Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Updated: April 16, 2023 11:11 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

SL

66/1 (15.2 Ovs)

Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 35*(42) 4x4, 0x6

Kusal Mendis 1*(2) 0x4, 0x6

Andy McBrine 4.2 - 0 - 25 - 0

Curtis Campher 6 - 2 - 21 - 1

11:11 AM

14.6 Curtis Campher to Kusal Mendis, No run.

14.6 Curtis Campher to Kusal Mendis, No run.

11:08 AM

out

14.5 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, out, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Ireland have finally found some success. Curtis Campher angles a length ball, outside off, this one nips away off the deck. Nishan Madushka plays the original line and gets an outside edge to the keeper who takes it. Ireland will look to build on this.

11:07 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

14.4 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off. Nishan Madushka leaves.

11:07 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

14.3 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Outside off, left alone.

11:06 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

14.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, This is full and outside off. Karunaratne pushes it to point for a single.

11:06 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

14.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Full and on off, kept out.

11:04 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Drinks! A dominating start by the home team and they have been really solid with the bat so far. Not any loose shots and scoring at a good rate as well. Ireland have been a bit wayward. There is not much to offer for the pace and Andy McBrine, the spinner is still finding his rhythm. 

11:01 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

13.6 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, A single to end the over! Fuller and outside off. Karunaratne works it to cover for one.

11:01 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

13.5 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Full and on middlel, nudged to square leg for a single.

11:01 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

13.4 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, Full and outside off, kept out.

11:01 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

13.3 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, Karunaratne drives it through cover for a singe.

11:00 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

13.2 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, blocked by Karunaratne.

10:59 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

13.1 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, kept out.

10:58 AM

FOUR

12.6 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR! First time an edge has been found but this one races away. Length ball, outside off. Nishan Madushka leans to defend but gets an outside edge past the slip cordon for four. Nishan Madushka played with soft hands.

10:57 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

12.5 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, kept out.

10:56 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

12.4 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked out.

10:56 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

12.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Outside off, dabbed to point for a single.

10:55 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

12.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, Length ball, outside off. Karunaratne strokes it through covers for a couple.

10:55 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

12.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Full and on off, kept out.

10:53 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

11.6 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked out.

10:53 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

11.5 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 2 runs, Ireland have to do better! Outside off, this is punched to the left of mid off where the fielder dives but only gets a hand on it.

10:52 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

11.4 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, Nishan Madushka skips down and blocks.

10:52 AM

FOUR

11.3 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR!  50 up for the hosts! Tossed up, outside off. Nishan Madushka firmly drives it through covers for a boundary. 

10:51 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

11.2 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked out.

10:51 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

11.1 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, Tossed up on off, not much spin. Nishan Madushka defends.

10:49 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

10.6 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, Outside off, guided through point for two.

10:49 AM

FOUR

10.5 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Wonderful stroke from Karunaratne! Fuller and outside off, Karunaratne frees his arms and drives it in the gap to covers.

10:48 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

10.4 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, This is full and outside off, Karunaratne pushes it to cover.

10:48 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

10.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, Karunaratne eases it to mid on.

10:47 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

10.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, blocked out.

10:46 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

10.1 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Good length ball, outside off. Nishan Madushka taps it to point for a single.

10:44 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

9.6 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off, kept out.

10:44 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

9.5 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, On off, worked to point for one.

10:44 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

9.4 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Karunaratne drills it to long off for a single.

10:43 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

9.3 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Darted on the pads, worked to square leg for a single.

10:43 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

9.2 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, no run, Floated on middle. Nishan Madushka defends on the front foot.

10:42 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

9.1 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Tossed up on off. Karunaratne strokes it to cover for one.

10:41 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

8.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, blocked.

10:40 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

8.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, kept out.

10:40 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

8.4 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Around off, blocked out.

10:39 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

8.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, This is full and on middle. Karunaratne whips it to deep square leg. He wanted another run but was sent back.

10:38 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

8.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Angled on the pads. Nishan Madushka helps it to fine leg for one.

10:37 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

8.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Outside off, left alone.

10:36 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

7.6 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off, Karunaratne cuts it to point.

10:36 AM

FOUR

7.5 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Too short and on middle. Karunaratne rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary.

10:35 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

7.4 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, punched to cover.

10:35 AM

FOUR

7.3 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! On middle. Karunaratne on drives it and does well to beat the man at mid on for four.

10:34 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

7.2 Andy McBrine to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, On middle. Nishan Madushka helps it to fine leg for one.

10:33 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

7.1 Andy McBrine to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, Karunaratne works it to covers for a single.

10:33 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Time for spin. Andy McBrine to bowl now. 

10:31 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

6.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Full and outside off, hit to cover. 

10:30 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

6.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball on middle. Defended out.

10:29 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

6.4 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Pushes it full and on middle. Karunaratne flicks it to square leg for one.

10:29 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

6.3 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, Around off, pushed to cover for one.

10:28 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

6.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Adair finally gets something off the deck. This one lands outside off and nips in sharply. Nishan Madushka shoulders arms and does it well.

10:27 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

6.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off, left alone.

10:26 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

5.6 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Campher strikes a maiden! On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.

10:26 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

5.5 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Length and outside off, Karunaratne blocks it to cover.

10:25 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

5.4 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside  off, kept out.

10:24 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

5.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off. Karunaratne dabs it to the man at gully.

10:24 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

5.2 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Fuller and outside off, Karunaratne drives it to cover where the fielder dives to his right and makes a solid stop.

10:23 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

5.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, pushed to mid off.

10:22 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

4.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, A dot to end the over! Outside off, guided to point.

10:21 AM

FOUR

4.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Pitched up, outside off. Nishan Madushka leans and drives it through covers in the gap for four. He has looked solid since the start.

10:21 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

4.4 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Better line from Adair! Length ball, around the sixth stump line. Nishan Madushka lets it go.

10:20 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

4.3 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Too full and on off, Nishan Madushka knocks it to cover.

10:20 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

4.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off. Nishan Madushka is drawn for a cover drive but misses.

10:19 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

4.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length ball, outside off. Nishan Madushka shoulders arms.

10:18 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

3.6 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, kept out.

10:17 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

3.5 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Length and outside off. Karunaratne offers no shot.

10:17 AM

FOUR

3.4 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Length ball on middle. Karunaratne tucks it past square leg and it races into the fence.

10:16 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

3.3 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Outside off, left alone.

10:16 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

3.2 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, 1 run, On middle, this is hit to square leg for one more.

10:15 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

3.1 Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Full and on middle, pushed to mid off for one.

10:14 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

2.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no

10:13 AM

FOUR

2.5 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, FOUR, FOUR! First of the match! Wonderful shot! Full and outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ drives it firmly through covers.

10:12 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

2.4 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, On middle, defended.

10:12 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

2.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 runs,Â Karunaratne takes on the short ball. This is on middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for easy three runs.

10:11 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

2.2 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On a length and on off.Â Karunaratne gets inside the line of the ball and blocks.

10:11 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

2.1 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Length and outside off, left alone.

10:09 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

1.6 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, A maiden from Campher! Full and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.

10:09 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

1.5 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Slants it down the leg side. Nishan MadushkaÂ misses his clip.

10:09 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

1.4 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, This is full and on middle. Nishan MadushkaÂ pushes it to mid on.

10:08 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

1.3 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, On off, kept out.

10:08 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

1.2 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length and on middle. Blocked out.

10:08 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

1.1 Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, no run, Length and on off, pushed to cover.

10:06 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

0.6 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, leg byes, 1 run, Short and on the hips, Nishan MadushkaÂ tickles it to fine leg for a single.

10:05 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

0.5 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On the pads,Â Karunaratne gets off the mark as he flicks it behind square leg for run.

10:04 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

0.4 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Short again, angled outside off.Â Karunaratne leaves.

10:04 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

0.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Short ball, outside off.Â Karunaratne shoulders arms.

10:03 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

0.2 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, 3 runs, Sri LankaÂ are off the mark!! Length ball, outside off, Nishan MadushkaÂ punches off the back foot past covers for three runs.

10:02 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

0.1 Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, no run, Short in length and angled down the leg side. Nishan MadushkaÂ looks to flick but misses.

10:00 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

We are all set.

9:49 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Ireland (Playing XI) - Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Benjamin White.

9:49 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

