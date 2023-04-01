Advertisement

LIVE NOW

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: PBKS, KKR Eye Winning Start

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: PBKS, KKR Eye Winning Start

LIVE Score IPL 2023, PBKS Vs KKR: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Match 2 Full Scorecard

Updated: April 1, 2023 2:28 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Live IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Score And Latest Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of the double-header Saturday at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Where the Knights are set to miss the services of star batter Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, PBKS will miss the explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. The Punjab-based franchise roped in Sam Curran for 18.50 Cr, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both teams will be looking forward to starting the season with a win and getting off to a good start.

PBKS Vs KKR Squads

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma


NEW UPDATES

14:27 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Welcome to out LIVE BLOG of IPL 2023 match 2, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs JSY 9 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs CAN 8 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: PBKS, KKR Eye Winning Start
IPL 2023: Kolkata vs Punjab Match 2; Strongest Playing XI For Nitish Rana Led Kolkata
Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury Picked Up In GT vs CSK Match
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs JSY 9 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and...

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs CAN 8 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score...

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: PBKS, KKR Eye Winning Start

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, ...

Virat Kohli & Sunil Chhetri Come Together To Drive The Need For Sports & Fitness Revolution At PUMA Conclave

Virat Kohli & Sunil Chhetri Come Together To Drive The Need ...

GOR vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 3:00 PM IST

GOR vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 26: Capta...

Advertisement