Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at SuperSport Park, Centurion
18:24 PM
12.2 Sisanda Magala to Johnson Charles, 1 run, 1 run.
18:23 PM
FOUR
12.1 Sisanda Magala to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the gap! The 150 is up! That is a poor ball. A full toss outside off, it is hit through point for a boundary.
18:22 PM
11.6 Kagiso Rabada to Rovman Powell, no run, BEATEN AGAIN! Another one on a length and outside off, Rovman Powell looks to defend but is beaten again.
18:22 PM
11.5 Kagiso Rabada to Rovman Powell, no run, BEATEN! Top nut! Length and outside off, Rovman Powell pokes at it and is beaten.
18:21 PM
11.4 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, 1 run, Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
18:20 PM
SIX
11.3 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! That is right in the slot for Charles! Length and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18:20 PM
11.2 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, no run, On off, this is pushed to covers.
18:19 PM
11.1 Kagiso Rabada to Rovman Powell, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
18:18 PM
10.6 Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, no run, That is a top over! A short one to end on the body, Charles looks to pull but misses.
18:18 PM
10.5 Marco Jansen to Rovman Powell, 1 run, Shorter and on middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.
18:16 PM
out
10.4 Marco Jansen to Nicholas Pooran, out, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Two in the over for Marco Jansen and this is just the kind of over South Africa needed! Shorter and on middle, Nicholas Pooran looks to pull but yet again fails to get on top of the bounce. It goes off the splice and it is taken at mid on by Markram.
18:15 PM
10.3 Marco Jansen to Nicholas Pooran, 2 runs, Two! Angled into the pads, this is pulled through square leg for two.
18:14 PM
10.2 Marco Jansen to Nicholas Pooran, no run, BEATEN! Well bowled! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Nicholas Pooran is beaten as he tries to defend.
18:13 PM
out
10.1 Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, out, OUT! TAKEN! That is a much, much-needed wicket for the hosts. It was all carnage but the important stand has been broken. Shorter and on middle, this one gets big on Mayers. He looks to pull, it goes off the splice towards deep mid-wicket. Reeza Hendricks takes it. A top, top knock comes to an end. Can South Africa now slow down things?
18:10 PM
SIX
9.6 Tabraiz Shamsi to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! BANG! Over the mid-wicket fence again! On middle, this is lofted over the mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
18:10 PM
SIX
9.5 Tabraiz Shamsi to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! BANG! Another one over the fence. On middle, the slog sweep comes out and it sails over the square leg fence.
18:10 PM
9.4 Tabraiz Shamsi to Johnson Charles, no run, Flatter and on middle, defended.
18:09 PM
9.3 Tabraiz Shamsi to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
18:09 PM
9.2 Tabraiz Shamsi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Run out chance but not taken! On middle, this is worked to the left of the bowler. Kyle Mayers calls for one but then sends Charles back. Shamsi gets to the ball and then has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
18:08 PM
SIX
9.1 Tabraiz Shamsi to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! Just not stopping these two! Fifty for Mayers too. On off, this is lofted over long off for a biggie.
18:07 PM
8.6 Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
18:07 PM
8.5 Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
18:06 PM
SIX
8.4 Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! That is well over again! On middle, fuller, this is smashed over the long on fence for another biggie.
18:06 PM
FOUR
8.3 Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Straight down the groud now. The crowd here has gone silent! Fuller and on middle, this is thumped down the ground and to the long off fence.
18:05 PM
wide
8.3 Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Well wide outside off. Left alone.
18:05 PM
SIX
8.2 Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX AGAIN! Fuller and on middle, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18:04 PM
8.1 Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, 2 runs, Fires a full toss outside off, it is hit through covers for two.
18:03 PM
7.6 Tabraiz Shamsi to Johnson Charles, 1 run, A single to end! On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
18:03 PM
SIX
7.5 Tabraiz Shamsi to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! BANG! That is massive again! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
18:02 PM
7.4 Tabraiz Shamsi to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
18:01 PM
7.3 Tabraiz Shamsi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Shorter and outside off, Mayers looks to cut but is beaten.
18:01 PM
SIX
7.2 Tabraiz Shamsi to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! That is a poor ball and it is put away! On the pads, this is swept over the square leg fence for another biggie.
18:01 PM
7.1 Tabraiz Shamsi to Kyle Mayers, no run, Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
17:59 PM
6.6 Sisanda Magala to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, A single to end but 21 from the over! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
17:58 PM
FOUR
6.5 Sisanda Magala to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! Dealing in boundaries at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Kyle Mayers cuts it again and it goes past point and into the fence.
17:58 PM
FOUR
6.4 Sisanda Magala to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! Cut away! This is shorter and outside off, this is cut hard through point for another boundary.
17:57 PM
6.3 Sisanda Magala to Kyle Mayers, no run, Well bowled! A yorker now on off, it is jammed out towards point.
17:56 PM
SIX
6.2 Sisanda Magala to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! That is out of here! That is a strong, strong shot. Wow! Shorter and on middle, this is hammered over the mid-wicket fence for a massive biggie.
17:56 PM
SIX
6.1 Sisanda Magala to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! What a shot that is! Wow! Some power! Fuller and outside off, this is lofted over the cover fence for a biggie.
17:55 PM
5.6 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, no run, A dot to end! Good comeback after the first two balls. Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses.
17:54 PM
5.5 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, no run, Around off, a slower one. Charles looks to drag it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
17:53 PM
5.4 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, no run, On off, this is pushed to covers.
17:53 PM
5.3 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, leg byes, 1 run, On the pads, Mayers looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
17:52 PM
FOUR
5.2 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! This is right off the middle! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for a boundary.
17:51 PM
FOUR
5.1 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! Off the inside edge! Shorter and angled into the body, Kyle Mayers looks to pull, it goes off the inside edge down to the fine leg fence.
17:50 PM
FOUR
4.6 Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! A boundary to end another huge over! Fuller and outside off, this is carved over point for a boundary.
17:50 PM
4.5 Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, no run, Another one on the shorter side, angling it away. Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses.
17:49 PM
SIX
4.4 Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! BANG! Hammered! Charles in into the 40s in no time. This is shorter and on middle, it is pulled hard and over the square leg fence.
17:48 PM
4.3 Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.
17:48 PM
FOUR
4.2 Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Cut away! That is a top shot. This was around off, not a lot of room on offer. Johnson Charles still cuts it behind point and it races away to the fence.
17:47 PM
SIX
4.1 Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! BANG! That is right in the slot and put away! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
17:46 PM
3.6 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, no run, Good steam! Bangs it in short and outside off, Kyle Mayers looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
17:46 PM
3.5 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, 1 run, Just the one! On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
17:45 PM
3.4 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, no run, Excellent stuff again! A yorker now, follows Charles as he makes room. Charles fails to put bat on ball.
17:45 PM
3.3 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, no run, That might have hurt! Charles shows no signs of pain though! Shorter and angled into the body, Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
17:44 PM
3.2 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, no run, Back of a length and on off, defended.
17:44 PM
FOUR
3.1 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Raining boundaries here! Shorter and outside off, this is carved over point for a boundary.
17:43 PM
2.6 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
17:42 PM
wide
2.6 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Way too short and way too wide outside off. Johnson Charles slashes but misses.
17:42 PM
FOUR
2.5 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Over mid on! Fuller and on middle, Johnson Charles lifts it over mid on and it races away. He is on a roll here.
17:41 PM
2.4 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, 2 runs, TWO! Dropped! Tremendous effort though! On middle, Johnson Charles looks to heave it over the leg side but gets more height than distance. The fielder at mid-wicket, runs back, dives forward but fails to take it. Two taken.
17:40 PM
FOUR
2.3 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Down the ground! Wayne Parnell is leaking runs here. Fuller and on middle, this is lofted down the ground and into the long on fence.
17:40 PM
2.2 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
17:39 PM
FOUR
2.1 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Three boundaries in a row against Wayne Parnell! Shorter and around off, this is lofted over cover for a bounary.
17:38 PM
1.6 Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, no run, A dot to end! A really good first over by Aiden Markram! On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
17:38 PM
1.5 Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, A single this time as this is punched down to long off. Can he end the over well?
17:37 PM
1.4 Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, no run, 4 dots in a row! On off, this is pushed to covers again.
17:37 PM
1.3 Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, no run, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
17:37 PM
1.2 Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, no run, Some turn again! Shorter and around off, this one spins away. Mayers looks to cut but is beaten.
17:37 PM
1.1 Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, no run, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
17:36 PM
FOUR
0.6 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! End of an action-packed first over. 10 from it but a wicket. Short and on the body, this is hammered behind square on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
17:35 PM
FOUR
0.5 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Wonderful timing! That is a lovely way to get off the mark! Fuller and around off, Charles leans into it and creams it through mid off. This one races away to the fence.
17:34 PM
0.4 Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, no run, Fuller and tailing back in. On the pads though. Johnson Charles looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
17:33 PM
out
0.3 Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, out, OUT! EGDED AND TAKEN! That is a fine, fine catch from Reeza Hendricks and it is just the start the hosts wanted. A wicket in the first over. Length and on off, this lands and angles away. King pokes at it, it goes off the outside edge, low towards Reeza Hendricks at widish first slip. He takes it.
17:32 PM
0.2 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Mayers is off the mark too! Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
17:32 PM
0.1 Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, 1 run, King and Windies are underway! On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one. A little bit of inward movement for Parnell.
17:24 PM
Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers are the opener for the away side. Wayne Parnell to begin.
17:11 PM
West Indies (PLAYING XI) -Â Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell.
17:09 PM
South Africa (PLAYING XI) -Â Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
