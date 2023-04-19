Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs LSG 26 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

51/0 (7.4 Ovs)
Kyle Mayers 23*(23) 1x4, 2x6
KL Rahul (C) 25*(24) 3x4, 0x6
Jason Holder 0.4 - 0 - 7 - 0
Yuzvendra Chahal 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
51/0 (7.4 Ovs)
Kyle Mayers 23*(23) 1x4, 2x6
KL Rahul (C) 25*(24) 3x4, 0x6
Jason Holder 0.4 - 0 - 7 - 0
Yuzvendra Chahal 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
20:06 PM
7.2 Jason Holder to Kyle Mayers, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
20:05 PM
7.1 Jason Holder to Kyle Mayers, no run, Jason HolderÂ starts with a bumper, on leg. Kyle MayersÂ tries to heave it across the line but the ball pops up off his thigh pads.
20:05 PM
Jason HolderÂ comes into the attack.
20:04 PM
6.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to KL Rahul, 2 runs, Back of a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ chops it to backward point. There is a misfield and the batters take a couple. Rajasthan have restricted Lucknow to just 43 runs at the end of 7 overs. The hosts are loving life back in Jaipur.
20:04 PM
6.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to KL Rahul, no run, Fuller, on off. KL RahulÂ pushes it gently into covers.
20:03 PM
6.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Floated and full, around off. Kyle MayersÂ dabs it down to short third man for a single.
20:03 PM
6.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Kyle Mayers, no run, Flights it up this time, full and on off. Mayers knocks it to point.
20:03 PM
6.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to KL Rahul, 1 run, Darted on the pads, Rahul tucks it to the leg side for a single this time.
20:01 PM
6.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to KL Rahul, 2 runs, Fuller, angled into the pads. KL RahulÂ nudges it to wide of mid on. He places it well in the gap and the batters take two runs.Â
20:01 PM
Yuzvendra ChahalÂ comes on now.
20:00 PM
5.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to KL Rahul, 1 run, Flat on the leg stump. KL RahulÂ knocks it down to long on for one.
20:00 PM
5.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to KL Rahul, FOUR, FOUR! KL RahulÂ finds the gap really well this time. A much-needed boundary to release some pressure. It is a loosener, short, on the body. KL RahulÂ swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side for four runs.
19:59 PM
5.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to KL Rahul, no run, Tossed up, full and outside off. KL RahulÂ presses forward and pushes it into covers.
19:59 PM
5.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to KL Rahul, no run, Floated and full, KL RahulÂ drives it into covers.
19:58 PM
5.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to KL Rahul, no run, Ravichandran AshwinÂ takes the bails off before the ball even comes to him. Nevertheless, a very tight situation. It could have been curtains for Kyle Mayers. It is flatter, on leg. KL RahulÂ goes back and cuts it to point. Mayers ventures out for a single but is sent back. Eventually, some rub of the green keeps him out on the field.
19:56 PM
5.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Ravichandran AshwinÂ starts from 'round the wicket and angles it in, full and on off. Mayers pushes it out into covers and gets to the other end.
19:55 PM
4.6 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, 2 runs, DROPPED! Full and around the off stump. KL RahulÂ lofts it over the mid-off region. Jason HolderÂ stationed there goes back to take the catch but spills the chance and Rahul gets a lifeline here.Â The batters take two.Â
19:54 PM
4.5 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, FOUR, Edged and FOUR! Full and shapes away outside off. KL RahulÂ slashes hard and edges it past Sanju SamsonÂ toward the third man region for a streaky boundary.
19:53 PM
4.4 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Full toss on the leg peg. Kyle MayersÂ misses the flick but the ball ricochets off the pads toward the slip and the batters cross for a leg bye.
19:53 PM
4.3 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, no run, Back of a length delivery angled in. Kyle MayersÂ looks to pull this one but inside edges it onto the pitch.
19:51 PM
4.2 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! BOOM! MAYERS GOES BIG! Full at the middle and leg. Kyle MayersÂ makes room and lofts it inside out over the deep extra cover boundary for a biggie. Excellent hit by Mayers.
19:51 PM
4.1 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, no run, Full at the stumps, driven to mid on for none.
19:50 PM
3.6 Sandeep Sharma to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Low full toss on the stumps. Kyle MayersÂ works this to deep square leg for one.
19:49 PM
3.5 Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, 1 run, Back of a length angling in around off. KL RahulÂ gets on top of the bounce and punches it toward extra cover for one. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes to his right, stops the ball, and has a shy at the stumps. Rahul was a goner if that would have hit.
19:49 PM
3.4 Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, no run, Good length delivery just outside off. KL RahulÂ makes room to cut this one but ends up chopping it toward the keeper Samson.
19:48 PM
3.3 Sandeep Sharma to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Slower delivery. Full and on the stumps. Kyle MayersÂ pushes it to mid offÂ for one.
19:47 PM
3.2 Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, 1 run, Full on off, driven back pastÂ Sharma for one.
19:46 PM
3.1 Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, no run, DROPPED! OH NO! Full-length delivery around off. KL RahulÂ skids down and drives this uppishly toward Yashasvi JaiswalÂ at covers who puts this one down. An early let-off for Rahul. How big will this cost Rajasthan?
19:45 PM
2.6 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, no run, A dot to end the over. Back of a length just outside off. Kyle MayersÂ swings across the line and misses. Just 2 off it.
19:45 PM
2.5 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, no run, On a good length and on top of the stumps. Kyle MayersÂ prods and defends it to short cover.
19:44 PM
2.4 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, no run, Bowls it on a full length this time on the middle and leg. Kyle MayersÂ looks to flick and misses.Â
19:44 PM
2.3 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, no run, On a good length and on the middle and leg. Kyle MayersÂ gets behind the line and defends it.
19:43 PM
2.2 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, 2 runs, Full again around off. Kyle MayersÂ drives but gets an inside edge through the square leg region. Mayers comes back for the second.
19:42 PM
2.1 Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, no run, Good length ball around off. Kyle MayersÂ drives it to mid on.
19:41 PM
1.6 Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Full and a hint of shape outside off. KL RahulÂ leans into it and drives it crisply through the cover-point region for a boundary.
19:40 PM
1.5 Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, 2 runs, Full ball that skids around off. KL RahulÂ comes forward and gets an inside edge through mid-wicket for a couple.
19:39 PM
1.4 Sandeep Sharma to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Full-length delivery on off. Kyle MayersÂ pushes it to mid off and scampers a quick single.
19:39 PM
1.3 Sandeep Sharma to Kyle Mayers, no run,Â Very full delivery outside off stump. Kyle MayersÂ hangs back in his crease and guides it straight to the fielder at the backward point. Mayers could not make the most of the Free Hit.
19:39 PM
1.3 Sandeep Sharma to Kyle Mayers, no ball, no run, NO BALL! The umpire now signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit coming up.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Sandeep Sharma to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, EDGED and FOUR! A full ball that shapes away outside off. Kyle MayersÂ slashes hard and edges it toward the third man region. The ball just lands in front of Boult who comes forward to take the catch but the ball beats him and goes away to the fence for four runs.
19:36 PM
1.1 Sandeep Sharma to Kyle Mayers, no run, Sharma starts off with a full ball around off with a hint of swing that shapes back in. Kyle MayersÂ covers the line and defends into the off-side.
19:35 PM
Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Sandeep Sharma.
19:35 PM
0.6 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, no run, A maiden to start from Boult. On a good length and on the leg stump line. KL RahulÂ looks to tuck it away but gets an inside edge onto the pads that rolls onto the pitch.
19:35 PM
0.5 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, no run, Good length ball on off. KL RahulÂ defends into the off-side.
19:34 PM
0.4 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, no run, Back of a length delivery angled in around the middle and leg. KL RahulÂ rides the bounce and tucks it to short mid-wicket.
19:33 PM
0.3 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, no run, Good length delivery on off again. KL Rahul dabs it into covers.
19:32 PM
0.2 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, no run, On a good length again andÂ a hint of swing on off. KL Rahul defends forward.Â
19:32 PM
0.1 Trent Boult to KL Rahul, no run, Boult starts off from round the wicket. Bowls it on a length and swings back in around off. KL RahulÂ prods and gets beaten. Terrific start first up.
19:26 PM
Okay then, it feels good to be back in Jaipur for an enticing matchÂ inÂ the Indian T20 League. The crowd has gathered in good numbers as the game is set to begin. Rajasthan players make their way out on the field. Followed by KL RahulÂ and Kyle MayersÂ who walk out to open for Lucknow. Trent BoultÂ has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
19:13 PM
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow starts by saying he would've bowled first as well as this is the first game being played here. Mentions that it is important for them to start well and put a big score on the board. Adds that his side has had quality across all the facets of the game. Informs that they try to keep the left-hand, right-hand combination as deep as possible. States that it is a bit unfortunate for Quinton de KockÂ to stay out, he himself has loved to the bat with him, but Mayers is doing extremely well at the moment. So it becomes very difficult to accommodate QDK in the side with just 4 overseas players allowed.
19:12 PM
Sanju Samson, the captain for Rajasthan is in for a chat. HeÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a good surface and happy to be back in Jaipur after 4 years. Mentions that it is all about how they react in tough situations and respond to challenges. Says that they are playing with a positive attitude and fearless mindset as well as backing themselves. Closes by sharing the change in their XIÂ - Holder comes in for Zampa
19:11 PM
Impact players for Rajasthan - Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini.
19:09 PM
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(C/ WK), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder (In for Adam Zampa), Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
19:09 PM
Impact players for Rajasthan - Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra.
COMMENTS