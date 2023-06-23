Advertisement

Live Score-Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs UAE 12 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Updated: June 23, 2023 12:36 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
SCO

5/0 (1.3 Ovs)

Christopher McBride 4*(7) 1x4, 0x6

Matthew Cross (W) 1*(2) 0x4, 0x6

Ali Naseer 0.3 - 0 - 1 - 0

Junaid Siddique 1 - 0 - 4 - 0

12:36 AM

1.1 Ali Naseer to Matthew Cross, No run.

12:34 AM

0.6 Junaid Siddique to Christopher McBride, No run.

12:34 AM

0.5 Junaid Siddique to Christopher McBride, No run.

12:33 AM

0.4 Junaid Siddique to Christopher McBride, No run.

12:32 AM

FOUR

0.3 Junaid Siddique to Christopher McBride, FOUR, Four!

12:32 AM

0.2 Junaid Siddique to Christopher McBride, no run, Very full and on off,Â McBride defends on the front foot.

12:31 AM

0.1 Junaid Siddique to Christopher McBride, No run.

12:26 AM

We are all set for the action. It is time for the anthems first. It will be UAE's first followed of that of Scotland's.

12:12 AM

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

