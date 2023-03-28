LIVE NOW
Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
22:12 PM
Who will walk out now?
22:11 PM
out
8.3 Anrich Nortje to Brandon King, out, OUT! TIMBER! Anrich NortjeÂ strikes! South AfricaÂ can finally take a sigh of relief!
22:11 PM
FOUR
8.2 Anrich Nortje to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Powered away! Anrich NortjeÂ lands this a bit short and on middle, Brandon KingÂ swivels and hammers it towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
22:10 PM
8.1 Anrich Nortje to Nicholas Pooran, 1 run, Back of a length and on middle, Nicholas PooranÂ chips it over mid-wicket for a single.
22:09 PM
FOUR
7.6 Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Brandon KingÂ finds the fence now! This is short and on middle, Brandon KingÂ gets into position quickly and pulls it between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. That also brings up the 50-run partnership between these two batters.
22:08 PM
7.5 Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, no run, A slower bouncer now, on middle, Brandon KingÂ is early through his pull shot and misses.
22:08 PM
7.4 Wayne Parnell to Nicholas Pooran, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off, Nicholas PooranÂ cuts it towards sweeper covers for a run.
22:07 PM
7.3 Wayne Parnell to Nicholas Pooran, 2 runs, Short and outside off again, Nicholas PooranÂ cuts it over point and Anrich NortjeÂ from deep point runs to his right and pushes it back inside. Two runs taken!
22:07 PM
7.2 Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, 1 run, Short and outside off, Brandon KingÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
22:06 PM
7.1 Wayne Parnell to Nicholas Pooran, 1 run, On a good length and on off, Nicholas PooranÂ punches it through point for a single.
22:05 PM
6.6 Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, 1 run, 19 runs off the over! This is a low full toss, on leg, Nicholas PooranÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
22:04 PM
SIX
6.5 Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, SIX, SIX! That is the third maximum of the over! This is floated, full and on middle, Nicholas PooranÂ this time goes down on one knee and slog-sweeps it over the deep square leg fence for six more.
22:04 PM
6.4 Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, no run, Flatter, full and on off, Nicholas PooranÂ drives it towards covers.
22:03 PM
SIX
6.3 Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, SIX, SIX! Nicholas PooranÂ has sent this a long way! Bjorn FortuinÂ lands this short again and on middle, Nicholas PooranÂ picks up the length early and pulls it way over the deep square leg fence for another biggie.
22:02 PM
SIX
6.2 Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, SIX, SIX! BANG! Nicholas PooranÂ goes big now! This is slightly short and on middle, Nicholas PooranÂ stays there and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
22:02 PM
6.1 Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, no run, Slower through the air, short and outside off, Nicholas PooranÂ looks to cut, but misses.
22:01 PM
5.6 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, no run, Short of a length and outside off, Brandon KingÂ looks to cut it away, but misses. West IndiesÂ are on 61/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
22:00 PM
5.5 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, no run, Full and on off, Brandon KingÂ drives it towards cover where there is a fumble by Aiden MarkramÂ and King calls for the run, but there is a mix-up and he is sent back. Markram misses his shy at the batter's end and King is safe.
21:59 PM
5.4 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, no run, Kagiso RabadaÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer now, on middle and leg, Brandon KingÂ looks to pull, but misses.
21:59 PM
wide
5.4 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, wide, 1 run, Back of a length but down the leg side, Brandon KingÂ misses his pull shot. Wided.
21:59 PM
5.3 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, no run, Kagiso RabadaÂ nails the yorker, on middle, Brandon KingÂ digs it out to the leg side.
21:57 PM
5.2 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, no run, Good comecback from Rabada! He and Quinton de KockÂ thinks that this out, but the umpire thinks otherwise. Aiden MarkramÂ goes for the review. Rabada follows the batter well and lands this short of a length, on leg, Brandon KingÂ backs away and tries to guide it, but misses as Quinton de KockÂ grabs it behind the stumps. UltraEdge shows no spike and South AfricaÂ lose their review.
21:56 PM
FOUR
5.1 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! This is full and on the pads, Brandon KingÂ just tickles it wide of the keeper and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
21:55 PM
4.6 Anrich Nortje to Brandon King, 1 run, On a length and on middle, Brandon KingÂ nudges it wide of short mid-wicket for a quick run.
21:54 PM
4.5 Anrich Nortje to Brandon King, no run, Overpitched and around off, Brandon KingÂ tries to drive it away, but misses.
21:54 PM
4.4 Anrich Nortje to Nicholas Pooran, 1 run, Well wide! Anrich NortjeÂ comes around the wicket and bowls this back of a length, on leg, Nicholas PooranÂ this time mistimes his heave and the ball goes in the air, but it falls well wide of the keeper and in the short fine leg region. They cross.
21:53 PM
SIX
4.3 Anrich Nortje to Nicholas Pooran, SIX, SIX! Nicholas PooranÂ connects this time alright! Anrich NortjeÂ lands this on a good length but down the leg side, Nicholas PooranÂ stays there, uses the pace of the bowlerÂ and just helps it way over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
21:52 PM
4.2 Anrich Nortje to Nicholas Pooran, no run, Short of a length and on middle, Nicholas PooranÂ looks to pull, but gets hurried and misses as the ball goes off his thigh pads towards point.
21:51 PM
4.1 Anrich Nortje to Brandon King, 1 run, Anrich NortjeÂ begins with a full delivery, outside off, Brandon KingÂ looks to drive, but gets an outside edge towards third man for a single.
21:50 PM
FOUR
3.6 Kagiso Rabada to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR, FOUR! Good timing! Kagiso RabadaÂ serves this full and on middle, Nicholas PooranÂ uses his wrists well and clips it towards the deep mid-wicket fence and the timing is so good that it reaches the fence in no time for a boundary.
21:50 PM
3.5 Kagiso Rabada to Nicholas Pooran, no run, On a length and on off, Nicholas PooranÂ keeps it out to the off side.
21:49 PM
FOUR
3.4 Kagiso Rabada to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR, FOUR! No hat-trick for Kagiso Rabada and Nicholas PooranÂ gets off the mark in style. This is pitched up and on off, Nicholas PooranÂ drives it firmly through covers and the ball has enough legs to reach the fence for a boundary.
21:47 PM
Nicholas PooranÂ comes out to the middle now.
21:47 PM
out
3.3 Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, out, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Two in two for Kagiso Rabada! This is a massive wicket for the hosts as they will be buzzing to see the back of Johnson Charles. Rabada bowls this touch fuller and around off, Johnson CharlesÂ stays there and tries to push it without any footwork and only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. No heroics from him this time around. Rabada on a hat-trick now!
21:45 PM
Johnson CharlesÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
21:45 PM
out
3.2 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, out, OUT! TIMBER! You miss, I hit! Kagiso RabadaÂ lands this on a hard length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ stays there and tries to swing hard across the line taking his eyes away from it. He misses it completely as the ball goes through to crash onto the stumps. West IndiesÂ lose their first wicket and South AfricaÂ players are delighted.
21:44 PM
3.1 Kagiso Rabada to Brandon King, 1 run, This is on a good length and on middle, slower too, Brandon KingÂ makes room and tries to drive on the up, but gets an outside edge on the bounce towards the keeper where Quinton de KockÂ parries it to his left. They cross.
21:43 PM
2.6 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, no run, AÂ dot to end the over! This is pitched up around off, Kyle MayersÂ looks to go over covers again, but fails to connect.
21:42 PM
FOUR
2.5 Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! Kyle MayersÂ does not miss out! Lungi NgidiÂ misses his yorker and serves a low full toss, outside off, Kyle MayersÂ reaches for it and manages to hit it over covers for a boundary. 22 runs already off the over with one ball to go.
21:41 PM
no ball
2.5 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, no ball, 1 run, A yorker now, on off, Brandon KingÂ squeezes it towards third man for a run. Oh..no! It is called a No Ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
21:41 PM
FOUR
2.4 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! This is excellent batting! Lungi NgidiÂ tries the slower delivery, but bowls a full toss, on middle, Brandon KingÂ is a bit early into his shot, but fetches it and lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
21:40 PM
SIX
2.3 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, SIX, SIX! Two in a row! This is full again and on middle, Brandon KingÂ goes down on his knees and slogs it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
21:39 PM
SIX
2.2 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, SIX, SIX! Brandon KingÂ joins the party now! Lungi NgidiÂ serves this full and down the leg, Brandon KingÂ picks it up well and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
21:38 PM
2.1 Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, no run, Lungi NgidiÂ starts with a full delivery, on middle, Brandon KingÂ mistimes his slog towards short mid-wicket.
21:37 PM
1.6 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, no run, Wayne ParnellÂ nails the yorker, on leg, angling in, Kyle MayersÂ is late to put his bat down in time and misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
21:37 PM
1.5 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, no run, Back of a length and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it towards point.
21:36 PM
SIX
1.4 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! BANG! This is even bigger! Wayne ParnellÂ serves this full and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ takes his back leg away and whips it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
21:36 PM
1.3 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, no run, Touch fuller and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ knocks it towards mid on.
21:35 PM
SIX
1.2 Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! Stand and deliver! Wayne ParnellÂ lands this on a good length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ stays there and launches it over the wide long off fence for the first maximum of the match.
21:34 PM
1.1 Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, 1 run, Wayne ParnellÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on off, Brandon KingÂ looks to work it away, but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
21:34 PM
Wayne ParnellÂ to share the attack.
21:33 PM
0.6 Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Brandon KingÂ makes room and mistimes his drive towards long on for one.
21:33 PM
0.5 Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, no run, Another short delivery, on middle, Brandon KingÂ gets hurried and mistimes his pull towards square leg.
21:33 PM
0.4 Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, no run, Floated, full and outside off, Brandon KingÂ makes room and tries to clear the in-field on the off side, but misses
21:32 PM
0.3 Bjorn Fortuin to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Short again and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ flicks it off the back foot towards mid-wicket for a run.
21:32 PM
0.2 Bjorn Fortuin to Kyle Mayers, no run, Flatter, short and on off, Kyle MayersÂ moves back and pushes it towards covers.
21:32 PM
0.1 Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, 1 run, Brandon KingÂ and West IndiesÂ are underway straightaway!Â Bjorn FortuinÂ starts with a quicker delivery, low ful toss, on leg, Brandon KingÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
21:29 PM
Done with the pre-match formalities! The South African players spread out and take their respective field positions. A drone flies out and delivers the ball in the middle of the field as the umpire takes it out now. Kyle MayersÂ and Brandon KingÂ are the two openers for West Indies. Bjorn FortuinÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
21:26 PM
We are moments away from the game, but before that both sets of players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be West Indies' first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
21:10 PM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase (In for Akeal Hosein), Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph (In for Odean Smith), Jason Holder.
21:10 PM
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.Â
