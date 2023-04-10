Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs LSG 15 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

104/1 (12.5 Ovs)
Faf du Plessis (C) 32*(28) 3x4, 0x6
Glenn Maxwell 2*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Mark Wood 1.5 - 0 - 14 - 0
Amit Mishra 1 - 0 - 5 - 1
104/1 (12.5 Ovs)
Faf du Plessis (C) 32*(28) 3x4, 0x6
Glenn Maxwell 2*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Mark Wood 1.5 - 0 - 14 - 0
Amit Mishra 1 - 0 - 5 - 1
20:30 PM
12.5 Mark Wood to Faf du Plessis, No run.
20:30 PM
12.4 Mark Wood to Faf du Plessis, leg byes, 4 runs, 4 Leg byes.
20:30 PM
12.3 Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! On a fuller length this time and on leg, Glenn MaxwellÂ stays in the crease and goes for a heave but misses. Wears the ball on the front pad and collects a leg bye towards fine leg.Â
20:26 PM
12.2 Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, no run, Bends his back and bangs it short at the batter, at 146.1 kph, Glenn MaxwellÂ gets surprised and fends it awkwardly to mid-wicket. Wood falls over in his follow through but he is fine to resume.Â
20:26 PM
12.1 Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell, no run, Angling in on a good length, on middle, Glenn MaxwellÂ accounts for the inward movement and pushes it to mid off.
20:26 PM
11.6 Amit Mishra to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Darted in full and on off, Glenn MaxwellÂ drives it down to long off and retains the strike with one. A successful first over for Amit Mishra.Â
20:26 PM
11.5 Amit Mishra to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Keeps it full and at the stumps, Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it to long on and gets to the other end.
20:26 PM
11.4 Amit Mishra to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, In the air but safe! Gives this one air nicely and bowls it full and outside off, Glenn MaxwellÂ does not read the googly and looks to carve it on the off side. Luckily for him, he slices it over Krunal PandyaÂ at point.Â
20:22 PM
Glenn MaxwellÂ is in at number 3.
20:22 PM
11.3 Amit Mishra to Virat Kohli, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Amit MishraÂ comes into the attack and gets the big wicket of Virat Kohli! Bowls it short and on middle and leg, the ball keeps a bit low but Virat KohliÂ still goes through with the pull shot. Times this one well but does not get the elevation to clear the deep mid-wicket fielder. Hits it flat and straight to Marcus StoinisÂ stationed there who makes no mistake. Amit MishraÂ is delighted and so he should be.Â
20:22 PM
11.2 Amit Mishra to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Googly, fuller at the stumps, Faf du PlessisÂ makes room and knocks it down to long off for one.
20:22 PM
11.1 Amit Mishra to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Starts his spell with a short delivery outside off, Virat KohliÂ goes back to hit it down the ground. Mishits it in the air towards deep cover but the ball does not travel to the fielder in the deep.
20:22 PM
Amit MishraÂ is introduced into the attack now.
20:22 PM
10.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, no run, Serves a googly, fraction short outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ shapes to cut but the ball keeps low and sneaks under his bat. A good comeback by Ravi BishnoiÂ after being hit for a boundary on the second ball.Â
20:22 PM
10.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Flatter this time and on middle, Virat KohliÂ works this one to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
20:22 PM
10.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, no run, Cramps Kohli for room by angling it at his body, Virat KohliÂ goes for a flick but misses.
20:22 PM
10.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Bowls another googly on middle and leg, Faf du PlessisÂ pulls but gets it from the inner part to deep square leg for one.
20:22 PM
10.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Faf du PlessisÂ has found his touch here! Googly, short and quicker around off, Faf du PlessisÂ picks the length early and cuts it wide of deep point for four runs more.Â
20:22 PM
10.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Short and drifting in on leg, Virat KohliÂ clears his front leg and whips it to deep square leg for a single.
20:15 PM
9.6 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Flatter again and around off, Kohli punches it down to long off for another single.
20:15 PM
9.5 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Flatter one on the stumps, pulled away down to long on for one.
20:15 PM
9.4 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! An agricultural heave from Faf du PlessisÂ but it could prove to be a shackle-breaker for him. Slower through the air and angling into leg stump, Faf slogs it away and gets it well in front of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
20:13 PM
9.3 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Drifts this one onto the pads, Virat KohliÂ nudges it past square leg for a single and looks for two but won't get it.
20:13 PM
9.2 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, SIX, SIX! BANG! Krunal PandyaÂ drops it a tad bit short and angles it in. Virat KohliÂ is quick to pick up the length and rocks back to pull it over the wide long on fence for a maximum.
20:13 PM
9.1 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, no run, Quicker one around off, driven firmly put can't get it past KL RahulÂ at extra cover.
20:13 PM
8.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs, Short of a length around off, Faf du PlessisÂ with a gentle push off the back foot and he gets it through cover-point for a couple of runs.
20:13 PM
8.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, 1 run, FIFTY for Virat KohliÂ and he continues his good run of form, making it two half-centuries in a row at this ground. Shorter one on off stump, this is pulled down to long on for just another single. Kohli will now look to up the ante a bit here.
20:13 PM
8.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Flatter one outside off, cut away behind point for one.
20:13 PM
8.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, 1 run, On a length and on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ tucks it in front of square leg for a run. At the moment, Bangalore seem to have lost a bit of momentum and are finding it difficult to get the spinners away.
20:13 PM
8.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, no run, Pushed through fuller and quicker around off, Virat KohliÂ pushes it to the left of the bowler and looks for one but it isn't there.
20:13 PM
8.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Nagging length on off and middle, Faf du PlessisÂ rocks back and wrists it through mid-wicket for a single.
20:13 PM
7.6 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Dealing in singles at the moment these two. Flatter on off stump, Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it off the back foot toward wide long off and picks up a run.
20:13 PM
7.5 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, A bit slower and floated around leg stump, Virat KohliÂ nudges it past square leg for one.
20:13 PM
7.4 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Faf du PlessisÂ stays on the back foot and Krunal PandyaÂ fires one in on the pads. Faf looks to work it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads onto the off side and they scamper through for a leg bye.
20:05 PM
7.3 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Fired in on the pads, pushed away in front of mid-wicket for just another single.
20:05 PM
7.2 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Flatter one on middle, this one comes in with the arm. Faf du PlessisÂ backs away and eases it through the cover region for one more.
20:05 PM
7.1 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Nicely flighted up on off stump, Virat KohliÂ plays it late and with soft hands toward the gully region for a single.
20:05 PM
6.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, 1 run, A tad bit short and outside off, chopped toward cover-point for yet another single.
20:05 PM
6.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Floated up and angling it in from outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ bunts it out in front of covers for a quick single. Mark WoodÂ picks up the ball but decides not to have a shy at the bowler's end.
20:05 PM
6.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Quicker and flatter around off, slapped away to deep cover for a single.
20:05 PM
6.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, wide, 1 run, WIDE! This is dragged down and spilled down leg as well. Kohli misses the pull but a wide is called.
20:05 PM
6.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, no run, Floats it up now, full and outside off, Virat KohliÂ goes hard at it but hits it on the bounce back to the bowler.
20:05 PM
6.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, A bit flatter and on the pads, Faf du PlessisÂ tucks it away past square leg and turns the strike over.
20:05 PM
6.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Starts off with a fuller one around off. The ball skids on and Virat KohliÂ punches it on the up to sweeper cover for one.
19:57 PM
Strategic break! This is a rollicking start by Bangalore. Virat KohliÂ has been the aggressor of the two openers with Faf du PlessisÂ working the ones and twos. This duoÂ hasÂ set a solid foundation for the rest of the batters to follow. These are ominous signs for Lucknow and they are in desperate need of a breakthrough here. Nothing has gone their way so far and hence,Â KL RahulÂ and co. will look to regroup and assess their plans during this break. They now bring Ravi BishnoiÂ in their quest to break this opening stand.Â
19:57 PM
5.6 Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Banged in a bit and outside off, Virat KohliÂ stays back and taps it wide of the man at third man for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 56/0!
19:57 PM
5.5 Mark Wood to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Good length outside off, driven on the up by Faf du PlessisÂ to mid off for another quick single.
19:57 PM
5.4 Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Smart batting, picking up the single after the onslaught. Length ball angled into middle and leg, Kohli nudges it toward silly mid on and scampers through quickly.
19:57 PM
5.3 Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, SIX, SIX! Oh, what a shot that is! Short of a length around off, Virat KohliÂ stands tall and nonchalantly whips it over the cow corner fence for a biggie. The 50 is up for Bangalore.
19:57 PM
5.2 Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Thumped back! Full and straight again, Virat KohliÂ backs away and powers it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
19:53 PM
5.1 Mark Wood to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Right on the money to start with as Mark WoodÂ serves a full and straight one. Faf du PlessisÂ clips it away past square leg for a single.
19:53 PM
Mark WoodÂ comes into the attack now.
19:53 PM
4.6 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Short and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ drags this one to deep square leg and keeps the strike with a single.
19:53 PM
4.5 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Shortens his length and bowls it on off and middle, Virat KohliÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
19:53 PM
4.4 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, no run, Full and at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
19:53 PM
4.3 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, SIX, SIX! SHOT!Â Short and on middle, Virat KohliÂ stays back and thumps it flat and over long on for a maximum.Â
19:53 PM
4.2 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ drives it to long off for a single.
19:49 PM
4.1 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, no run, Darted in short and on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ nudges it to square leg. A wayward throw to the keeper by Jaydev UnadkatÂ but no harm done.Â
19:49 PM
3.6 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, no run, Short of a length on middle, Virat KohliÂ steps out again but can only push it to mid off. Antoehr good over for Bangalore.Â
19:49 PM
3.5 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, no run, Keeps it back of a length around off, Virat KohliÂ tries to guide it behind square on the off side but finds gully.
19:49 PM
3.4 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, no run, Shorter and on off, Virat KohliÂ taps it off the back foot to backward point for a dot.Â
19:49 PM
3.3 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Sublime timing! Fuller this time and on off by Avesh Khan, Virat KohliÂ gets on the front foot and times the drive through covers for yet another boundary.Â
19:49 PM
3.2 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, no run, A stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! On a length and angling in on leg, Virat KohliÂ tries to clip this one but misses. The ball raps him on the front pad but the ball was sliding down leg.Â
19:45 PM
3.1 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Glorious! Back of a length around off, Virat KohliÂ gets on top of the bounce and punches it on the up. Hits it well wide of deep cover and collects a boundary.Â
19:45 PM
Avesh KhanÂ (1-0-11-0) to continue...
19:45 PM
2.6 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Bowls it full and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ clear his front leg and hoicks it wide of mid on. Beats mid on to his right and the fast outfield does the rest.Â
19:45 PM
2.5 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Short and on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ clips it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for one.
19:45 PM
2.4 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, no run, Keeps it tad short and slower on off, Virat KohliÂ pushes it to point for a dot.
19:45 PM
2.3 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Short and angling at the pads, Faf du PlessisÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for another single.Â
19:42 PM
2.2 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Short and quicker at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ makes room and smacks it wide of long off. A slight fumble there at long off but the batters settle with one.Â
19:42 PM
2.1 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Short and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ knocks it down to long off for a single.
19:42 PM
Krunal PandyaÂ is into the attack now.
19:41 PM
1.6 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, leg byes, 2 runs, Two Leg byes! Avesh KhanÂ sees the batter make room and follows him on a good length, Virat KohliÂ misses the clip. The ball rolls wide of fine leg and batters run two. An expensive first over by Avesh Khan, 13 runs came off it.Â
19:41 PM
1.5 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, no run, Pacy delivery on a hard length, on off, Virat KohliÂ stays in the crease and looks to run it down but misses.
19:41 PM
1.4 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Back of a length this time and on off, Virat KohliÂ takes a step forward and slaps it over extra cover for four more runs.Â
19:41 PM
1.3 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, SIX, SIX! Edgy! Bends his back and goes short around off, Virat KohliÂ tries to pull this one off the front foot. Gets a top edge and the ball flies towards the fine leg fenceÂ for a maximum.Â
19:41 PM
1.2 Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, no run, Sees the batter advance and shortens his length, bowls it on middle, Virat KohliÂ drops this one towards silly point and wants a single. Faf du PlessisÂ though isn't interested and sends Kohli back.Â
19:41 PM
1.1 Avesh Khan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Begins his spell with a length deliveryÂ in the channel outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ moves across and pushes it towards cover-point for one.
19:36 PM
Avesh KhanÂ to steam in from the other end.
19:36 PM
0.6 Jaydev Unadkat to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Bowls it on a good length and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ shuffles and clips it to deep square leg. Opens his account with a single. A tidy first over by Jaydev Unadkat.Â
19:36 PM
0.5 Jaydev Unadkat to Faf du Plessis, no run, Shortish delivery on off, Faf du PlessisÂ hangs back and taps it straight to backward point.Â
19:33 PM
0.4 Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Good-length delivery around off by Jaydev Unadkat, Virat KohliÂ punches it nicely to deep cover for a single.
19:33 PM
0.3 Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, no run, Shorter and outside off, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet again and dabs it along the ground to point.Â
19:33 PM
0.2 Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Virat KohliÂ and Bangalore are underway! On a length and just outside off, Virat KohliÂ gives the charge and slices it over cover for a couple of runs. Intent shown straightaway by Kohli.Â
19:33 PM
0.1 Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, no run, Starts on a good length on off from over the wicket, a hint of inward movement, Virat KohliÂ gets forward and times the drive to extra cover.
19:33 PM
We are ready for the start of play! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the Bangalore opening pair of skipper Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat Kohli. The players of Lucknow also stride out to the middle and take their positions on the field. Jaydev UnadkatÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:26 PM
Nicholas PooranÂ is in for a quick chat. He says that they are off to a decent start in the tournament and the time with Lucknow has been amazing so far. Shares that he is happy to contribute and the team has done well with the two wins at home. Adds that he hopes that they can leave Bangalore with a win. Mentions that the batters have been good and bowlers have accepted the challenge as well. On Mark Wood, he says that he is rapid and it has been exciting to keep wickets while he is bowling. Adds that Wood can be an X factor considering his pace. Ends by saying that he is ready to do whatever the team requires him to do and is focused on the job.Â
19:16 PM
Faf du Plessis, the captain of Bangalore, says this wicket looks drier than the last game and adds that they were sceptical about what to do. Shares that they were not at their best the other day and he hopes to make it right in this game. Informs that Wayne ParnellÂ comes in to strengthen the pace attack and Mahipal LomrorÂ comes in as well and will bat at number 3.
19:08 PM
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow,Â says that they will bowl first and they are just going by the history of the ground and it is generally a chasing ground. Adds that for him it is still home as he has played all of his cricket here and they lost narrowly to Chennai away from home and would want to hold their nerve a bit better this time around. Informs that they have made a few changes as Mark WoodÂ comes back with Romario ShepherdÂ and Yash ThakurÂ going out amongst others.
19:08 PM
Impact players nominated by Lucknow - Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad and Daniel Sams.Â
19:08 PM
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI) - KL Rahul(C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.
19:08 PM
Impact players nominated by Bangalore - Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell andÂ Sonu Yadav.
19:08 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(WK), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.Â Â
COMMENTS