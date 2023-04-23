Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

20/2 (2.5 Ovs)
Glenn Maxwell 8*(4) 2x4, 0x6
Faf du Plessis 10*(8) 2x4, 0x6
Trent Boult 1.5 - 0 - 10 - 2
Sandeep Sharma 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
20/2 (2.5 Ovs)
Glenn Maxwell 8*(4) 2x4, 0x6
Faf du Plessis 10*(8) 2x4, 0x6
Trent Boult 1.5 - 0 - 10 - 2
Sandeep Sharma 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
15:44 PM
2.3 Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, No run.
15:43 PM
2.2 Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, Four!
15:43 PM
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat now! The Big Show needs to put on a show here.
15:42 PM
2.1 Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, out, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Boult struck in the first ball of his first and now in the first ball of his second. The move to send Shahbaz Ahmed up the order does not work. Slightly shorter and on middle, this one skids through. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to pull, this goes off the splice and straight to mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal makes no mistake.
15:40 PM
1.6 Sandeep Sharma to Shahbaz Ahmed, 1 run, Lovely timing! Length and on off, Shahbaz Ahmed strokes it gloriously through covers for one.
15:40 PM
1.5 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Now takes one as this is pushed down to long on for one.
15:39 PM
1.4 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! That is a glorious stroke! Second boundary in the over. This time he does find the gap through the covers. Length and on off, Faf stands tall and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
15:38 PM
1.3 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, no run, Times it well but does not find the gap! Length and on off, this is driven but to covers,Â it went to Yashasvi Jaiswal quickly and he stops it well.
15:38 PM
1.2 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Stand and deliver! Length and on middle, Faf stands tall and lofts it over the mid on fielder for a boundary. First of the game.
15:37 PM
1.1 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, no run, Right on the money to begin with! It comes back in, on a length, this is pushed to mid on.
15:37 PM
Sandeep Sharma to bowl from the other end!
15:35 PM
0.6 Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, A quick run to end! Faf is off the mark! Length and on off, this is pushed to the left of mid off for one. Top first over from Boult.
15:35 PM
0.5 Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, no run, On off, defended.
15:34 PM
0.4 Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
15:34 PM
0.3 Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, 1 run, Leading edge but lands safely! On middle, this one tails away. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to flick but due to the movement, it goes off the leading edge but lands safely on the off side. Just the one. Shahbaz Ahmed and Bangalore are underway.
15:33 PM
0.2 Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
15:33 PM
Shahbaz Ahmed walks out to bat. He has been promoted up the order.
15:31 PM
0.1 Trent Boult to Virat Kohli, out, OUT! THAT IS PLUMB! 100th Indian T20 League wicket for Boult and this is the first time Boult gets him in this torunament. A first-baller for Kohli and that is the start Rajasthan would have wanted. This is a lovely nut. It starts around off and tails back in late. Kohli plants his front foot across and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud shout and the finger is raised. Kohli does not review and rightly so.
15:29 PM
It is time for the action to begin! The Bangalore openers, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli make their way out to the middle. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
15:17 PM
Rajasthan subs - Donavon Ferreira, M Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif and Abdul Basith.
15:17 PM
Bangalore subs - Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat.
15:14 PM
Glenn Maxwell says it is quite tight, he hopes they can win this game. Adds they are very blessed with the two guys at the top and says they bare doing a great job for them. Mentions he is looking forward to play against Boult and Chahal. States teams have played well against them, he feels they are adapting well and they are trying to find a method.
15:11 PM
Rajasthan (PLAYING XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
15:11 PM
Bangalore (PLAYING XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey (IN FOR Wayne Parnell), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
15:08 PM
Virat Kohli says they wanted to bat first, the wicket seems quite dry and it might just get even more dry. Adds it is a good thing they are batting first and he reckons it might slow down even more. States the team played really good in the last game and he hopes the team can continue to do the same. Informs David Willey comes in for Wayne Parnell and Faf du Plessis will continue to play as the impact player.
15:08 PM
Sanju Samson says looking at the two sides, they would like to chase. Mentions they need to respect the opposition and they have learnt from the last game and they need to keep the bascis right. Informs they are starting with the same XI.
COMMENTS