Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 2nd Test match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
13:50 PM
4.3 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, No run.
13:50 PM
4.2 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, no run, A good leave in the end! Length and around off, Markram leaves it alone. That one landed in the grassy area where the bowlers tend to get some extra bounce.
13:49 PM
4.1 Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, 3 runs, Lovely timing again! He had to hit that though! Angled into the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket. It races away towards the mid-wicket fence but mid on gives it a chase and saves one for his side.
13:49 PM
3.6 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, no run, Length and on middle, blocked.
13:48 PM
FOUR
3.5 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, FOUR, FOUR MORE! Good start for the hosts! Alzarri JosephÂ strays it on the pads,Â Markram tickles it to fine leg for four.
13:47 PM
FOUR
3.4 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, FOUR, FOUR! Shot! This is full and around off,Â Markram shows full face of the bat and drives it past mid off for four.
13:47 PM
3.3 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, no run, Angles it on the pads,Â Markram tucks it to mid-wicket.
13:46 PM
3.2 Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, 1 run, Length and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
13:45 PM
3.1 Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, no run, On a length and outside off, well wide and Elgar leaves.
13:44 PM
2.6 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, no run, On middle, kept out.
13:44 PM
2.5 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, no run, This one nips back in sharply, around middle.Â Markram looks to defend but misses. It was going over.
13:43 PM
2.4 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, no run, Roach targets the off pole,Â Markram dead bats it.
13:42 PM
2.3 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, no run, This is full and on middle,Â Markram leans and makes a solid block.
13:42 PM
2.2 Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, 1 run, Length ball, outside off, Elgar taps it to point for a single.
13:42 PM
2.1 Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, no run, On a length and on middle, Elgar defends it now.
13:41 PM
1.6 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, no run, On a length and on middle,Â Markram gets behind the line to block.
13:40 PM
1.5 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, no run, Outside off, left alone.
13:40 PM
1.4 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, no run, Short again, on off,Â Markram defends it out.
13:39 PM
FOUR
1.3 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, FOUR, FOUR! First runs off the bat! Alzarri JosephÂ goes short and on middle.Â Markram pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
13:38 PM
1.2 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, no run, This is full and outside off,Â Markram shoulders arms to it.
13:38 PM
1.1 Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, no run, Alzarri JosephÂ starts with a length ball, outside off,Â Markram lets it go.
13:37 PM
Alzarri JosephÂ to bowl from the other end.
13:37 PM
0.6 Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, no run, Very full and around off, Elgar gets his bat down to defend.
13:36 PM
0.5 Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, no run, This one is outside off, nips away, it is left alone.
13:35 PM
0.4 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Tailing on the pads,Â Markram misses his nudge and it goes off the pads to square leg.
13:35 PM
0.3 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, no run, This one is outside off on a length, it shapes away offÂ the deck.Â Markram looks to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.
13:34 PM
0.2 Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, no run, A length ball, around off,Â Markram blocks it out.
13:34 PM
0.1 Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! South AfricaÂ are underway! Length ball on middle and angles it down. Elgar misses his flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg for a leg bye.
13:28 PM
We are all set. The Windies players are out in the middle. Dean ElgarÂ and Aiden MarkramÂ to open for the hosts. The players now take a knee as they support the BLM movement. Kemar RoachÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
13:08 PM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie.
13:08 PM
South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.
13:06 PM
Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ informs they have made one change. Adds the pitch is dry. Reckons the start is important and as batters, they don't want to crumble. Reckons every pitch is different and as a bowler, communication is key.Â
13:06 PM
Temba BavumaÂ says the pitch is on the dry side and wants to put runs on the board. Adds the pitch might offer pace and bounce but also something for the spinners therefore there are two spinners. Informs Ryan RickeltonÂ and Wiaan MulderÂ come in as well. Reckons the aim is to win every game with good performance.
