Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs PBKS 8 match Live cricket score at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

24/0 (2.3 Ovs)
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 11*(7) 2x4, 0x6
Prabhsimran Singh 11*(8) 1x4, 1x6
Trent Boult 1.3 - 0 - 15 - 0
KM Asif 1 - 0 - 9 - 0
19:42 PM
2.2 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, Four!
19:42 PM
2.1 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, No run.
19:41 PM
1.6 KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Short of a length and on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets behind the line of it and blocks it to the off side.
19:40 PM
1.5 KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX, SIX! BANG! First maximum of the match and it comes of the bat of Prabhsimran Singh. KM AsifÂ pulls his length back a bit and around leg, Prabhsimran SinghÂ picks it up well and heaves it over the deep backward square leg for a biggie.
19:39 PM
1.4 KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Full again and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ drills it wide of mid off for a single.
19:38 PM
1.3 KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Full and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ dives it firmly towards mid off where the fielder makes a good stop.
19:38 PM
1.2 KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, 2 runs, Back of a length and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ punches it wide of cover-point where Devdutt PadikkalÂ dives to his right, but lets it through. However, three fielder converge in the deep and stops it near the ropes. Two runs taken!
19:37 PM
1.1 KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, KM AsifÂ begins with a fullish delivery, outside off, angling away, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to cut it away, but misses.
19:36 PM
KM AsifÂ to share the new ball with Trent Boult.
19:35 PM
0.6 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Touch fuller and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ hops up and blocks it out.
19:34 PM
0.5 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, This is on a hard length and on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ keeps it out to the off side.
19:34 PM
0.4 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Short of a length and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ chops it towards first slip.
19:34 PM
0.3 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR, FOUR! No stopping that! Trent BoultÂ serves this full again and around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ stays there and drives it aerially over covers for a boundary.
19:34 PM
0.2 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ mistimes his drive off the inner half towards square leg where the fielder dives to his left to stop it.
19:33 PM
0.2 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, wide, 2 runs, Trent BoultÂ loses his line and lands this on a good length but down the leg side, Shikhar DhawanÂ misses his flick and Sanju SamsonÂ behind the stumps only manages to make a half-stop. It is called a wide and a bye is also taken.
19:33 PM
0.1 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, Prabhsimran SinghÂ and Punjab are underway straight away! Trent BoultÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ bunts it towards covers for a single.
19:30 PM
We are all set for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle as the players of Rajasthan too stride out to the middle. Skipper, Shikhar DhawanÂ will open the innings alongside Prabhsimran SinghÂ for Punjab. Trent BoultÂ is ready to make the new ball talk. Let's play...
19:11 PM
The captain of Punjab, Shikhar DhawanÂ says that they practiced the dew factor during the camp and they too wanted to bowl first but there is some dew right now as well so it won't matter much. Adds that they go day by day rather than thinking long-term and putting pressure on themselves and says that the process matters the most. Informs that they have the same XI for this game and ends by saying that Rajasthan is a good side and they want to play good cricket as well.
19:10 PM
Rajasthan skipper, Sanju SamsonÂ says that they will bowl first as they are expecting some dew later in the game. Adds that it is great for the franchise to bring the Indian T20 League here in Guwahati and it is nice for the fans. Mentions that he is happy that their youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan ParagÂ and others are growing well, and getting advice from someone like Kumar Sangakkara helps a lot as well. Informs they are unchanged.
19:09 PM
Impact Players nominated by Punjab -Â Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, and Rishi Dhawan.
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan -Â Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, and Donovan Ferreira.
19:08 PM
PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, and Arshdeep Singh.Â
19:08 PM
RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
