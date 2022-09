LIVE Score Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: SL Lose Kusal Mendis After A Good Start Against AFG

Live Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates:

Afghanistan have managed to score 175 runs with the loss of six wickets against Sri Lanka in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022. Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed for 84 runs after hitting Sri Lankan bowlers all over the ground. Afghanistan lost Hazratullah Zazai after a brisk start to the match. Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the first Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Dasun Shanaka-led side will play the match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Sri Lank have already lost a match in the ongoing tournament against a team led by a very experienced player Mohammad Nabi.

In the last match against Bangladesh, the Sri Lanka team struggled to cross the victory line. However, they will be hoping to find top form against Afghanistan who has some top players like Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim Zadran. These players have been in fine form with the bat in recent times and will look to score big runs against Sri Lanka again.

In-form legspinner Rashid Khan can create his magic again with the ball against Sri Lanka. Mujeeb ur Rahman’s pace can also hurt the opposition team who will that his top batters Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka hit some runs in the match.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.