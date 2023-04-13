Live Score-PBKS vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs GT 18 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

72/3 (9.1 Ovs)
Jitesh Sharma (W) 14*(12) 3x4, 0x6
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 8*(9) 0x4, 0x6
Alzarri Joseph 2.1 - 0 - 17 - 0
Rashid Khan 2 - 0 - 15 - 1
20:20 PM
8.5 Rashid Khan to Jitesh Sharma, No run.
20:20 PM
8.4 Rashid Khan to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR, Four!
20:20 PM
8.3 Rashid Khan to Jitesh Sharma, No run.
20:19 PM
8.2 Rashid Khan to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Easily in! Floats it up now on middle, Jitesh SharmaÂ opts for the reverse paddle this time but hits it straight to short third man. NJitesh looks for the one but is sent back. The throw from short third man is fired in at the keeper's end and Wriddhiman SahaÂ whips off the bails but the replays show that Jitesh managed to get back in time.
20:18 PM
8.1 Rashid Khan to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely done! Pushed through fuller and on leg stump, Jitesh SharmaÂ sits down and gets inside the line of the ball before paddling it fine into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
20:17 PM
7.6 Alzarri Joseph to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, On a hard length over middle, tucked away toward square leg for a run.
20:16 PM
7.5 Alzarri Joseph to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Another shortish delivery, at 146.7 clicks and outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ looks to slap it over covers but is beaten for raw pace.
20:16 PM
7.4 Alzarri Joseph to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Full and on leg stump, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ works it away in front of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
20:15 PM
7.3 Alzarri Joseph to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, On a hard length outside off, cut away off the outer half of the bat down to third man for a single.
20:15 PM
7.2 Alzarri Joseph to Jitesh Sharma, no run, A real sharp bumper this from Alzarri Joseph. Bowls it quick and bangs it into the deck over middle stump. The ball just shoots off the deck and Jitesh SharmaÂ does well to get out of the way.
20:14 PM
7.1 Alzarri Joseph to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, On a good length around leg stump, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ stays in his crease and nudges it toward square leg for a quick single.
20:13 PM
6.6 Rashid Khan to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Drags it down now and bowls it around the pads. Jitesh SharmaÂ rocks back and pulls it over backward square leg for a boundary to end the over, 7 runs and a wicket off it.
20:12 PM
6.5 Rashid Khan to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Fuller and around off, this is kept out on the off side.
20:11 PM
Jitesh SharmaÂ is the new batter out in the middle.
20:11 PM
6.4 Rashid Khan to Matthew Short, out, OUT! TIMBER! Doesn't pick the googly and pays the price! Rashid KhanÂ just adjusts his length a bit and pulls it back. This is bowled on off stump and Matthew ShortÂ fails to read it off the hand. Short rocks back and looks to punch it through cover but reads it incorrectly off the deck as well. The ball turns in and beats the inside edge by a long way before crashing into the stumps. Short departs after a blistering start and Rashid has a wicket in his first over.
20:10 PM
6.3 Rashid Khan to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Tossed up around off, it is the wrong'un, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ drives it on the up and through mid off for yet another single.
20:09 PM
6.2 Rashid Khan to Matthew Short, 1 run, Floats it up a bit on middle and leg, Matthew ShortÂ leans on and knocks it down to long on for one more.
20:09 PM
6.1 Rashid Khan to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Starts off with a shorter delivery around middle, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ stays back and pulls it behind square leg for a single.
20:06 PM
Strategic break! Punjab got off to another poor start losing Prabhsimran SinghÂ in the first over and their in-form skipper soon after. Gujarat were in control of the Powerplay with the wickets but Matthew ShortÂ played a good counter-attacking knock to wrench the initiative slightly back in the favor of the hosts. The visitors will want to see the back of the Aussie as soon as possible and hope it leads to more wickets. In the quest for those wickets, Hardik PandyaÂ has turned to the magician Rashid Khan.Â
20:06 PM
5.6 Joshua Little to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, On a good length and angling into the pads, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ gets an inside edge off the pads toward backward square leg and picks up a run.
20:04 PM
5.5 Joshua Little to Matthew Short, 1 run, Fullish length on the fifth stump line, this is driven firmly toward mid off for a quick single. Mohit SharmaÂ there picks up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The replays show that Matthew ShortÂ would have been in anyway.
20:04 PM
5.4 Joshua Little to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Hammered away! Pitched up around off, Matthew ShortÂ hits through the line of the ball and drills it right past the bowler into the long off fence for a boundary. The 50 is now up for Punjab.
20:03 PM
5.3 Joshua Little to Matthew Short, 2 runs, Full and outside off, Matthew ShortÂ with a crunching cover drive in front of the man at deep cover-point for just a single. The throw there from Rashid KhanÂ is a bit wide and they scamper through for an extra run.
20:02 PM
5.2 Joshua Little to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Gets away with it! Joshua LittleÂ sees Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ advancing and angles in a short ball on the body. Bhanuka forces the pull short awkwardly over the mid-wicket region and collects a single.
20:01 PM
5.2 Joshua Little to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Looks to go full and attack the pads but spills it well down the leg side. Wide called.
20:01 PM
5.1 Joshua Little to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Bowled back of a length and on a tight line around off. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ hangs back and punches it toward point.
20:00 PM
4.6 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, SIX, SIX! That has been dispatched out of sight! Alzarri JosephÂ bangs this in short and outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ pulls this away with disdain and clears the deep mid-wicket fence for six runs. 4 dots balls in the over but still 12 runs coming off it.Â
19:59 PM
Joshua LittleÂ (2-0-10-1) to continue.
19:59 PM
4.6 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Goes a touch fuller and angling down leg. Matthew ShortÂ misses his flick and it will be another wide.Â
19:58 PM
4.5 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, no run, Bowls this one at 149.9 clicks on a good length, outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ punches this towards point.Â
19:57 PM
4.4 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, no run, On a good length and just outside the off pole. Matthew ShortÂ is watchful as he taps this towards backward point.Â
19:57 PM
4.3 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Matthew ShortÂ helps this one on its way and collects yet another boundary! Alzarri JosephÂ bowls this on a length but strays onto the pads. It is easy pickings forÂ Matthew ShortÂ as he glances this down to fine leg for four more runs.
19:56 PM
4.2 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, no run, Slightly short andÂ outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ hits this hard on the up towards the cover fielder.Â
19:56 PM
4.2 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Gets his line wrong this time as this is bowled down leg on a good length. Matthew ShortÂ misses and the umpire indicates that it is wide.Â
19:55 PM
4.1 Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Short, no run, Alzarri JosephÂ starts off with a good-length delivery outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ pushes this towards mid on.Â
19:54 PM
Alzarri JosephÂ comes into the attack now.
19:54 PM
3.6 Joshua Little to Matthew Short, leg byes, 1 run, On a shortish length this time and in line with the stumps. Matthew ShortÂ looks to pull this away but misses and the ball rolls into the leg side off his body. They steal a leg bye.Â
19:53 PM
3.5 Joshua Little to Matthew Short, no run, Goes fuller this time and outside the off pole. Matthew ShortÂ knocks this straight to the cover fielder.Â
19:52 PM
3.4 Joshua Little to Matthew Short, no run, Bowls this on a good length as well and in line with the stumps. Matthew ShortÂ dabs this to the right of the bowler.Â
19:52 PM
3.3 Joshua Little to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Joshua LittleÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ dabs this towards point and sets off for a quick single to get off the mark.Â
19:50 PM
Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is the new man in.
19:50 PM
3.2 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Big, big wicket for Gujarat as the skipper of Punjab has to make the long walk back to the shed! Joshua LittleÂ bowls this full and into the stumps, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to go aerial on the leg side but ends up chipping this into the air over wide mid on. Alzarri JosephÂ runs back from mid on and keeps his eye on the ball before judging the catch to perfection. Punjab lose their second wicket and the smile on Hardik Pandya's face shows how big this wicket was for Gujarat.Â
19:48 PM
3.1 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Bowls full this time and into the stumps. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to work this leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Joshua LittleÂ appeals but the umpire is walking away. Wriddhiman SahaÂ runs up to the bowler and says that it should be hitting the stumps so Hardik PandyaÂ decides to take the review. UltraEdge confirms that there is an inside edge before the ball hits the pads and Gujarat lose a review early in the game.Â
19:47 PM
3.1 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Joshua LittleÂ bowls this on a good length but misses his line as this goes down leg. Shikhar DhawanÂ misses his glance and the umpire calls wide.Â
19:45 PM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, no run, Bowls this on a good length and just outside the off pole. Matthew Short looks to work this leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads. A stifled appeal from Mohammad ShamiÂ but this seems a bit too high and there could also be an inside edge.Â
19:45 PM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Matthew ShortÂ once again! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this short and offers width outside off. Matthew ShortÂ stands tall and slaps this towards deep cover-point for four more runs.Â
19:44 PM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Matthew ShortÂ has shown that he can play the cover drive as well with ease! Mohammad ShamiÂ goes full this time and outside the off pole. Matthew ShortÂ drills this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
19:43 PM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, 2 runs, Continues to bowl on a good length and delivers this in line with the stumps. Matthew ShortÂ knocks this towards deep mid-wicket and collects a couple of runs.Â
19:42 PM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Strays down leg on a good length. Matthew ShortÂ looks to flick this fine but misses and the umpire calls this wide.Â
19:42 PM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, no run, BEATEN! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this on a good length and gets it to nip back in from outside off. Matthew ShortÂ pushes at the ball but gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
19:41 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, no run, Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this back of the length and outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ punches this to the cover fielder.Â
19:40 PM
1.6 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! What a cracking shot from a man who has been in sublime form! Joshua LittleÂ bowls full once again and outside the off pole. Shikhar DhawanÂ gets his front foot forward and strokes this beautifully towards deep cover for four runs.Â
19:40 PM
1.5 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Bowls this just outside the off stump on a good length. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to play at this initially and pulls out atÂ the last moment.Â
19:39 PM
1.4 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Angles this one into the pads on a good length. Shikhar DhawanÂ taps this towards the mid on fielder.Â
19:38 PM
1.3 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Shikhar DhawanÂ opens his account with a boundary as well! Joshua LittleÂ bowls full and wide outside the off pole. Shikhar DhawanÂ shimmies down the wicket and lofts this ball over the infield towards deep cover for four runs.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, This is bowled back of a length and outside the off pole. Shikhar DhawanÂ dabs this towards point.Â
19:37 PM
1.1 Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Joshua LittleÂ gets swing straight away as he serves this full and outside the off pole.Â Shikhar DhawanÂ feels for this and gets beaten.Â
19:36 PM
Joshua LittleÂ to operate from the other end.
19:36 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, no run, Continues to drop the ball short and attacks the stumps once again. Matthew ShortÂ dabs this towards mid on. Eight runs and a wicket in the first over.Â
19:35 PM
0.5 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row and Punjab are up and running! This is bowled slightly short as well and at the stumps. The ball sits up nicely for Matthew ShortÂ to pull this towards deep square leg for four more runs.Â
19:34 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Matthew ShortÂ is off the mark in cracking fashion. This is bowled back of a length as well and outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ gets on his toes and punches this towards deep cover point for four runs.Â
19:34 PM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, no run, Pulls his length back a fraction and delivers this straight. Matthew ShortÂ looks to pull this away but the ball is not short enough and hits him on his body.Â
19:32 PM
Matthew ShortÂ is in at number 3.
19:32 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to Prabhsimran Singh, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Prabhsimran SinghÂ departs on a duck once again and Mohammad ShamiÂ draws first blood on the second ball of the inning! This is bowled on a good length as well and in line with the stumps. Prabhsimran SinghÂ clips this towards the leg side but the ball seems to have got stuck in the wicket. He is early into the shot and the ball lobs towards Rashid KhanÂ at short mid-wicketÂ who takes an easy catch over his head. PunjabÂ are off to a poor start once again and they need to make sure they do not lose any more wickets in the Powerplay.Â
19:31 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Mohammad ShamiÂ begins with a good-length delivery served just outside the off stump. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets across the line and dabs this towards mid-wicket.Â
19:29 PM
All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle followed by the players of Gujarat. It will be Prabhsimran SinghÂ to open the innings alongside skipper Shikhar DhawanÂ for Punjab. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:12 PM
Shikhar DhawanÂ the skipper of Punjab saysÂ that batting first does not bother him but they were looking to bowl as well. Adds that there should not be much dewÂ so bowling second shouldnâ€™t be a problem. Mentions that they had an off day and it isÂ common to go through thatÂ in the tournament. Claims that they do want to learn from their mistakes but they are also happy with the good things that they have done.Â Shares that it is good to be home and it always helps withÂ the crowdsÂ behind them.Â Informs that they have a couple of changes to their playing XI.
19:09 PM
Hardik Pandya the captain of GujaratÂ says they will bowl first and mentions that it looks like a good wicket and the general norm has been to chase here. On the last game, he says that it was once in a million game and after the match, they had a get-together. Adds that they could have done things a lot better but it is a fresh game and they aren't a team that gets demoralized easily. Mentions that he isn't sure about any other changes other than himself and jokingly adds that it is all there in the paper.
19:08 PM
Impact Players for Gujarat - Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat.
19:08 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C) (In place of Abhinav Manohar), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma (In place of Yash Dayal), Joshua Little (In place of Vijay Shankar).Â
19:08 PM
Impact Players for Punjab -Â Harpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar.
19:08 PM
Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh.Â
