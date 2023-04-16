Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

66/1 (15.2 Ovs)
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 35*(42) 4x4, 0x6
Kusal Mendis 1*(2) 0x4, 0x6
Andy McBrine 4.2 - 0 - 25 - 0
Curtis Campher 6 - 2 - 21 - 1
11:11 AM
14.6 Curtis Campher to Kusal Mendis, No run.
11:08 AM
14.5 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, out, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! IrelandÂ have finally found some success. Curtis CampherÂ angles a length ball, outside off, this one nips away off the deck. Nishan MadushkaÂ plays the original line and gets an outside edge to the keeper who takes it. IrelandÂ will look to build on this.
11:07 AM
14.4 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ leaves.
11:07 AM
14.3 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Outside off, left alone.
11:06 AM
14.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, This is full and outside off.Â Karunaratne pushes it to point for a single.
11:06 AM
14.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Full and on off, kept out.
11:04 AM
Drinks! A dominating start by the home team and they have been really solid with the bat so far. Not any loose shots and scoring atÂ a good rate as well. IrelandÂ have been a bit wayward. There is not much to offer for the pace and Andy McBrine, the spinner is still finding his rhythm.Â
11:01 AM
13.6 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, A single to end the over! Fuller and outside off.Â Karunaratne works it to cover for one.
11:01 AM
13.5 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Full and on middlel, nudged to square leg for a single.
11:01 AM
13.4 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, Full and outside off, kept out.
11:01 AM
13.3 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Fuller and outside off,Â Karunaratne drives it through cover for a singe.
11:00 AM
13.2 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, blocked byÂ Karunaratne.
10:59 AM
13.1 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, kept out.
10:58 AM
12.6 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR! First time an edge has been found but this one races away. Length ball, outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ leans to defend but gets an outside edge past the slip cordon for four. Nishan MadushkaÂ played with soft hands.
10:57 AM
12.5 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, kept out.
10:56 AM
12.4 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked out.
10:56 AM
12.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Outside off, dabbed to point for a single.
10:55 AM
12.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, Length ball, outside off.Â Karunaratne strokes it through covers for a couple.
10:55 AM
12.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Full and on off, kept out.
10:53 AM
11.6 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked out.
10:53 AM
11.5 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 2 runs, IrelandÂ have to do better! Outside off, this is punched to the left of mid off where the fielder dives but only gets a hand on it.
10:52 AM
11.4 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, Nishan MadushkaÂ skips down and blocks.
10:52 AM
11.3 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR!Â 50 up for the hosts! Tossed up, outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ firmly drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
10:51 AM
11.2 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked out.
10:51 AM
11.1 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, Tossed up on off, not much spin. Nishan MadushkaÂ defends.
10:49 AM
10.6 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, Outside off, guided through point for two.
10:49 AM
10.5 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Wonderful stroke fromÂ Karunaratne! Fuller and outside off,Â Karunaratne frees his arms and drives it in the gap to covers.
10:48 AM
10.4 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, This is full and outside off,Â Karunaratne pushes it to cover.
10:48 AM
10.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off,Â Karunaratne eases it to mid on.
10:47 AM
10.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, blocked out.
10:46 AM
10.1 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Good length ball, outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ taps it to point for a single.
10:44 AM
9.6 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off, kept out.
10:44 AM
9.5 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, On off, worked to point for one.
10:44 AM
9.4 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Fuller and on off,Â Karunaratne drills it to long off for a single.
10:43 AM
9.3 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Darted on the pads, worked to square leg for a single.
10:43 AM
9.2 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, Floated on middle. Nishan MadushkaÂ defends on the front foot.
10:42 AM
9.1 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Tossed up on off.Â Karunaratne strokes it to cover for one.
10:41 AM
8.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked.
10:40 AM
8.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, kept out.
10:40 AM
8.4 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Around off, blocked out.
10:39 AM
8.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, This is full and on middle.Â Karunaratne whips it to deep square leg. He wanted another run but was sent back.
10:38 AM
8.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Angled on the pads. Nishan MadushkaÂ helps it to fine leg for one.
10:37 AM
8.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Outside off, left alone.
10:36 AM
7.6 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off,Â Karunaratne cuts it to point.
10:36 AM
7.5 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Too short and on middle.Â Karunaratne rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary.
10:35 AM
7.4 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, punched to cover.
10:35 AM
7.3 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! On middle.Â Karunaratne on drives it and does well to beat the man at mid on for four.
10:34 AM
7.2 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, On middle. Nishan MadushkaÂ helps it to fine leg for one.
10:33 AM
7.1 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Fuller and outside off,Â Karunaratne works it to covers for a single.
10:33 AM
Time for spin. Andy McBrineÂ to bowl now.Â
10:31 AM
6.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Full and outside off, hit to cover.Â
10:30 AM
6.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball on middle. Defended out.
10:29 AM
6.4 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Pushes it full and on middle.Â Karunaratne flicks it to square leg for one.
10:29 AM
6.3 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Around off, pushed to cover for one.
10:28 AM
6.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Adair finally gets something off the deck. This one lands outside off and nips in sharply. Nishan MadushkaÂ shoulders arms and does it well.
10:27 AM
6.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off, left alone.
10:26 AM
5.6 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Campher strikes a maiden! On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
10:26 AM
5.5 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Length and outside off,Â Karunaratne blocks it to cover.
10:25 AM
5.4 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, OutsideÂ off, kept out.
10:24 AM
5.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off. KarunaratneÂ dabs it to the man at gully.
10:24 AM
5.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Fuller and outside off,Â Karunaratne drives it to cover where the fielder dives to his right and makes a solid stop.
10:23 AM
5.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, pushed to mid off.
10:22 AM
4.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, A dot to end the over! Outside off, guided to point.
10:21 AM
4.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Pitched up, outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ leans and drives it through covers in the gap for four. He has looked solid since the start.
10:21 AM
4.4 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Better line from Adair! Length ball, around the sixth stump line. Nishan MadushkaÂ lets it go.
10:20 AM
4.3 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Too full and on off, Nishan MadushkaÂ knocks it to cover.
10:20 AM
4.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ is drawn for a cover drive but misses.
10:19 AM
4.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ shoulders arms.
10:18 AM
3.6 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, kept out.
10:17 AM
3.5 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Length and outside off.Â Karunaratne offers no shot.
10:17 AM
3.4 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Length ball on middle.Â Karunaratne tucks it past square leg and it races into the fence.
10:16 AM
3.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off, left alone.
10:16 AM
3.2 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, On middle, this is hit to square leg for one more.
10:15 AM
3.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Full and on middle, pushed to mid off for one.
10:14 AM
2.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off, seams away. Nishan MadushkaÂ prods to defend but is beaten.
10:13 AM
2.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR! First of the match! Wonderful shot! Full and outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ drives it firmly through covers.
10:12 AM
2.4 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, defended.
10:12 AM
2.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 runs,Â Karunaratne takes on the short ball. This is on middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for easy three runs.
10:11 AM
2.2 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On a length and on off.Â Karunaratne gets inside the line of the ball and blocks.
10:11 AM
2.1 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Length and outside off, left alone.
10:09 AM
1.6 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, A maiden from Campher! Full and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
10:09 AM
1.5 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Slants it down the leg side. Nishan MadushkaÂ misses his clip.
10:09 AM
1.4 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, This is full and on middle. Nishan MadushkaÂ pushes it to mid on.
10:08 AM
1.3 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, kept out.
10:08 AM
1.2 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length and on middle. Blocked out.
10:08 AM
1.1 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length and on off, pushed to cover.
10:06 AM
0.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, leg byes, 1 run, Short and on the hips, Nishan MadushkaÂ tickles it to fine leg for a single.
10:05 AM
0.5 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On the pads,Â Karunaratne gets off the mark as he flicks it behind square leg for run.
10:04 AM
0.4 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Short again, angled outside off.Â Karunaratne leaves.
10:04 AM
0.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Short ball, outside off.Â Karunaratne shoulders arms.
10:03 AM
0.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, 3 runs, Sri LankaÂ are off the mark!! Length ball, outside off, Nishan MadushkaÂ punches off the back foot past covers for three runs.
10:02 AM
0.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Short in length and angled down the leg side. Nishan MadushkaÂ looks to flick but misses.
10:00 AM
We are all set.
9:49 AM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Benjamin White.
9:49 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.
