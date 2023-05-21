LIVE NOW
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
08:00 PM
Sigh! It has started to drizzle again and the covers are back on.Â
07:59 PM
Faf du Plessis, the captain of Banglore will share a few words.Â
07:58 PM
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a good track and says that he is not sure how the weather will hold up. Mentions that nothing changes for them and they believe in winning games and playing good cricket. Also says that they cannot take anything lightly and adds that this game is as important as Qualifier 1. Ends by informing that they are playing with the same team as the last game.
07:56 PM
Impact Players for Gujarat - Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar.
07:56 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal.Â
07:56 PM
Impact Players for Bangalore - Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep.
07:56 PM
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.Â
