Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs SRH 52 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

26/0 (2.1 Ovs)
Jos Buttler 5*(6) 1x4, 0x6
Yashasvi Jaiswal 16*(7) 2x4, 1x6
T Natarajan 0.1 - 0 - 0 - 0
Marco Jansen 1 - 0 - 13 - 0
19:40 PM
1.6 Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX, Six!
19:40 PM
1.6 Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, wide, 1 run, Wide!
19:39 PM
1.5 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Another on the pads, on a length, Jos ButtlerÂ turns it in front of mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.
19:39 PM
1.4 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! Strays onto the pads on a hard length, Jos ButtlerÂ gets on his toes and glances this one nicely. Gets it well wide of fine leg for yet another boundary.Â
19:37 PM
1.3 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, leg byes, 4 runs, Four Leg Byes! Pulls his length back and bowls it onto the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to tuck this one fine but does not make any contact with the bat. Gets it off his thigh pad and the ball goes to the fine leg fence for four more runs.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, no run, Fullish delivery, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ goes for the drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
19:37 PM
1.1 Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Starts on a hard length, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to punch but gets it from the outer part to third man for one.Â
19:37 PM
Marco JansenÂ to operate from the other end.
19:37 PM
0.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, no run, Bowls on a good length and shaping away, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ dances down the track and leaves the ball alone.
19:37 PM
0.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Touch fuller at the stumps, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ works it to mid on and gets to the other end.Â
19:34 PM
0.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! What happened there? Drifts onto the pads on a length, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ whips this one in the air towards fine leg. Vivrant SharmaÂ stationed there loses sight of the ball and misjudges the trajectory of the ball. The ball drops in front of him and goes through his legs for a boundary.Â
19:33 PM
0.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Keeps it on a shortish length, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ keeps this one out on the off side.
19:32 PM
0.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Back of a length and going away, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes for the cut but misses.
19:32 PM
0.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Rajasthan are underway straightaway! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ stars on a good length shaping in on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet and chips it over mid on. Luckily for him, he gets it just over the leaping Abdul SamadÂ there and the ball races away for a boundary.Â
19:29 PM
We are all set for the game to begin. The two umpires stride out to the centre. The two Rajasthan openers make their way out to the middle followed by the Hyderabad players. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ will open the innings for Rajasthan. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go for Hyderabad. Off we go...Â
19:13 PM
Aiden Markram, the captain of Hyderabad, says that they would have batted first as well since it is a used wicket. Mentions that they have done well while bowling first and will look to do the same. Feels that there have been close games and they have played decent cricket but have not been able to get over the line. Ends by informing that Glenn PhillipsÂ comes into the side in place of Harry BrookÂ and also says that Vivrant SharmaÂ will be making his debut in this game.
19:10 PM
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says that they will bat first and adds that the conditions also demand the same. Feels that the climate has been different and expects no dew in the latter half which suits them. Mentions that they would have liked toÂ play better cricket. Shares that they have hard and honest chats and adds that a team can have some situations like this in a competition. Ends by informing that Joe Root makes his debut and there are a couple of more changes in the side.
19:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad - Â Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sanvir Singh.
19:07 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.Â
19:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy andÂ Adam Zampa.
19:07 PM
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(C)(WK), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
