Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 1st T20I match Live cricket score at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Updated: March 25, 2023 7:33 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
0.2 Akeal Hosein to Rilee Rossouw, No run.

Who will walk out now?

out

0.1 Akeal Hosein to Quinton de Kock, out, OUT! c Sheldon Cottrell b Akeal Hosein.

Right then, the prolonged wait comes to an end. The two umpires are seen making their way out on the field.

Aiden Markram, the skipper of South AfricaÂ is in for a chat.Â He says that they would've bowled first as well but they will try to put a sufficent total on the board. Mentions it is about encouraging guys about expressing themselves in the shortest format. Adds that it is a fresh start from them.

Rovman Powell, the captain of West IndiesÂ says that they will bowl first as itâ€™s the trend on the venue. Adds they will have to do the right things and play good cricket. Mentions that he will have to lead from the front and the team will follow. Says that they are going with a balanced side.

South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de KockÂ (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden MarkramÂ (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich NortjeÂ and Tabraiz Shamsi.

West IndiesÂ (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas PooranÂ (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal HoseinÂ and Alzarri Joseph.

