informs that Mitchell MarshÂ is out injured and is replaced by Anrich Nortje.

07:08 PM

Shikhar DhawanÂ says they will bowl first as it is a new track. Shares the destiny is in their own hands but they want to enjoy the game, stay calm and focus on the process. Informs they have made a couple of changes as Atharva TaideÂ and Kagiso RabadaÂ come in the XI.

