Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Updated: May 21, 2023 8:00 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

NEW UPDATES

08:00 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sigh! It has started to drizzle again and the covers are back on.Â 

07:59 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Faf du Plessis, the captain of Banglore will share a few words.Â 

07:58 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a good track and says that he is not sure how the weather will hold up. Mentions that nothing changes for them and they believe in winning games and playing good cricket. Also says that they cannot take anything lightly and adds that this game is as important as Qualifier 1. Ends by informing that they are playing with the same team as the last game.

07:56 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Impact Players for Gujarat - Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar.

07:56 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal.Â 

07:56 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Impact Players for Bangalore - Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep.

07:56 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.Â 

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs SRH 69 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs LSG 68 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs CSK 67 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Live Score-PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RR 66 match Live cricket score at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live RCB vs GT Match 70 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report: Covers Back On As Rain Returns

Live RCB vs GT Match 70 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Wea...

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Liv...

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs SRH 69 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricke...

MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma Reaches New IPL Milestone

MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma Reaches New IPL Milestone

MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma Reaches New IPL Milestone

MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma Reaches New IPL Milestone

Advertisement