Live Match Score SL vs AUS 4th ODI Updates

SL vs AUS 4th ODI Live Updates: So 259 will be the target for Australia to level the series. The innings was not very smooth for Sri Lanka and they’ll happy as well as disappointed with the score they got. They’ll be happy with this total considering that they were 34-3, but Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva had set them up for a 280+ score with a century run stand, which is why they will be disappointed as well. However, this is a par score and Australia will have to work hard for runs.

Back to back wickets of Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka pegged Sri Lanka but Charith Asalanka is playing a blinder and is keeping Sri Lanka in the hunt for a 300+ score. For that to happen, Asalanka needs to stay at the wicket for most part of the remaining 12 overs.

A century stand between Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka recover from early bowls, but de Silva’s wicket has turned the tides back in favour of the visitors. At 136/4, Australia needs just a couple more wickets to get complete command over the game. Asalanka, however, is looking good and nearing an impressive 50.

Sri Lanka are 57/3 in 15 overs. That’s not what they wanted and now they will have to go into a rebuilding phase. They have two good players at the crease and a few are waiting in the dugout. A good partnership here and SL can still post a challenging total.

Australia has got the start they were looking for. Dickwella and Kusal Mendis are the players who could have hurt Australia with their aggressive gameplay. However, both departed without much damage. Dickwella was stumped off Maxwell while Kusal Mendis became the first victim of the match for Pat Cummins. SL now need a big partnership.

Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia. It’s a historic game for Sri Lanka and a win here will give them their first series win over Australia at home since 1992. The hosts were not expected to outclass a full strength Australia, especially after being blown away in the first two T20Is, but they have made a remarkable comeback to win next three out of the four games (one T20I and two ODIs).

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have done a great job for Sri Lanka and the team will need them to fire once again in the crucial game. Australian batting has blown hot and cold and they will need to be at their best to make a comeback into the series.

Sri Lanka are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination while Australia may bring back Cummins and Starc into the set up. Stay Tuned as toss is lined up.