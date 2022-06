Load More

SL vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. The Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022 has seen the revival of Sri Lanka cricket. The hosts picked up an emphatic win in the ODI series and showed that Australia cannot take them lightly by any means, even if they play a full-strength team. Sri Lanka will be pleased with their performance in the limited-overs leg but beating Australia in a Test match will require much more effort. Australia are a formidable side and outplaying them for five days won’t be easy.

If Sri Lanka can manage to post a decent score on the board, they will fancy their chances as they have the bowers who can trouble the Aussie batting, especially on spinning tracks. However, Australia have the batters who ar good against the spinners. Overall, this is set up for a cracking affair.

When: Sri Lanka v Australia, 1st Test, June 29 to July 3, 10.00 AM Local Time, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022 squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis