Live Score-PBKS vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs MI 45 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Updated: May 3, 2023 7:10 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Impact Players for Mumbai -Â  Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh.

Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

Impact Players for Punjab -Â  Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.Â 

