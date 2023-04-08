Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs DC 11 match Live cricket score at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

122/2 (13.0 Ovs)
Jos Buttler 53*(35) 7x4, 1x6
Riyan Parag 6*(8) 0x4, 0x6
Axar Patel 4 - 0 - 38 - 0
Kuldeep Yadav 3 - 0 - 27 - 1
16:37 PM
12.6 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, 1 run, 1 run.
16:36 PM
12.4 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Bowls this slightly short and outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ strokes this towards deep cover for a run.Â
16:36 PM
12.5 Axar Patel to Riyan Parag, 1 run, 1 run.
16:35 PM
12.3 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, no run, Tosses this one full an outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ knocks this towards cover.Â
16:35 PM
12.2 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, SIX, SIX! This has cleared the ropes with ease! Axar PatelÂ bowls this short and in line with the stumps. Jos ButtlerÂ rocks back and pulls this over deep mic-wicket for a six.Â
16:34 PM
12.1 Axar Patel to Riyan Parag, 1 run, Axar PatelÂ floats this full and into the stumps. Riyan ParagÂ looks to heave across the line and miscues his shot towards deep mid-wicket for one.Â
16:34 PM
11.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Flights this full and outside leg. Jos ButtlerÂ goes for the reverse sweep and hits this towards deep point for a couple of runs.Â
16:33 PM
11.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, No run.
16:32 PM
11.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, No run.
16:32 PM
11.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Riyan Parag, 1 run, Short and outside the off stump. Riyan ParagÂ slaps this towards deep cover for another run.Â
16:32 PM
11.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Bowls a half-tracker in line with the stumps. Jos Buttler misses out and pulls this to deep square leg for another run.Â
16:31 PM
11.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Riyan Parag, 1 run, Kuldeep YadavÂ bowls this short and outside the off stump. Riyan ParagÂ miscues his pull towards deep square leg for a single.Â
16:30 PM
10.6 Axar Patel to Riyan Parag, 1 run, Fires this one full and into the stumps. Riyan ParagÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for another run.Â
16:30 PM
10.5 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Flights this full andÂ outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ thumps this towards deep cover-point for one.Â
16:30 PM
10.4 Axar Patel to Riyan Parag, 1 run, Bowls this short as well and outside the off stump. Riyan ParagÂ pushes this to deep cover for a single.Â
16:29 PM
10.3 Axar Patel to Riyan Parag, no run, Bowls this slightly short and just outside the off pole. Riyan ParagÂ rocks back and punches this towards cover.
16:28 PM
10.2 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Angles this into the stumps on a fuller length. Jos ButtlerÂ clips this through mid-wicket and collects a run.
16:28 PM
10.1 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, no run, Axar PatelÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ dabs this into the off side.Â
16:27 PM
9.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Riyan Parag, no run, DROPPED! OH MY WORD! It takes my words back...it FALLS SHORT!Â Kuldeep YadavÂ could've gone BANG, BANG! Riyan Parag will be thanking his stars here. It is floated and full, on off. Riyan ParagÂ tries to clip it away but gets a leading edge on it. The ball flies to the left of the bowler. Kuldeep Yadav dives to that side, and gets a hand on it. He manages to not let the ball sneak through him.Â
16:26 PM
Riyan ParagÂ makes his way out to the middle.
16:25 PM
9.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Sanju Samson, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Delhi get their second wicket and they will be delighted to see the back Samson. The Rajasthan skipper heads back into the pavilion without affecting the score. It is tossed up, full and on off. Sanju SamsonÂ gets forward and tries to go downtown. Although, he does not middle it. The ball goes very high in the air, but gets no distance on it. Anrich NortjeÂ takes a sharp catch at long on.Â
16:24 PM
9.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Jos ButtlerÂ now rotates the strike as he taps this flat ball into the off side.
16:24 PM
9.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, On the pads, tucked to mid-wikcet. Two more runs. This is really good running.Â
16:23 PM
9.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, no run, It is angled across, full and wide of off. Jos ButtlerÂ slashes hard but misses.
16:23 PM
9.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Tossed up, full and on leg stump. Buttler clips into the vacant region at mid-wicket and collects a brace.
16:21 PM
8.6 Mukesh Kumar to Sanju Samson, no run, A sharp bumper, on off. Sanju SamsonÂ sways away from the line of this delivery.Â
16:21 PM
8.5 Mukesh Kumar to Sanju Samson, no run, Another dot now, as Sanju SamsonÂ defends this length ball back to the bowler.
16:20 PM
8.4 Mukesh Kumar to Sanju Samson, no run, Length, on leg. Samson blocks it out.
16:20 PM
Sanju SamsonÂ makes his way out at number 3.
16:18 PM
8.3 Mukesh Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, out, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Mukesh KumarÂ is pumpedÂ up and rightly so. He has broken the opening wicket stand and DelhiÂ will look to make inroads now. It is a short ball, on the body. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ stays back and goes for the pull shot but manages to getÂ a thick outside edge. The ball lobs to the left of the bowler. Mukesh KumarÂ settles under it and takes a sharp catch over his head.
16:17 PM
8.2 Mukesh Kumar to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Mukesh KumarÂ attacks the pads once again. Jos ButtlerÂ nudges it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
16:16 PM
8.1 Mukesh Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, It is angled in, full and on leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
16:13 PM
7.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! The runs just keep coming. It is a short ball, on the body. Jos ButtlerÂ swivels and pulls it through square leg. The ball goes into the fence. Rajasthan are 96 at the end of the 8th over. Delhi have got it all wrong so far.Â
16:13 PM
7.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, A single now as this is knocked down the ground.Â
16:12 PM
7.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX, SIX! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet once again and gets the first maximum of this inning. It is tossed up, full and on leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ makes some room, dances down the track and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.Â
16:11 PM
7.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Darted on the pads, Buttler clips it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
16:11 PM
7.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Edgy! It is flatter, wide outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ reaches out and gets a bottom edge on it. The ball runs down to the third man fence.Â
16:10 PM
7.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Flighted and full, on off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ charges down the wicket and knocks it down the park for one. He is making his intent clear from ball one.
16:09 PM
6.6 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, A single now as this full ball is flicked into mid-wicket.Â
16:08 PM
6.5 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets his FIFTY in some fine fashion. He just took 25 balls for the same. It is a bit short, on off. Jaiswal rides the bounce and pulls it down to the cow corner.
16:08 PM
6.4 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Flatter, wide of off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ rocks back and cuts it powerfully towards deep backward point. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
16:08 PM
6.3 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Floated and full, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ comes down the track and defends it back to the bowler.
16:07 PM
6.2 Axar Patel to Jos Buttler, 1 run, This is angled into the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ flicks it into mid-wicket and crosses.
16:07 PM
6.1 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Slower ball, full and on middle. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tucks it to mid on and rotates the strike.
16:04 PM
Strategic break! The Powerplay is done and Rajasthan have powered their way to 68 without losing a single wicket. They will take a nice break and regain their strength to continue their onslaught while Delhi have tons of planning to do. David WarnerÂ will not be too pleased with the way this game has gone so far after winning the toss and will be desperate to draw first blood. Which way will the game go from now on? Will the spinners have a part to play?
16:03 PM
5.6 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, no run, Two dots on the trot to end the over. It is full, angled in around off. Jos ButtlerÂ dabs it out to covers, not in the gap though. Only 5 runs off this over.Â
16:02 PM
5.5 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, no run, A bit short, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ gets it to point off the outside edge.Â
16:01 PM
5.4 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Jos ButtlerÂ is on fire. A half-volley, Jos ButtlerÂ leans forward, gets under the ball and lofts it over mid off for four runs.Â
16:01 PM
5.3 Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Anrich NortjeÂ hurls in a full-length ball, on off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ drives it down to mid off, but this time he is able to sneak in a single as well.Â
16:00 PM
5.2 Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Good length, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet and strokes it down to mid off. Finds the fielder this time.Â
15:59 PM
5.1 Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Anrich NortjeÂ starts his second spell with a dot. It is full, tailing into the pads. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ digs it out back to the bowler. Being cautious now.
15:59 PM
Change. Anrich NortjeÂ comes back into the attack.
15:58 PM
4.6 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, This is bowled full and in line with the stumps. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ eases this down to long on for a run.Â
15:57 PM
4.5 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! The third boundary in a row and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is scoring at a rapid rate here! Floats this one full and straight. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets down on one knee and sweeps this into the air towards the vacant deep backward square leg region. The boundaries keep flowing for Rajasthan!
15:57 PM
4.4 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Great use of his feet here! Axar PatelÂ bowls this slightly short and in line with the stumps. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ makes room for himself in a flash and cuts this into the gap towards deep point for four more runs.Â
15:57 PM
4.3 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Tries to be innovative this time and gets rewarded! Axar PatelÂ bowls this full and just outside the off pole. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes for the reverse sweep and gets this off the bottom edge to third man for four runs.Â
15:56 PM
4.2 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Fires this one full and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to go hard at the ball but misses.
15:56 PM
4.1 Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Axar PatelÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ sweep this hard and straight to the square leg fielder.Â
15:54 PM
3.6 Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, DROPPED! Khaleel AhmedÂ bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to flick this away into the leg side and hit this high into the air without sufficient distance. Anrich NortjeÂ tracks back from mid-wicket and manages to get both hands to the ball but spills it as he tumbles over. Jos ButtlerÂ gets a lifeline and the batters take two runs.Â
15:53 PM
3.6 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, wide, 2 runs, WIDE! Khaleel AhmedÂ sprays this down leg looking to follow the batter on a fuller length. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets inside the line and looks to flick this but misses. The keeper does not collect cleanly and they takeÂ an extra run.
15:53 PM
3.5 Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Goes full and on the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ flicks this down to the widish fine leg and collects an easy run.Â
15:51 PM
3.4 Khaleel Ahmed to Jos Buttler, no run, Attempts a slower delivery this time but strays down leg side on a good length. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to swat this away but is beaten by the lack of pace. The umpire calls this wide but Khaleel AhmedÂ feels this has hit something and asks his umpire to review this. Replays show that the ball clipped the gloves before going on the bounce to the keeper. The wide call is rescinded.Â
15:50 PM
3.3 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Goes full this time and just outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hits this firmly to the left of mid off and rushes across for a run.Â
15:49 PM
3.2 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Bowls this on a full length and outside the off pole. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to swing his blade blindly and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
15:49 PM
3.2 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Bowls this really full and way outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ reaches for it and misses as the umpire reckons this is beyond the tram line. Wide called.
15:49 PM
3.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ has taken a liking to Khaleel Ahmed! He bowls this full and wide outside the off pole. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ has room to swing his arm and creams this towards deep point for four runs.Â
15:49 PM
2.6 Mukesh Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Bowls this one back of a length and wide outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ cuts this towards deep point and takes a run to retain strike. A good over from Mukesh KumarÂ in the context of the game as just 7 runs come from it.Â
15:45 PM
2.5 Mukesh Kumar to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Goes full and angles this into the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ clips this down to fine leg and collects a single.Â
15:45 PM
2.4 Mukesh Kumar to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! It seemed like it has been a while since aÂ boundary came but it has been just three deliveries! Mukesh KumarÂ goes full and outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ goes aerial and clears the infield as he finds the deep cover fence for four runs.Â
15:45 PM
2.3 Mukesh Kumar to Jos Buttler, no run, Delivers this a fraction short and outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ gets on top of the bounce and blocks this towards cover.Â
15:43 PM
2.2 Mukesh Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Goes full this time and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ dabs this towards mid off and sets off for a single.Â
15:43 PM
2.1 Mukesh Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Mukesh KumarÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and just outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ shuffles down the pitch and tucks the ball towards mid-wicket.Â
15:40 PM
1.6 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! That is sheer timing and placement! Anrich NortjeÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ punches this into the gap between cover and mid off with perfection to getÂ another boundary to his name. 12 runs have come from this over.
15:39 PM
1.5 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Jos ButtlerÂ swings his blade and the ball races to the fence! Anrich NortjeÂ goes full and outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ goes hard at the ball and slices this towards deep backward point for four more runs to the kitty.Â
15:39 PM
1.4 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, no run, Goes really full this time and into the stumps. Jos ButtlerÂ misses out as he clips this straight to mid-wicket.Â
15:38 PM
1.3 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Anrich NortjeÂ goes a fraction fuller an outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ gets forward and strokes this towards deep cover-point for four runs to getÂ off the mark.Â
15:38 PM
1.2 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, no run, Continues to bowl of a good length and wide outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ pushes this towards point.Â
15:37 PM
1.1 Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, no run, Anrich NortjeÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ dabs this towards cover.Â
15:35 PM
Who will share the new ball? It will be Anrich Nortje.
15:35 PM
0.6 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Make that five boundaries! WOW! This is outstanding batting and Rajasthan are off to a flier courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal! Khaleel AhmedÂ bowls this slightly short and wide outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ cuts this late over short third man for four runs. 20 runs from the first over!Â
15:35 PM
0.5 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! That is the fourth boundary of the over! Khaleel AhmedÂ goes full once again and angles this in from outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hits this uppishly past mid on for four more runs. This is devastating batting!Â
15:34 PM
0.4 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Continues to bowl full and outside the off pole. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ drives once again an finds the extra cover fielder this time.Â
15:33 PM
0.3 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! This is great batting from the young man! Khaleel AhmedÂ goes full this time and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ strokes this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
15:32 PM
0.2 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Poor fielding in the deep allows Yashasvi JaiswalÂ to get four more runs! This is short as well and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ cuts this towards deep backward point and the fielder allows it to go to the boundary.Â
15:32 PM
0.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ opens his account in a cracking fashion! Khaleel AhmedÂ bowls this short first up and just outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets inside the line of the ball and pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
15:29 PM
The match is set to begin. Both the umpires make their way out on the field, and collect the ball on their way out. Delhi players are seen to be in a huddle nears the ropes, before they take the field. Followed by the opening pair of Rajasthan, Jos ButtlerÂ and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It will be Khaleel AhmedÂ to start with the new ball for Delhi. Here we go...Â
15:19 PM
Anrich NortjeÂ shares a few words as well. He says that it was good to arrive and be a part of the team. Mentions that they need to do the right thingÂ and build partnerships with both the bat and the ball. Adds that they need to get some kind of momentum and take it from game to game. Claims that the more wickets they get in the Powerplay, the better it is as it helps build the pressure. Ends by saying that no one is complaining about the mustache so far.
15:17 PM
Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is up for a chat and he says that when they played here at night, there was some dewÂ on offer. Adds that despite playing aÂ day game he does need to change his approach. States that he just tries to keep it simple, use his feet well, and execute good cricketing shots.
15:11 PM
Sanju SamsonÂ the skipper of Rajasthan says that it looks like a good pitch to bat on and expects this to be a high-scoring game. Mentions that with the Impact Player rule, they can play around with the lineup and he does not expect dew to be a factor in this game like it was in their last match.Â Â Informs that Jos ButtlerÂ is fine and will play this game but they have a couple of changes.
15:10 PM
David WarnerÂ the captain of Delhi says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they will hope to come out and start well. Congratulates Mitchell MarshÂ who has traveled down to Australia for his wedding. Informs us that there are a few changes to the side.
15:09 PM
Impact Players for Delhi - Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey.
15:08 PM
Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (WK), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
15:08 PM
Impact Players for Rajasthan -Â Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Donovan Ferreira.
15:08 PM
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
