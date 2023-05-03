Live Score-PBKS vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs MI 45 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Advertisement
Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.
Impact Players for Punjab -Â Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.Â
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score - Match 44 - ODI
02 May 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Final - ODI
01 May 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score - Match 43 - ODI
01 May 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Apr 2023 16:00 IST | 10:30 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
