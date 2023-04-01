LIVE NOW
LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: PBKS, KKR Eye Winning Start
LIVE Score IPL 2023, PBKS Vs KKR: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Match 2 Full Scorecard
Live IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Score And Latest Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of the double-header Saturday at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.
Where the Knights are set to miss the services of star batter Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, PBKS will miss the explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. The Punjab-based franchise roped in Sam Curran for 18.50 Cr, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both teams will be looking forward to starting the season with a win and getting off to a good start.
PBKS Vs KKR Squads
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma
14:27 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Welcome to out LIVE BLOG of IPL 2023 match 2, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
COMMENTS