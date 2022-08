Load More

LIVE India’s PV Sindhu vs Michelle LI of Canada Gold Medal Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Live Streaming & Latest Match Updates: India’s PV Sindhu would aim for gold against Canada’s Michelle LI in the women’s singles match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sindhu has so far pretty much sailed through her group encounters, only to face some kind of resistance from Malaysian No. 1 Goh Jin Wei in the quarter-final where she came back after being a game down to seal her spot in the semi-final.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, beat Goh Jin Wei 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 at the National Exhibition Centre on Saturday. The win was followed by another convincing performance in the semi-final against Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min where she was stretched to the limits in the first game but eventually won the match 21-19, 21-7.

When will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

PV Sindhu will play her final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 8, Sunday.

What time does PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 1.20 pm IST.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.