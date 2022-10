LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs ZIM, Hobart: Rain Delays Start Of The Match

LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa vs Zimbabwe Score and Latest Match Updates: Rain has delayed the beginning of the match. Players were ready to come out on the field but rain had other plans. Zimbabwe won the toss and invited SA to bowl first. However, Temba wasn’t disappointed after losing the toss, he too was looking forward to bowl first.

The Temba Bavuma-led squad would take on Craig Ervine’s Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval. Zimbabwe qualified to the super 12 stage after beating Scotland in the group stage.

The match would be crucial for both sides as they would be looking forward to start their super-12 campaign with a win. Team India started with a thrilling victory over Pakistan and every win from here would be crucial to avoid any sort of dilemma during the end for semi-finals qualification.

SA vs ZIM Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani