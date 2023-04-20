Live Score-PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RCB 27 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

65/0 (7.2 Ovs)
Virat Kohli (C) 33*(24) 4x4, 0x6
Faf du Plessis 29*(20) 2x4, 2x6
Nathan Ellis 1.2 - 0 - 12 - 0
Rahul Chahar 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
16:01 PM
Strategic Break!Â
16:00 PM
6.6 Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Googly around off, Virat KohliÂ goes back and eases it through covers for one.
15:59 PM
6.5 Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, no run, Full on off, pushed to short cover.
15:59 PM
6.4 Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, no run, Leg break spins away outside off, Virat KohliÂ bunts it back to Chahar.
15:58 PM
6.3 Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Tossed up around off, Virat KohliÂ drives it hard through covers toward wide long off for a couple.
15:58 PM
6.2 Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Flat and on the middle and leg stump. Faf du PlessisÂ goes back and knocks it to long off for one.
15:58 PM
6.1 Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, no run, Leg break around off, Faf du PlessisÂ guides it to point.
15:57 PM
Rahul ChaharÂ is into the attack.
15:56 PM
5.6 Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Slower ball. Shortish and at the leg stump line. Faf du PlessisÂ is early into the pull. The ball deflects off his ribs toward point for a leg bye.
15:55 PM
5.5 Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Full and at the stumps, flicks to mid on and scampers for a quick single.
15:55 PM
5.4 Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Short and angling down the leg, Virat KohliÂ pulls it toward the deep backward square leg region for a couple.
15:54 PM
5.3 Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Full and tailing back into the leg stump. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to flick and misses, the ball deflects off the pad toward short third for a leg bye.
15:53 PM
5.2 Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Short of a length at the stumps. Faf du PlessisÂ goes back and pulls it toward the deep mid-wicket region for a cracking boundary.Â
15:53 PM
5.1 Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Sam CurranÂ starts off with a back of a length ball on the leg peg. Virat KohliÂ advances and tucks it to deep square leg for one.
15:52 PM
4.6 Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Hard length again around off, Faf du PlessisÂ plays it late and guides it nicely between short third and the backward point fielder for a boundary to end the over.
15:51 PM
4.5 Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, no run, Hard length outside off, knocked to cover-point for none.
15:50 PM
4.4 Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Length ball outside off, pushed to covers for one.
15:50 PM
4.3 Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Into the gap! Shortish and pace off,Â down the leg. Virat KohliÂ pulls it past the man at short fine leg toward the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary.Â
15:49 PM
4.2 Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, no run, Length ball just outside off, Virat KohliÂ shimmies down and drives this hard to covers.
15:48 PM
4.1 Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Slower and shortish around off, Faf du PlessisÂ hangs back and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
15:48 PM
Nathan EllisÂ comes into the attack now.
15:47 PM
3.6 Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, 3 runs, Flat on the leg peg. Faf du PlessisÂ goes back and works it wide of the mid on fielder for a comfortable three.
15:46 PM
3.5 Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, SIX, SIX MORE! Full at the middle and leg. Faf du PlessisÂ goes through with the line and smacks this over the long on fence for another maximum.
15:46 PM
3.4 Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, no run, Very full at the middle and leg, drilled to mid on.
15:45 PM
3.3 Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, SIX, SIX! BOOM! All the way! Tossed up at the stumps. Faf du PlessisÂ makes room and lofts it over the bowler and down the ground for a biggie.Â
15:45 PM
3.2 Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Full and on off, driven to long off for one.
15:45 PM
3.1 Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Flat on the leg stump, worked through mid-wicket for one.
15:44 PM
2.6 Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! 2nd boundary in the over! Back of a length outside off. Virat KohliÂ skips down and cuts this past the man at point for another boundary.
15:43 PM
2.5 Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Good-length delivery outside off. Virat KohliÂ gets forward and eases it through covers for a couple.
15:42 PM
2.4 Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, no run, Bouncer again around off, Virat KohliÂ goes for the pull but backs out of the shot at the last moment.
15:41 PM
2.3 Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Up and Over! Short and angling down the leg. Virat KohliÂ takes it on and pulls it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
15:40 PM
2.2 Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Low full toss outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ knocks it to mid off for one.
15:40 PM
2.1 Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, no run, Full-length delivery at the stumps. Faf du PlessisÂ defends it forward.
15:39 PM
1.6 Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, no run, Flat and coming into the middle and leg. Virat KohliÂ turns it to short mid-wicket.
15:39 PM
1.5 Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, no run, Floated on off. Pushed to short cover.
15:38 PM
1.4 Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Tossed up around off. Virat KohliÂ leans into it and times this beautifully through covers for a boundary.
15:37 PM
1.3 Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Full and outside off, eased to long off for one.
15:37 PM
1.2 Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Shortish and spins outside off, Virat KohliÂ hangs back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
15:36 PM
1.1 Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, no run, Full and just outside off, pushed to cover.
15:36 PM
Harpreet BrarÂ to start from the other end.
15:35 PM
0.6 Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Back of a length delivery on the pad, tucked nicely through square leg for a single to end the over.
15:35 PM
0.5 Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Short of a length outside off. Virat KohliÂ rides the bounce and steers it past point toward the third man for a couple.
15:34 PM
0.4 Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Tad fuller length this and swings back into the batter. Faf du PlessisÂ plays all around it and wears it on the back pad. The ball deflects toward point and the batters cross for a leg bye.Â
15:33 PM
0.3 Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, no run, Back of a length coming back in around the middle stump line. Faf du PlessisÂ defends it forward.
15:32 PM
0.2 Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, no run, Bouncer around off. Faf du PlessisÂ lets it go and the umpire calls it one for the over.
15:31 PM
0.1 Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Arshdeep SinghÂ starts off with a length ball outside off. Virat KohliÂ dabs it to point and gets off the mark with a single.
15:27 PM
We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle now followed by the Punjab players who spread out and take their respective field postions. Virat KohliÂ and Faf du PlessisÂ are the expected two openers for Bangalore. Arshdeep SinghÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
15:17 PM
Liam LivingstoneÂ is up for a quick chat. He says that it is nice to be back in the playing field. Adds that the recovery has been a bit difficult but it is all worth it. Tells that they want toÂ try and entertain the crowdÂ and play good cricket and admits that Bangalore is a difficult opposition. Mentions that it is nice to see a full stadium and they have been playing good and wants to repay the faith shown in them by the fans.
15:11 PM
Impact Players for Bangalore -Â Vyshak Vijay Kumar, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.
15:11 PM
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai (in place of Vyshak Vijay Kumar), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj.Â
15:10 PM
Impact Players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh.
15:10 PM
Punjab (Playing XI) - Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Liam Livingstone (In place of Sikandar Raza), Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis (In place of Kagiso Rabada), Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh,Â
15:09 PM
Virat Kohli, the stand-in skipper of BangaloreÂ says Faf du PlessisÂ cannot field because of his bruised rib. So, he will be playing as an Impact Player for them replacing Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ later on. Adds that they got what they wanted and says that the pitch gets slow a bit. Mentions that it is about focusing on one game at a time and they need to do better in crunch situations which they haven't done in some of the games where the results haven't gone their way.
15:09 PM
Sam Curran, the stand-in captain of PunjabÂ says they will bowl first as they did it well in the last game and the boys are up for it. Adds that Shikhar Dhawan misses out again and he is closer to getting back. Mentions Dhawan is a quality player but the other players will have to step up and do the job. Â Shares that Liam LivingstoneÂ comes back and so does Nathan Ellis in place of Rabada.
