Live Score-Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs KKR 2 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

90/1 (8.3 Ovs)
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 21*(15) 4x4, 0x6
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 45*(25) 5x4, 2x6
Shardul Thakur 1.3 - 0 - 24 - 0
Sunil Narine 2 - 0 - 24 - 0
16:13 PM
8.3 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, 1 run.
16:13 PM
8.2 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR, FOUR! Deft touch! Shardul ThakurÂ serves this full and outside off, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ waits for it and opens the face of his bat to guides it towards the third man fence for a boundary.
16:12 PM
8.1 Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, On a length and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ pushes it towards deep point for a single.
16:10 PM
7.6 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 2 runs, Tossed up, full and on middle, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ chips it in the air, but it falls wide of long on safely. Two runs taken!
16:10 PM
7.5 Sunil Narine to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Shortish and on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ nudges it through square leg for one.
16:09 PM
7.4 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Quicker and on off, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ uses his feet and tries to slog it away, but gets an inside edge past the stumps towards short fine leg for a run.
16:08 PM
7.3 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Sunil NarineÂ bowls this short again and around leg, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ goes down and paddles it wide of short fine leg where Varun ChakaravarthyÂ dives to his right, but lets the ball through and it races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
16:08 PM
7.2 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 2 runs, Good running! This is a bit short and on middle, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ moves back and flicks it wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
16:08 PM
7.1 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Flatter, full and on leg, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ goes down and tries to sweep, but misses and the ball goes of his gloves to the off side.
16:05 PM
Strategic break! Punjab got off to a flier but lost Prabhsimran SinghÂ after a good cameo. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ did not let the momentum fall and Shikhar DhawanÂ is playing a good role as an anchor. Kolkata have no been very disciplined with their bowling and will be hoping for a few quick wickets after the break.Â
16:04 PM
6.6 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Shardul ThakurÂ nails the yorker now, on middle, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ digs it out in front of covers for a quick single.
16:03 PM
6.5 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Short of a length and around off, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ guides it straight to short third man.
16:02 PM
6.4 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SIX, SIX! Easy pickings! Shardul ThakurÂ lands this back of a length and down the leg, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ stays there and whips it over the fine leg fence for a boundary.
16:01 PM
6.3 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Short again and outside off, angling away, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ tries to cut it away, but misses. Shardul ThakurÂ is interested and appeals for the catch, but nothing doing for the umpire.
16:01 PM
6.2 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR, FOUR! Nice use of the feet! This is on a good length and on off, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ advances down the track and slaps it wide of mid off, and Umesh YadavÂ from long on runs to his right and dives, but fails to stop it from going to the boundary.
16:00 PM
6.1 Shardul Thakur to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 2 runs, Shardul ThakurÂ begins with a short delivery around off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa heaves it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
15:59 PM
Shardul ThakurÂ is brought into the attack.
15:58 PM
5.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! A boundary to the spoil a good first over by Varun Chakaravarthy! Another short ball delivered wide outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ backs away to make more room and thumps this towards deep cover for four runs. Punjab are 56 for the loss of 1 wicket after the Powerplay.Â
15:58 PM
5.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Bowls this one wider outside off on a shorter length. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ plays this late towards short third man for one.Â
15:57 PM
5.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Another short ball from 'round the wicket this time and outside the off pole. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ gets across to pull this away but misses and the ball hits his body.Â
15:56 PM
5.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Continues to bowl short but from over the wicket and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ eases this down to long off for a run.Â
15:56 PM
5.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, This is short as well and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ pulls this just short of the mid-wicket fielder.Â
15:55 PM
5.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Varun ChakaravarthyÂ bowls this short and into the stumps. Shikhar DhawanÂ tucks this towards mid-wicket.Â
15:55 PM
Spin from both ends as Varun ChakaravarthyÂ to bowl now.
15:54 PM
4.6 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SIX, SIX! Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ has played this straight as an arrow! Another flighted delivery bowled full and in line with the stumps. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is down the wicket in a flash and goes over the bowler's head for a maximum.Â
15:53 PM
4.5 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Bowls this short and into the body. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ does not offer a shot and the ball goes off him towards fine leg. They take a run but it is called a dead ball.Â
15:53 PM
4.4 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR, FOUR! Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is clearing the in-field with ease! This is tossed up full and outside the off stump. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ goes inside-out this time and finds the deep cover fence for four more runs.Â
15:52 PM
4.3 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR, FOUR!Â Great use of the feet from Bhanuka Rajapaksa! This is flighted full and on a leg stump line. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ shimmies down the wicket and thumps this towards long off for four runs.Â
15:51 PM
4.2 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Tosses this one full and into the stumps. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ knocks this back to the right of the bowler.Â
15:51 PM
4.1 Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Sunil NarineÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ dabs this towards backward point.Â
15:50 PM
We will see spin for the first time as Sunil NarineÂ is ready to bowl now.
15:49 PM
3.6 Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Wide outside the off pole on a good length. Shikhar DhawanÂ gets down the pitch and swings his blade but is unable to connect. 12 runs from the over and Punjab are off to a decent start.Â
15:49 PM
3.5 Tim Southee to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run, Back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ pushes this towards point and take a single.Â
15:48 PM
3.4 Tim Southee to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 2 runs, Goes a touch fuller this time and angles this into the pads. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ clips this towards deep square leg and picks up a couple of runs.Â
15:47 PM
3.3 Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ knocks this towards point and takes one.Â
15:47 PM
3.2 Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row and this is easy pickings for the Punjab skipper! Short once again and wide outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ reaches for this and gets bat on the ball as it flies towards deep point for four more runs.Â
15:46 PM
3.1 Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! First boundary for Shikhar DhawanÂ and this has flown to the fence! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this short and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ slaps this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
15:44 PM
2.6 Umesh Yadav to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Great over from Umesh YadavÂ as just one run comes from it! This is bowled slightly short and outside the off stump. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ slashes his blade and finds the point fielder.Â
15:44 PM
2.5 Umesh Yadav to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, Continues to bowl full and angles this into the stumps. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ gets behind the line of the ball and defends this towards mid off.Â
15:43 PM
2.4 Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Goes full and offers width outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ guides this down to third man and picks up a single to get off the mark.Â
15:42 PM
2.3 Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, On a good length this time and just outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ knocks this towards point as he can not find the gap.Â
15:42 PM
2.2 Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Back of a length delivery bowled close to the body. Shikhar DhawanÂ gets on his toes and dabs this into the off side.Â
15:42 PM
2.1 Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this one full and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ strokes this firmly wide of mid off. No run taken.Â
15:40 PM
Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
15:39 PM
1.6 Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Tim SoutheeÂ gets his man against the run of play and with a delivery that he would not consider his best! He bowls an off-cutter on a good length and strays down the leg side. Prabhsimran SinghÂ looks to glance this fine but gets the faintest of edges through to the keeper. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ grabs hold of the catch and starts to celebrate. The umpire raises his finger and Prabhsimran SinghÂ has to depart after an entertaining inning. Kolkata have drawn first blood and will look to get some control in the game.Â
15:38 PM
1.5 Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX, SIX! This is some exhibition of batting! Prabhsimran SinghÂ is out there to entertain! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and in line with the stumps. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets forward once again and pulls this over deep mid-wicket for a six.Â
15:38 PM
1.4 Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, On a good length once again and closer to the off pole. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets behind the line of the ball and blocks this back to the bowler.Â
15:37 PM
1.3 Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Continues bowling on a good length and outside off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ pushes this towards the point fielder.Â
15:37 PM
1.2 Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Prabhsimran SinghÂ is looking really good here! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Prabhsimran SinghÂ shuffles down the wicket and cross-bats this past the fielder towards long off for another boundary.Â
15:36 PM
1.1 Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Poor start from Tim SoutheeÂ and gets a full treatment! This is bowled on a fullish length and on the pads. Prabhsimran SinghÂ clips this towards fine leg and collects four runs.Â
15:35 PM
Tim SoutheeÂ to share the attack.
15:35 PM
0.6 Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, Really close but Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets away with it. This is bowled on a good length and outside off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ looks to cut this but the ball is too close to the body and not short enough. Gets an inside edge past the stumps and he takes a single to rotate strike.Â
15:34 PM
0.5 Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Prabhsimran SinghÂ knocks this towards short cover.Â
15:33 PM
0.4 Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX, SIX That has been picked up beautifully! Umesh YadavÂ goes full and on a middle and legÂ line. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets his front foot across the line of the ball and flicks this over deep square leg for a maximum. First boundary of the Punjab inning.Â
15:32 PM
0.3 Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Delivers this one outside the off stump on a good length. Prabhsimran SinghÂ pushes this towards point.Â
15:32 PM
0.2 Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, 2 runs, Bowls this one back of a length and just outside off with pace taken off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ feels for this tentatively and gets an inside edge past the keeper for a couple of runs.Â
15:31 PM
0.1 Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Umesh YadavÂ begins with a full delivery outside the off stump. Gets some movement off the pitch as Prabhsimran SinghÂ miscues his shot towards mid off.Â
15:28 PM
We are all set to begin! The two umpires walk out and pick up the ball. The players of Kolkata are seen in a huddle just outside the ropes and they spread out to take their respective field positions. Prabhsimran SinghÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ are the two openers for Punjab. Umesh YadavÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
15:17 PM
Andre Russell is up for a chat and he says that it may sound small but you need to get bat on the ball and adds that it is always amazing to play in India. ExplainsÂ that he tries to be relaxed in the hope to get the job done and play his part. Claims that his role is to finish the games and get the team to a good total while hisÂ job onÂ the field is to take catches and creat run-out chances.Â
15:16 PM
Shikhar DhawanÂ the skipper of Punjab says that they would have fielded first as well as they could then get the Impact Player in the second innings. Adds that they have a well-balanced side so they are happy to bat as well. Mentions that the team preparation has been good soÂ they are looking to play well and dominate the game. Claims that theyÂ want to win the trophy and as a leader, he wants to perform from the front and keep a great environment in the team.
15:16 PM
Nitish RanaÂ the captain of Kolkata says that they will bowl first. Adds that there was a bit of rain and he expects some moisture on it. Tells that he is excited to lead the team as this is an opportunity only a few people get. Mentions that the impact player rule is in its initial stages and they have to take the right decisions.
15:16 PM
Impact Players for KolkataÂ - Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese.
15:16 PM
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
15:09 PM
Impact Players for PunjabÂ - Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Mohit Rathee.
15:08 PM
Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.
