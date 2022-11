FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar Vs Senegal | Live Score: QAT, SEN Eye First Points

Hosts Qatar and Senegal will look to lodge first points when both teams face each other in a Group A fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday at the Al Thumama Stadium. While Qatar lost to Ecuador in the opening match, Senegal went down to Dutch in their opener. The match proves to be decisive as Netherlands are going to face Ecuador later in the day.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Teams

Qatar: Saad Alsheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Ali Asad, Assim Modibo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad, Naif Alhadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Pape Abou Cisse, Formose Mendy, Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismail Jakobs, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Gueye, Pape Sarr, Moustapha Name, Mamadou Loum, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye,