Live Match Score SL vs AUS 4th ODI Updates

SL vs AUS 4th ODI Live Updates: Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia. It’s a historic game for Sri Lanka and a win here will give them their first series win over Australia at home since 1992. The hosts were not expected to outclass a full strength Australia, especially after being blown away in the first two T20Is, but they have made a remarkable comeback to win next three out of the four games (one T20I and two ODIs).

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have done a great job for Sri Lanka and the team will need them to fire once again in the crucial game. Australian batting has blown hot and cold and they will need to be at their best to make a comeback into the series.

Sri Lanka are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination while Australia may bring back Cummins and Starc into the set up. Stay Tuned as toss is lined up.