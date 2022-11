LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar, Senegal vs Netherlands: Gakpo, Klassen Give Netherlands 2-0 Win

FIFA World Cup Qatar Day 2 Updates:It’s half time in Senegal vs Netherlands match and the score still stands 0-0. But the first half was very exciting to watch, with both teams showing tremendous attacking and defensive skills. SEN 0-0 NED

After England’s thumping 6-2 win over Iran, the focus now shifts on Senegal vs Netherlands game. Both teams will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start. Star Senegal player Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Senegal will now look up to Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and RB Leipzig’s Abdou Diallo.

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Playing XIs

Senegal: Mendy (GK), Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly (C), Diallo, Kouyate, Mendy, Gueye, Saar, Dia, Diatta

Netherlands: Noppert (GK), De Light, Van Dijk (C), Ake, Blind, Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Janssen