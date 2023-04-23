Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Updated: April 23, 2023 3:44 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • Live Blog
RCB

20/2 (2.5 Ovs)

Glenn Maxwell 8*(4) 2x4, 0x6

Faf du Plessis 10*(8) 2x4, 0x6

Trent Boult 1.5 - 0 - 10 - 2

Sandeep Sharma 1 - 0 - 10 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

15:44 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

2.3 Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, No run.

15:43 PM

FOUR

2.2 Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, Four!

15:43 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat now! The Big Show needs to put on a show here.

15:42 PM

out

2.1 Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, out, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Boult struck in the first ball of his first and now in the first ball of his second. The move to send Shahbaz Ahmed up the order does not work. Slightly shorter and on middle, this one skids through. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to pull, this goes off the splice and straight to mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal makes no mistake.

15:40 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1.6 Sandeep Sharma to Shahbaz Ahmed, 1 run, Lovely timing! Length and on off, Shahbaz Ahmed strokes it gloriously through covers for one.

15:40 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1.5 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Now takes one as this is pushed down to long on for one.

15:39 PM

FOUR

1.4 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! That is a glorious stroke! Second boundary in the over. This time he does find the gap through the covers. Length and on off, Faf stands tall and strokes it through covers for a boundary.

15:38 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1.3 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, no run, Times it well but does not find the gap! Length and on off, this is driven but to covers,Â it went to Yashasvi Jaiswal quickly and he stops it well.

15:38 PM

FOUR

1.2 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Stand and deliver! Length and on middle, Faf stands tall and lofts it over the mid on fielder for a boundary. First of the game.

15:37 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1.1 Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, no run, Right on the money to begin with! It comes back in, on a length, this is pushed to mid on.

15:37 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sandeep Sharma to bowl from the other end!

15:35 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

0.6 Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, A quick run to end! Faf is off the mark! Length and on off, this is pushed to the left of mid off for one. Top first over from Boult.

15:35 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

0.5 Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, no run, On off, defended.

15:34 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

0.4 Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, no run, Good length and on off, defended.

15:34 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

0.3 Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, 1 run, Leading edge but lands safely! On middle, this one tails away. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to flick but due to the movement, it goes off the leading edge but lands safely on the off side. Just the one. Shahbaz Ahmed and Bangalore are underway.

15:33 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

0.2 Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, no run, Good length and on off, defended.

15:33 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Shahbaz Ahmed walks out to bat. He has been promoted up the order.

15:31 PM

out

0.1 Trent Boult to Virat Kohli, out, OUT! THAT IS PLUMB! 100th Indian T20 League wicket for Boult and this is the first time Boult gets him in this torunament. A first-baller for Kohli and that is the start Rajasthan would have wanted. This is a lovely nut. It starts around off and tails back in late. Kohli plants his front foot across and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud shout and the finger is raised. Kohli does not review and rightly so.

15:29 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

It is time for the action to begin! The Bangalore openers, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli make their way out to the middle. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. Here we go...

15:17 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Rajasthan subs - Donavon Ferreira, M Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif and Abdul Basith.

15:17 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bangalore subs - Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat.

15:14 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Glenn Maxwell says it is quite tight, he hopes they can win this game. Adds they are very blessed with the two guys at the top and says they bare doing a great job for them. Mentions he is looking forward to play against Boult and Chahal. States teams have played well against them, he feels they are adapting well and they are trying to find a method.

15:11 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Rajasthan (PLAYING XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

15:11 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bangalore (PLAYING XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey (IN FOR Wayne Parnell), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

15:08 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Virat Kohli says they wanted to bat first, the wicket seems quite dry and it might just get even more dry. Adds it is a good thing they are batting first and he reckons it might slow down even more. States the team played really good in the last game and he hopes the team can continue to do the same. Informs David Willey comes in for Wayne Parnell and Faf du Plessis will continue to play as the impact player.

15:08 PM

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sanju Samson says looking at the two sides, they would like to chase. Mentions they need to respect the opposition and they have learnt from the last game and they need to keep the bascis right. Informs they are starting with the same XI.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIN vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 11 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Live Score-Malaysia vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: MAS vs OMA 12 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu
Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Captain RCB For Few More Games, Faf To Play As Impact Player

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Captain RCB For Few More Games, Faf...

Live Score-Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIN vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 11 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Sc...

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals L...

Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dream Run In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dre...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Cricket Records By Master Blaster That May Never Be Broken | Watch

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Cricket Records By ...

Advertisement