LIVE NOW
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
03:28 PM
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
All in readiness for the game to begin!
03:14 PM
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan is in for a chat. Starts by saying that the wicket seems to be dey and they would've batted first as well. Hopes that they will put their best foot forward and perform brilliantly. Informs that the standard of cricket they have been playing is amazing, apart from that game against Gujarat. States that they have one change to their side, Adam ZampaÂ comes in for Trent Boult.
03:13 PM
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of BangaloreÂ says that they will bat first because the conditions are hot and it looks like a dry wicket which might mean that the ball will stop a bit later on. Adds that they know that they need to improve their tactics and execution on the field. Mentions that you need 3-4 guys and sometimes a bit more to do the job and they have got off to starts and just haven't been able to kick on. Says that right now they need to worry about winning and keep the worry about the net run rate for the last two games. Informs that they have brought back in Wayner Parnell and Michael Bracewell for Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga.
03:13 PM
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip YadavÂ and Navdeep Saini.
03:12 PM
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/ WK), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam ZampaÂ (In for Trent Boult), Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
03:11 PM
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Impact Players nominated by Bangalore - Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai.
03:10 PM
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs RCB 60 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Michael bracewell (In for Wanindu Hasaranga), Wayne Parnell (In for Josh Hazlewood), Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma (In for Vyshak Vijay Kumar), Harshal Patel.
COMMENTS