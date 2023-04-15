Advertisement

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs DC 20 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Updated: April 15, 2023 3:17 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Faf du PlessisÂ the skipper of Bangalore says that they would have bowled first as well but usually, at the Chinnaswamy, it is better to defend as the ball spins later. Adds that he expects the pitch to play well through the game. Mentions that it is on Virat KohliÂ and him to assess and playÂ accordingly. Claims that they did well in the last game to pull thingsÂ back and theyÂ have done well as a bowling unit to take wickets. Informs that theirÂ batting has been good on their home ground. Ends by saying that his job is easy as he has to pick theÂ best bowling attack and batters and informs that Wanindu HasarangaÂ comesÂ in for David Willey.

David WarnerÂ the captain of Delhi says that they will bowl first and the ground looks amazing. Adds that it is all about momentum and hopefully they get that with one win. Mentions that they have one change with Mitchell MarshÂ coming in for Rovman Powell.

Impact Player - Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya.

Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.Â 

Impact Players for Bangalore - Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.Â 

