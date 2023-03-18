LIVE NOW
Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Buffalo Park, East London
16:52 PM
FOUR
3.6 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, Four!
16:51 PM
3.5 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, no run, A shout for lbw and it is turned down! Jansen goes full and gets a yorker on the toes. Kyle MayersÂ looks to jam it out but misses and gets a blow onto the boot. No review taken by Temba Bavuma.
16:51 PM
3.4 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, no run, Excellent bumper! This is banged in short and over middle, angling it in. Kyle MayersÂ looks to take it on but is hurried by the extra bounce and ends up missing it.
16:50 PM
3.3 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, 1 run, Back of a length, angling across, King just steers it down to third man for a run.
16:49 PM
FOUR
3.2 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! And again! Fullish length outside off, Brandon KingÂ throws his hands at it and slaps it through cover-point for yet another boundary.
16:49 PM
FOUR
3.1 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! Pitched up around off, Brandon KingÂ just leans on and strokes it on the up through extra cover for a boundary.
16:48 PM
2.6 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Good length around middle and leg, Mayers stays back and dabs it out on the leg side.
16:47 PM
2.5 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Just short of a good length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ looks to play at it but is well beaten.
16:46 PM
2.4 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, 2 runs, Length ball on off, this one holds into the deck and Kyle MayersÂ ends up chipping it through mid off. Temba BavumaÂ chases it down and keeps it in to save two runs for his side.
16:45 PM
2.3 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Pitched up on the off stump, Kyle MayersÂ defends it off the front foot.
16:45 PM
2.2 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Good length around the top of off, tapped away toward cover.
16:44 PM
2.1 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Length ball angled a long way across the left-hander and Kyle MayersÂ throws his hands at it. The ball takes the under-edge and goes to the right of the keeper. Quinton de KockÂ adjusts well and gets his gloves on it.
16:43 PM
1.6 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, no run, A touch fuller and on the stumps, blocked onto the leg side.
16:43 PM
wide
1.6 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, wide, 1 run, WIDE! And again! Shortish length angling down leg and a wide isÂ called.
16:42 PM
wide
1.6 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Hard length again trying to attack the body but it is spilled down the leg side.
16:42 PM
1.5 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, no run, Great carry through to the keeper. Hard length around off, Brandon KingÂ looks to smash it over covers but is well beaten by the additional bounce.
16:41 PM
no ball
1.5 Marco Jansen to Brandon King, no ball, no run, Peach! Pitches this one up in that channel around off, angling it across and gets the ball to shape back in a touch. Brandon KingÂ looks to push at it but is beaten on the outside edge. Jansen has overstepped and a no ball is called. Free Hit to follow.
16:40 PM
1.4 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Fuller in length and around off, eased away in front of point for a single and Kyle MayersÂ is off the mark.
16:40 PM
1.3 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, no run, Good length, around middle and cramping the batter for room. Kyle MayersÂ looks to block but gets hit high on the pads.
16:39 PM
1.2 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, no run, Good length on middle, kept out by Kyle Mayers.
16:39 PM
1.1 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, no run, Nice start! Starts off with a hard-length delivery, on a right line around off and gets it to seam away a touch. Kyle MayersÂ tries to get behind the line but ends up playing inside the line.
16:38 PM
Marco Jansen to bowl from the other end.
16:38 PM
0.6 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, no run, Good length, angling into off and just holding its line, kept out watchfully by Brandon King.
16:37 PM
0.5 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, no run, Good length, angling into off, blocked out.
16:36 PM
0.4 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, 2 runs, Very full and wide, Brandon KingÂ reaches out and drives it wide of the man at deep backward point for a couple of runs.Â Both King and West IndiesÂ are underway!
16:35 PM
0.3 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, no run, Good length in that channel outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect.
16:35 PM
0.2 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, no run, Nicely bowled! Pitches it a bit further off and gets it to shape away. Brandon KingÂ is drawn into the expansive drive but is beaten past the outside edge.
16:34 PM
0.1 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, no run, Starts off with a length ball on the fifth stump line, with a hint of movement in the air. Brandon KingÂ leaves it alone.
16:31 PM
Done with the pre-game formalities! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of South Africa. It will be Kyle MayersÂ and Brandon KingÂ to open the innings for West Indies. Lungi NgidiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go, but before that, the players from both sides take a knee to show their support for the BLM movement. Let's play...
16:27 PM
We are minutes away from the start of the play but first, the two teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of theÂ West IndiesÂ first followed by the South AfricanÂ national anthem.
16:14 PM
South AfricaÂ skipper, Temba BavumaÂ says tha they would have loved to bat first and hopefully it can hold together and they have the opportunity now to restrict the Windies to a decent total. Adds that it's been a good couple of weeks and the guys are feeling well. Mentions that the SA20 in January helped get crowds back in and helped the performances of the players and now it's about keeping a smile on the faces of the fans. Mentions that they have the crucial series against the Netherlands on their mind but will look to do well here. Adds that they have got four debutants in the lineup for this game.
16:12 PM
Shai Hope, the captain of West IndiesÂ says that they will bat first as the wicket looks dry. Adds that he is happy about the captaincy role and hopes that it's a fresh start. Mentions that they all have a part to play and is happy to get some guys back into the playing XI. On being asked about the World Cup later this year, he says that they know direct qualification in their hands, so it is what it is.
16:09 PM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph.
