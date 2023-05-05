Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs GT 48 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

61/3 (7.0 Ovs)
Ravichandran Ashwin 1*(1) 0x4, 0x6
Devdutt Padikkal 6*(4) 1x4, 0x6
Joshua Little 1 - 0 - 11 - 1
Rashid Khan 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
20:07 PM
Who walks in now?
20:07 PM
6.5 Joshua Little to Sanju Samson, out, OUT! c Hardik Pandya b Joshua Little.
20:05 PM
6.4 Joshua Little to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, 1 run.
20:05 PM
6.3 Joshua Little to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR, FOUR! Along the ground. Hit powefully. Full length ball, on leg. Devdutt PadikkalÂ clips it through mid-wicket four more. Second boundary of the over.
20:04 PM
6.2 Joshua Little to Sanju Samson, 1 run, A single now as Samson clips it to mid on for one.
20:04 PM
6.1 Joshua Little to Sanju Samson, FOUR, FOUR! A freebie for Samson really. Half-volley, outside off. Samson crunches it through covers for a cracking boundary.
20:02 PM
5.6 Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Floated and full, on off. Samson prods and works it to mid on. One taken.
20:02 PM
5.5 Rashid Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, Fuller, on middle. Devdutt PadikkalÂ nudges it to the right of mid on. They take a single.
20:01 PM
5.4 Rashid Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, no run, Darted on the pads, Devdutt PadikkalÂ clips it to square leg.
20:01 PM
5.3 Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Flatter and on off, Sanju SamsonÂ pushes it to mid on and takes a single.Â
20:00 PM
5.2 Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, no run, Googly, short and turning in on leg, Sanju SamsonÂ works this one off the backfoot to mid-wicket for a dot.Â
19:59 PM
5.1 Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, out, OUT! RUN OUT! What a breakthrough for Gujarat! Rashid KhanÂ starts with a short delivery, on off, Sanju SamsonÂ cuts this one along the ground to backward point where Abhinav ManoharÂ dives to his left and parries it to Mohit SharmaÂ at short third man. Meanwhile, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ thinks there is a run and is more than halfway down the track. Mohit SharmaÂ picks the ball cleanly and calmly throws it to Rashid KhanÂ at the non-striker's end who does the rest. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is nowhere in the frame and has to depart now. Gujarat are delighted and why wouldn't they be?Â
19:59 PM
First look at spin as Rashid KhanÂ comes into the attack.Â
19:57 PM
4.6 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Length, on off. Samson guides it through point for a single.
19:57 PM
4.5 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, no run, Length, on off. Samson works it to the leg side off the inner half.
19:56 PM
4.4 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, 2 runs, Pace-up delivery, a length ball, at 143 clicks, on off stump. Samson punches it through covers for two runs.
19:55 PM
4.3 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, no run, Good length, outside off. Samson tries to cut it away but gets an inside edge on it this time.
19:55 PM
4.2 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, 2 runs, Shorter, in the channel. Samson chops it to the right of third man. They take two before the fielder cuts it out.
19:53 PM
4.1 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, FOUR, FOUR! Sanju SamsonÂ puts early pressure on Shami, with a boundary off the very first delivery. Good length, on fifth stump. Sanju SamsonÂ stays back and cuts it through the gap past point. The ball races away to the fence.
19:52 PM
3.6 Hardik Pandya to Sanju Samson, 1 run, A single to end the over. Good length, sliding down leg. Sanju SamsonÂ nudges it through square leg for one.
19:51 PM
3.5 Hardik Pandya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks this length ball into the leg side for one.
19:51 PM
3.4 Hardik Pandya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, On a length, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ slashes hard at it but misses.
19:50 PM
3.3 Hardik Pandya to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Full, into the pads. Samson tucks it behind square on the leg side for one.
19:49 PM
3.2 Hardik Pandya to Sanju Samson, SIX, SIX! BOOM! Sanju SamsonÂ has undoubtedly found his rhythm. Short one, on off. Samson bludgeons it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
19:49 PM
3.1 Hardik Pandya to Sanju Samson, FOUR, FOUR! Smacked! Sanju SamsonÂ now finding his feet as well. Back of a length, on middle and leg, angled into the batter a touch. Samson rides the bounce and pulls it over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
19:47 PM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 runs, Short one, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ upper cuts it to backward deep point. The batters take two runs. 13 runs off the over.
19:47 PM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Bread and butter stuff for Jaiswal. It is a bit fuller, on leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence.
19:46 PM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Yashasvi Jaiswal tickles this full ball only to the keeper.
19:44 PM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX, SIX! BANG! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is on fire. Good length, on leg stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ picks it up nicely and smokes it over square leg fence for a biggie.
19:43 PM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Good length, on middle and leg. Samson closes the face of the bat and clips it to mid-wicket for one.
19:42 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Sanju Samson, no run, Pitched up, on fifth stump. Samson leans in and pushes it into covers.
19:42 PM
1.6 Hardik Pandya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Bends his back and bangs it in short, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to ramp the away going delivery but does not get any bat on it. End of a successful over by Hardik Pandya.Â
19:42 PM
1.5 Hardik Pandya to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Sanju SamsonÂ is underway! On a length and angling in on middle and leg, Sanju SamsonÂ pushes this one to mid on and sets off for a quick single.Â
19:39 PM
Sanju SamsonÂ comes in at number 3 for Rajasthan.Â
19:39 PM
1.4 Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Hardik PandyaÂ takes the matter into his own hands and draws the first blood for his side. He has the last laugh here. Jos ButtlerÂ is gutted as he trudges back to the pavilion. Shortish outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ stays back and slashes hard at it. The ball flies down to third man and Mohit SharmaÂ takes a brilliant catch there.
19:38 PM
1.3 Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings for Buttler. A bit fuller, on the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ clips it behind square on the leg side for four runs.
19:37 PM
1.2 Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! What a shot! Jos ButtlerÂ is off the mark in fine fashion. It is a length ball, on the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
19:37 PM
1.1 Hardik Pandya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! A length ball, around off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ comes out of the crease and takes a blow on his pads. The ball rolls out to the off side. They collect a leg bye.
19:35 PM
It will be Hardik Pandya to steam in from the other end.Â
19:35 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to Jos Buttler, no run, A brilliant start by Shami with the new ball as always. Shami hurls in a length ball, outside off and gets it to shape further away. Jos ButtlerÂ hangs his blade away from his body and gets beaten.
19:35 PM
0.5 Mohammad Shami to Jos Buttler, no run, On a length, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles and dabs it out to point.
19:34 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Jos Buttler, no run, A sighter for the Englishmen. Good length, wide of off. Buttler is happy to leave it alone.
19:33 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Jos Buttler, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Mohammad ShamiÂ has to reload this one as he spills it down the leg side. The umpire extends his arms.
19:32 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Two dots to start with! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to get his feet into play this time, but still isn't fortunate enough to get any bat on ball.
19:32 PM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Finally the youngster connects. It is a length ball, in the channel. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ chops it towards backward point. They cross for one. Rajasthan and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ are off the mark.
19:31 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, A length ball, angling across, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to chase it but gets beaten.
19:29 PM
We are all set for the action to start. Gujarat players make their way out to the middle followed by the two Rajasthan openers. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ will open the innings for Rajasthan. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in handÂ and will start the proceedings with the ball for Gujarat. Here we go...
19:13 PM
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat, mentions that it all comes down to the circumstances that they have been put into, and is glad they are coming out on the winning side while chasing. Adds that it does not matter where you stand in the group, you need to prepare for every game. States that the boys need to bring their A-game against a Rajasthan side which is quite consistent.Â
19:13 PM
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says that they will bat first. Mentions that it is hard to read the wicket and feels that they will figure it out after batting a few overs. Shares that they are playing some really good cricket and reckons that results can end up here and there. On Yashasvi Jaiswal, he says that they were expecting something like this from him considering the preparation he had put in. Ends by informing that Zampa comes into the side in place of Holder.
19:12 PM
Impact Players for Gujarat - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Sai KishoreÂ and Shivam Mavi.
19:11 PM
Gujarat (Unchanged playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.
19:11 PM
Impact Players for Rajasthan - Joe Root, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav.Â
19:10 PM
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/ WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam ZampaÂ (In for Jason Holder), Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
