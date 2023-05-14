Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Updated: May 14, 2023 3:28 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

NEW UPDATES

03:28 PM

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

All in readiness for the game to begin!

03:14 PM

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan is in for a chat. Starts by saying that the wicket seems to be dey and they would've batted first as well. Hopes that they will put their best foot forward and perform brilliantly. Informs that the standard of cricket they have been playing is amazing, apart from that game against Gujarat. States that they have one change to their side, Adam ZampaÂ comes in for Trent Boult.

03:13 PM

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Faf du Plessis, the skipper of BangaloreÂ says that they will bat first because the conditions are hot and it looks like a dry wicket which might mean that the ball will stop a bit later on. Adds that they know that they need to improve their tactics and execution on the field. Mentions that you need 3-4 guys and sometimes a bit more to do the job and they have got off to starts and just haven't been able to kick on. Says that right now they need to worry about winning and keep the worry about the net run rate for the last two games. Informs that they have brought back in Wayner Parnell and Michael Bracewell for Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga.

03:13 PM

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip YadavÂ and Navdeep Saini.

03:12 PM

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/ WK), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam ZampaÂ (In for Trent Boult), Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

03:11 PM

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Impact Players nominated by Bangalore - Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai.

03:10 PM

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Michael bracewell (In for Wanindu Hasaranga), Wayne Parnell (In for Josh Hazlewood), Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma (In for Vyshak Vijay Kumar), Harshal Patel.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs PBKS 59 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs LSG 58 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore L...

ACT vs VID Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 33, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 33

ACT vs VID Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, P...

RR vs RCB: Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose To Rajasthan Royals

RR vs RCB: Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Los...

IPL 2023: Kohli's Passion Drives Every Team That He's Part Of, Says Tom Moody

IPL 2023: Kohli's Passion Drives Every Team That He's Part O...

Advertisement