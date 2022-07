Load More

Live Match Score SL vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Updates – Australia Won The TOSS At Galle

SL vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live updates from Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test at Galle. Australia outplayed Sri Lanka in the first game and picked up a comprehensive 10-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the series. The wicket in Galle was a rank turner and to win on a surface like that was a massive plus for Australia. However, even after comprehensively winning the first game, Australia cannot be complacent. Even they were not perfect in the first game. A couple of half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Chris Green helped them take a healthy lead in the first inning. Had that not been the case, things could have been different.

Sri Lanka’s batting has been an issue in recent times. They place on fast wickets, they are rattled by the pacers, they play at home, they are blown away by the spinners. They need to fix their jigsaw in their batting and come out with better plans if they are to stop Australia from running away with the Test series.

SL vs AUS Match Details

When: July 8th -12th

Where: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Time: 10:oo AM IST

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

SL VS AUS Squads:

Squads:

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus

, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Jon Holland

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka