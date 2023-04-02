Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs MI 5 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

LIVE NOW
19:33 PM
0.3 Mohammed Siraj to Ishan Kishan, No run.
19:33 PM
0.2 Mohammed Siraj to Ishan Kishan, no run, This is on a good length and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ steers it towards point.
19:33 PM
0.1 Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Rohit SharmaÂ and Mumbai are underway straightaway! Mohammed SirajÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery around leg, Rohit SharmaÂ gets hurried a bit and nudges it through backward square leg for a single.
19:33 PM
All in readiness now for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Bangalore. It will be Ishan KishanÂ to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit SharmaÂ for Mumbai. Mohammed SirajÂ has the new ball in hand and is ready to steam in as he is backed by a vociferous home crowd. Let's play...
19:33 PM
We are minutes away from the start of the game but first, the players observe a minute's silence to pay respects to former Indian international cricketer Salim Durrani who recently passed away.
19:17 PM
Mumbai skipper, Rohit SharmaÂ says that with the new rule, teams are backing themselves to chase but at the end of the day, you need to play good cricket and that's what they intend to do. Informa that Cameron Green, Tim David, Jofra ArcherÂ and Jason BehrendorffÂ are the overseas players for them.Â Mentions that the last season was a let down for them and they know that they have to make a change and there are a few new faces as well.
19:15 PM
Faf du Plessis, the captain of BangaloreÂ says that they will bowl first as there has been a bit of rain around and there's moisture as well. Says that apart from him,Â Michael Bracewell, Glenn MaxwellÂ and Reece TopleyÂ are the overseas players. Mentions that it is amazing to play at this stadium after such a long time.
19:15 PM
Impact Player for Mumbai -Â Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier.
19:14 PM
Impact Players for Bangalore -Â Â David Willey, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat.
19:14 PM
MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla.
19:09 PM
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.
