Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Updated: March 21, 2023 1:08 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
13:08 PM

Shai Hope, the skipper of West Indies, starts by informing that they are going with the same team as the last game. Adds that they wanted to bat first anyway since runs on the board are important. Feels that they need to build partnerships during the middle overs. Shares that it is good to have confidence in the side and hopes that they can get over the line in this game. Ends by saying that he is enjoying captaining the side.Â 

13:07 PM

Aiden Markram, the stand-in skipper of South Africa,Â says that they will bowl first. Adds that there is a bit of grass so it will be good to bat second. He mentions the four changes and says that they will look to level the series. Ends by saying that they will give their best and win this game.

13:07 PM

West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(C), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

